When ICO's Crash: Is Bitcoin Toast?

How to think about ICOs and the excesses going on.

ICOs or Initial Coin Offerings are when a new cryptocurrency comes to the market. They are named after IPOs or Initial Public Offerings when a company starts trading stock on the stock exchange.

In theory there’s nothing wrong with ICOs but in practice some entrepreneurs are using cryptocurrency units or tokens as a form of stock. In many cases the crypto tokens offered are of questionable value and do not necessarily offer all of the protections an investment in stock offers. Like voting rights for example.

Quite a few parties are concerned about the quality of offerings in the ICO space like the Chinese government and the Israeli government and let's not forget the SEC.

It is not unreasonable to assume when major ICOs turn out to be little more than frauds or value destroying propositions on a giant scale it could be detrimental towards the general publics view of the entire cryptocurrency space.

I think that will be the case and like to write about it ahead of some of these major crashes. However, that hit to the crypto space its reputation, will not necessarily be bad for Bitcoin.

ICOs are the future

The tremendous demand and success of ICOs offer us a glimpse of the future. Demonstrating how useful and efficient the blockchain technology is, in order to facilitate trade and administration of ownership. At the same time it is almost ensured many are going to fail and investors in some ICOs lose a ton of money in what will turn out to be (little more than) frauds.



At first I did not understand why ICOs were so successful in raising so much money on such easy terms to fund questionable projects.

Honestly, I still don't quite understand it.

Partly it can be explained by 1) The established demographic of crypto investors. Hardcore crypto investors - who have been there from the early days - can be suspicious of the more established financial industry and prefer the safety of something they know. I'm not saying they are fools to be suspicious by the way. It's just that one poison isn't necessarily better than another.

Another factor could be 2) Some early investors are sitting on tremendous gains of which their respective tax authorities have no knowledge of. The emergence of ICOs is an opportunity to diversify away from pure Bitcoin or altcoin exposure into “real” businesses without their newfound wealth entering the tax authorities field of vision. The trick to them is to pick the real businesses and not overpay by too much. For obvious reasons they are not as price sensitive.



3) Some ICOs are not so much as security as a kind of utility token. These can be legitimate and valuations tend to be frothy but at least not the entire premise is questionable. It may turn out some of these are a bargain.

ICO Failures

I don’t believe it will take long before we are going to see some massive ICO failures. Regulators are not wrong to indicate they are suspicious.

For example Cayman Islands based block.one took in $185 mln with the EOS ICO in July. It’s unfair to single it out but it comes to mind as a potential candidate that would certainly make a splash acrosh the mainstream media.

Such an event, whenever it may happen, will not necessarily hurt Bitcoin. Instead you could see a flight to safety where people give up on diversifying into ICOs and more obscure altcoins and move back to the established and more "traditional" cryptocurrencies - Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin - of which Bitcoin is the leader. Ethereum often functions as a launching pad for ICOs and may not hold up as well under this scenario.

The chart below shows how Bitcoin has given up market cap dominance in favor of alternative coins.

That's a natural trend that's likely to continue. But just as we've seen its market share getting crushed on the emergence of ICOs, which boosted Ethereum tremendously, we'll see a similarly sharp reversal after a hypothetical ICO crash.

$4700 is certainly not the endpoint I envision for Bitcoin's value. I still think it can be a great thing to own a little bit of Bitcoin, provided you can stomach a complete loss of investment without worry or regret as the potential ultimate upside could be far in excess of 30x its current value.

