Don't Give Up On Box

Its valuation at ~4.5x EV/FTM revenues is 2 turns lower than the majority of its peers, despite a strong growth profile and improving profitability.

Box continues to land large enterprise clients and become an enterprise IT standard in file sharing and collaboration, making the stock a good long-term play in software.

Seasonality has caused a return to negative cash flow and caused a selloff in the stock, ignoring the continued strength in billings (the most important long-term metric).

Despite strong fundamentals, Box stock has continued to trade in a narrow range, but remains poised to break past its $20 IPO mark.

Box (NYSE: BOX) just can't seem to catch a bid. After rallying nearly 10% this month and inching closer toward $20 (an important psychological level because it's the original IPO price, above which it has failed to cross again), Box shares fell again on a very slight Q2 disappointment - negative cash flow. While profitability and cash flow are important metrics for bread-and-butter companies, a single quarter's cash burn does not make an iota of difference for a software company in full growth mode like Box.

We'll dive into the numbers in a bit, but one key takeaway from CEO Aaron Levie's remarks eclipses the financials: Box's industry is moving away from the commoditized element of cloud storage and moving more into content management, an area in which Box stands out and continues to deliver leading innovations. Gartner, the leading software research firm, has re-defined the Content Collaboration space to increase the importance and weighting of rich content management features, and in its July 2017 edition, Gartner once again named Box the undisputed leader - ahead of Dropbox, as well as offerings from Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

With its industry-leading position and widespread hook into the enterprise IT landscape, Box's runway remains solid - see my previous article for a discussion on Box's technical values and supremacy in the content management and collaboration space.

Box's valuation (above; though note the chart doesn't reflect the after-hours sell-off or the quarter revenue reset - Box's EV/FTM Revenue multiple is around 4.25x) gives it plenty of room to run. With a valuation in the 4's, Box trades almost like a storage company - but with the content management industry's seminal shift away from commoditized cloud storage websites and into deep, data-crunching content platforms, Box really deserves to trade like a pure high-growth application software name. Recall that the rest of the application software industry trades at multiples between 6x and 8x forward revenues.

The quarterly print: beat on both revenue and Billings

Let's dive into Q2. For the quarter ended July 31, Box posted:

Revenue of $122.9 million, up 28% y/y (vs. +30% y/y last quarter and +30% y/y in the year-ago Q2)

Billings of $139.5 million, up 31% y/y (vs. +31% y/y last quarter and +34% y/y in the year-ago Q2)

Revenue beat analyst expectations of $121.7 million and the company's own guidance of $121-$122 million. See the company's growth glidepath below:

Figure 1. BOX growth metrics by quarter Customer counts continue to soar, and Box landed a number of marquee deals in the quarter, including McDonald's (NYSE: MCD), UnitedHealth (NYSE: UNH), and the State of Nevada.

Most importantly, billings remained on track above 30% - an important achievement in the seasonally slower Q2, where summer buying activity is slow in the enterprise and IT leaders aren't racing to spend the rest of their budgets until December. With consistently strong billings prints quarter after quarter, Box has a strong revenue pipeline to deliver continued beat-and-raise quarters.

Guidance wasn't too bad either. The company's FY18 revenue range of $503-$506 million was roughly in-line with consensus of $505.7 million, and came in on the high end of EPS (Box is projecting -44c to -46c vs. consensus of -46c).

Rare is the software company that breaks the $500 million mark, and it's a sign of both maturity and technical validation in the difficult-to-please enterprise landscape. Box's losses aren't vanishing into thin air - they are investments into product and distribution, which fortifies the company's long-term prospects.

The cash flow picture: focus on the margin improvement, not the seasonal quarterly OCF

Next, let's turn to what everyone else is talking about - after two successive quarters of positive operating cash flow, Box has "relapsed" again into negative OCF territory, posting $-9.5 million in OCF in Q2 versus positive $8.5 million in Q1 and -$4.5 million in the year-ago Q2.

