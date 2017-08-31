Shaw Communications: Greatest Growth Potential In Canadian Telecommunications

The company's dividend and valuation aren't significantly worse than average, even though it offers quite a bit more upside than the competition.

Shaw's growth is only starting, with spectrum acquisitions and LTE network investments poised to increase revenue and income even further.

Since then, revenue and income have grown at double-digit, and sometimes triple-digit, rates.

Shaw Communications offers an attractive dividend yield, at a reasonable valuation, with significant growth potential due to investments in its TV and wireless network across Canada. Shaw's growth potential is highest amongst the Canadian telecommunications industry, although its dividend has less room to grow in the short-term. Investors looking for a reasonably valued company with growth potential should consider adding Shaw to their portfolio.

Business Overview

Shaw Communications (NYSE: SJR) is a Canadian telecommunications company. The company focuses on selling internet services to both consumers and business, TV services, and wireless services (cellphones, tablets, etc.). The company is the fourth-largest company in the industry, but each of its competitors is significantly larger.



(Source: Google Finance)

The Canadian telecommunications industry, especially its wireless segment, has long behaved as an oligopoly, with the Big Three, Bell (NYSE: BCE), Rogers (NYSE:RCI) and Telus (NYSE: TU) dominating the industry and facing little to none competitive pressures.

Shaw's financial performance has been great for 2017, with income growing 22.7% YoY so far, although income has been mostly flat in the last few years. Shaw Communications has four main business lines, each of which has had significantly different performance through the years:

Consumer, 72% of revenue as of 3Q2017.

Business Network Services, 10% of revenue as of 3Q2017.

Business Infraestructure Services, 7% of revenue as 3Q2017.

Wireless, 11% of revenue as of 3Q2017.

Consumer

Shaw's consumer segment specializes in selling internet, cable and phone services to individual customers. The company offers these services in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Northern Ontario.

This business segment has had relatively stagnant growth throughout the years. Revenue has been stagnant in 2017, while income has decreased 3.2% on a YoY basis. Due to changes in Shaw's business segments, I can't measure the segment's decline over a longer timeframe, but the company's subscriber base has been deteriorating for years, meaning income has probably been stagnant as well.

As with most of the industry in Canada, this segment has had relatively slow growth throughout the years due to changing customer habits (cord-cutting, the move to Netflix, etc.) and the underperformance of legacy products (landline phones, for example). In general, revenue is decreasing due to a reduced number of subscribers to the company's cable and phone services, -1% and -3% on a YoY basis as of 3Q2017, and slightly deteriorating margins due to the fixed costs involved in the business. On the other hand, revenue is increasing due to an increased number of internet subscriber, +3% on a YoY basis as of 3Q2017.

Shaw launched BlueSkyTV, an IPTV product based on Comcast's X1 TV platform, earlier this year. The company expected this product to reverse the decline in their TV subscriber base, and regain market share. Shaw reported an increase of 50,000 subscribers in their cable business last quarter, the first since 2010, so the strategy seems to be working.

Moving forward, I expect this business segment to continue having either none or sluggish growth, although at the very least Shaw seems to have stopped the decline in their cable business.

(Source: Shaw's 2016 Annual Report and 3Q2017 Report)

Business Network Services

Shaw's business network services business segment specializes in selling internet, phone and video services to business across Canada. Small and medium sized business share the company's network with residential customers, while larger enterprises tend to have their own fiber installed.

This segment has grown at a reasonable pace throughout the years, with revenue and income growing at 6.8% and 11.6% on a YoY basis as of 3Q2017. Income growth came from an increase in the company's subscriber base, and greater operating margin.

Growth in this segment will probably be moderate going forward, as Shaw hasn't made any big movements or investments in it, but market conditions are reasonable.

Business Infrastructure Services

Shaw's business infrastructure services division specializes on Cloud Computing. This segment is relatively new, and mostly comprises the operations of ViaWest, a data-center focused American company, in 2014.

Shaw recently announced the sale of ViaWest, to invest more heavily in its wireless operations, and as such, this business line is either going to be eliminated or significantly reduced in size and scope.



Wireless

Shaw Communications is one of the newest players in this segment in Canada, having entered the market in 2016 with the acquisition of Wind Mobile, now Freedom, a wireless provider with almost 1,000,000 subscribers (Read more: Shaw enters wireless market with closing of Wind Mobile deal). Wind Mobile had been growing at a fast pace before the acquisition, making it an ideal point of entry for Shaw:

(Source: Shaw Acquisition Presentation)

Shaw, through Freedom, offers slightly cheaper cell phones and plans, although in fewer locations and with generally inferior service when compared to the competition in Canada (Read more: Rogers and Telus step up wireless promotions to counter serious threat from Freedom Mobile). More specifically, Shaw lacks an LTE network across the country, meaning their cell-phones operate on inferior and slower networks than the competition.

The segment has performed rather well, with revenue and income growing 68% and 180% on an annualized basis last quarter. Although this segment only accounts for around a tenth of the company's revenue, it is generating close to 90% of its growth in subscribers. The company expects wireless to continue outperforming its other segments, and the competition, as it acquires more spectrum (Read more: Shaw Communications Inc. announces acquisition of 700 MHZ and 2500 MHZ wireless spectrum licences from Quebecor Media Inc.) and deploys an LTE network across Canada's largest urban centers.

(Source: Shaw Acquisition Presentation)

As was mentioned previously, Shaw is partly financing these investments and purchases from the sale of ViaWest.

This business segment has the potential for massive growth, and Shaw's recent performance is encouraging in that regard.

Dividend and Valuation

Shaw's dividend and P/E ratio is roughly comparable to the competition in Canada.

(Source: Google Finance)

The company's dividend history isn't as impressive as other companies, with the dividend having a CAGR of around 2% for the last five years, and actually declining in 2013. The company had a dividend payout ratio of 73% last quarter, which means there is not that large of a possibility of future dividend increases moving forward.

It's important to consider that, as Shaw is a Canadian company, there are withholding taxes of 25% for any dividends received. American taxpayers get a reduced rate of 15%, which can be usually offset against income taxes or if the investment is done through a qualified retirement account.

Conclusion

Shaw's fast growing wireless business segment, strong dividend yield, and financial performance so far make it a solid addition to any long-term investment portfolio. The company is reasonably valued when compared to the competition in Canada, even though its upside potential is significantly great. Moving forward, investors should take special note of the company's wireless segment, and the rollout of their LTE network.

