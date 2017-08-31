Target Remains A Solid Dividend Play

This is not about reinvesting the wheel. I don't know why investors would bet against it. Are you?

I read an article recently on Target (NYSE:TGT) where the author put forward reasons for selling the stock before it's too late. On one hand, you have to applaud the author's thesis. Why? Because ever since this bull market bottomed in equities on the 6th of March in 2009, most articles I suggest have been bullish - especially articles on oversold dividend aristocrats. After reading through the comments, it was interesting to note the differences of opinion between bears and bulls alike. The author's main reasons for a bearish stance were:

Lack of convincing revenue growth

No compelling growth triggers in sight

Both gross and operating margins down over the past decade

Current valuation may not be that cheap when you put Target's numbers through a subjective dividend discount model and/or compare it with a different stock which had a similar valuation back in 2008.

Earnings have grown $1.36 a share or 3.8% annualized over the past decade. The author believes that margin contraction will end up eating into earnings growth due to the fierce competition currently in retail

When writing a bearish article, it was obvious the author in question was not going to focus on the positives Target has going for it. Just for the record, I and my subscribers are long Target. When making bombastic titles, I think it is very important the author gives some type of time frame with respect to his or her opinion. For example, I have been consistent in my commentary in that I believe US equity markets will ultimately give us a blow off top which should be many moons away from where the indexes are trading at the moment. Personally, I don't know where Target will be trading in 12 months time, but I do feel it will be a nice bit beyond our buy in price.

Target should definitely participate in this blow-off top irrespective of its current fundamentals. The real question is whether this stock is a long-term hold. Again, a subjective question. If one was invested in Target for income purposes, for example, the company's dividend has gone from $0.52 in '08 to a current trailing average of $2.40. This means the company achieved an average dividends per share growth rate of almost 20% per year over the past 10 years. Again, if the investor in question has not touched his or her initial investment, poor top line growth rates would not overly concern the dividend investor.

What concerns the dividend investor is free cash flow. Over the past decade, free cash flow has gone from -$244 million to a current trailing 12-month average of $4.8 billion. This explains why the pay-out ratio has been able to remain under 50%. Free cash flow has exploded. So, when you combine Target's current yield of 4.52% along with its strong long-term dividend growth rates as well as its attractive pay-out ratio and free cash flow, these are reasons enough for income investors to get interested here.

Bears will immediately state that recent dividend hikes have been poor but that is understandable considering the recent string of poor quarters before the most recent one. If we are looking at financials over the past decade, dividend growth rates must at least be looked at over the past five years. Over that time period, Target's average dividends per share growth rate was above 16% per year. We are definitely beating inflation here over a 5 or 10-year period.

With relation to the author's comparison with BlackBerry Ltd. (NASDAQ:BBRY) in that Target currently has a similar earnings multiple to what BlackBerry had in 2008, I believe investors need to look deeper here. BlackBerry stock had rocketed over the previous 10 years which meant its earnings multiple of 12 or so in '08 looked cheap even though its shares had rocketed over 6,000% over the previous decade. Its earnings multiple declined steadily as its share price continued to rally.

Suffice to say that this is not the norm, especially in dividend aristocrats. Usually, when the share price of an aristocrat spikes, its earnings multiple also goes up. Again, if we are going to make comparisons, we need to compare like with like. Target shares on the other hand right now are down 24% year to date, and its valuation across all its multiples has rarely been cheaper over the past decade.

In saying this, we will make a decision about Target in due course. However, I fail to see a huge reason to sell right now. Target should at least get back into the mid sixties and beyond over the next 12 months.