Now, those numbers look somewhat gory at first sight, but let's dig into the components of Box's cash flow:

Figure 2. BOX Q2 cash flow statement

As can be seen above from the press release financials, Box's losses haven't grown exponentially larger. In fact, the majority of the cash flow deficit owes to two items: the increase in accounts receivable and prepaid expenses.

These are meaningless balance sheet transactions, almost entirely irrelevant to the company's business health. Seasonality drives irregular movements in the balance sheet picture from time to time, and that may impact calculated cash flows - but this quarter's OCF print can't be interpreted as a weakness in Box's commitment to delivering operating leverage. Box remains on track to deliver positive OCF in FY18.

Margins are the true indicator of Box's profitability potential, and Box actually delivered 2% of operating margin improvement in Q2 (on a pro forma basis, Box beat analyst's PF operating margin consensus by 170bps). The largest driver of this was a 2% improvement in gross margin over the year-ago Q2:

Figure 3. BOX gross margins With gross margins continuing to rise, Box delivers incredible customer economics, profiting nearly seventy-five cents of every dollar in customer contracts.

Box's operating expenses remain in check as well:

Figure 4. BOX operating margins Overall operating margins improved a healthy amount, and set a record high in 2Q18 (generalist investors might think a -32% operating margin is outrageous, but when considering that the majority of that operating expense is largely "down-sizable" sales spending, it's not a bad story). Recall that Box's high spending is a choice by management to invest in its large sales force, which contribute to the company's massive growth engine - it doesn't indicate a poorly run business or a failed business model.

The only component of operating spend to increase was general and administrative, by 1% - but recall that Box hired a new COO, Stephanie Carullo, in Q2. The spike is likely one-time.

With margins showing healthy improvement, the cash flow print seems almost naive to consider out of context. Core metrics are still humming along nicely, and investors have turned a blind eye.

Valuation: Box is one of the cheapest software stocks to own, despite its growth

The Q2 after-hours selloff, owing to a largely inconsequential cash flow misstep, has made Box even cheaper relative to its high-growth software peers.

Figure 5. BOX trading comps Note that the chart shown above gives you a rough idea of Box's valuation relative to its more modestly valued comps. Some software companies like Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) trade at 8.5x forward revenues, despite having nearly flat growth. One can only wonder why Box is so unloved despite its massive growth at a $500 million scale.

Properly valued, Box should return to at least ~5x forward revenues ($22). Even 5.5x ($24) isn't a stretch for a company with its growth rate. This range implies a ~20% upside from current levels, and given that Box is sitting very close to the 4x mark, a fairly safe investment. Few software companies - especially those in the ~30% growth bucket - cross below 4x forward revenues.

Final thoughts

Box also announced another major business driver in Q2 - a deepening of its relationships with Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. Box has rolled out new features deploying Google Cloud Vision to automatically "read" documents stored in Box and convey their contents to users. The company also announced future AI-driven releases built on Azure.

The fact that Box is becoming increasingly more inter-operable with different cloud infrastructures highlights its shift into becoming a ubiquitous platform technology, one that can run across systems and be deployed in a variety of environments and use cases. In addition, with Box products being bundled by Microsoft sales reps in Azure deals, Box essentially has the ability to grab more revenue "for free," without using its own sales investments.

Despite Google and Microsoft having their own offerings in content management and file sharing, they have chosen to partner with Box, highlighting its status as a customer favorite. With the exception of Google Drive (which is largely free), no other brand in the space is as powerful as Box, making the stock a solid long-term investment.

The market is notorious for its short-term orientation - a single quarter's cash flow miss seems like the end of the world today, but for a growth-oriented company, it's almost meaningless. Billings are high, customer economics point to elevated gross margins and profitable SaaS contracts, and top-tier partnerships expand Box's reach into almost every prospective enterprise client in the world. What's not to like?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.