Putin's People Getting Into Bitcoin Mining

The ICO will offer the rights to 18% of the revenue generated by the company’s mining operation.

This is part of a greater plan to compete on a large scale with China in the cryptocurrency mining space.

Dmitry Marinichev, the advisor to President Putin on Internet matters, has recently expressed great interest in mining Bitcoin and altcoins as seen in Bloomberg. According to Dmitry Marinichev, Russia has the potential to be a dominant player in the cryptocurrency mining industry, stating:

Russia has the potential to reach up to 30 percent share in global cryptocurrency mining in the future.

Putin’s Internet ombudsman plans $100 million Initial Coin Offering (NYSE:ICO) for Bitcoin mining farm in Russia. Marinichev also stated that 10% of the proceeds of the ICO may be spent developing semiconductor chips designed in Russia. This is potentially one of the most important developments that are highlighted here.

Russian Miner Coin (RMC) is the name of the operation to be funded by the ICO. The company plans on using semiconductor chips designed in Russia, chips currently used in satellites, to minimize power consumptions in its mining operations. These chips could represent an alternative to existing SHA256 ASIC chips which Chinese industry has a defacto monopoly on.

Demand is so high for SHA256 ASICs inside and outside of China that mining operations outside of mainland China have been unable to keep up with their expansion objectives. Mining operations outside of mainland China such as Genesis Mining and HashFlare have been unable to provide additional mining services to keep up with investor demand. In a recent communication to investors, HashFlare cited an industry-wide hardware deficit.

The entry of new mining chipsets such as the ones mentioned by Marinichev will serve to increase overall mining difficulty through increased competition.

Increased mining difficulty is an often overlooked factor driving the price of Bitcoin ever higher. Namely, the increasing difficulty and cost of mining coins as the network grows in size and thereby competition. Ever higher amounts of processing power and electricity are needed to mine profitably.

Chart via steemit.com

Russia's recent move to legalize ICOs and the recent decision by the Moscow Stock Exchange to allow cryptocurrency trading (mentioned recently in a Forbes article), are clear signals that the Russian leadership is endorsing a policy which is very open to blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies.

This kind of open policy increases adoption and demand in the market, driving prices higher.

In many ways, Russia offers ideal conditions for cryptocurrency mining.

Bitcoin Mining Explained Here

Russia is home to large unused industrial facilities

The long Russian winter offers inexpensive cooling possibilities

Most importantly, Russia offers very inexpensive electrical power

As Russia prepares to legalize Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs), Russian Miner Coin (RMC), a company co-owned by Dmitry Marinichev, plans on raising as much as $100 million through an ICO. The company is going to issue tokens in exchange for Bitcoin and Ethereum, so as to use all funds raised to build its mining infrastructure in Russia. Token holders will have the rights to 18% of the revenue generated by its mining activities.

In the long term, cryptocurrencies may be seen to offer Russia, China, and other economies push back against the hegemony of western currencies as reserve currencies. This may seem unlikely to some at this stage, as the market capitalization of cryptocurrencies reaches a paltry $160 billion in August of 2017.

As the float of cryptocurrencies continues to grow, volatility should be reduced. If the market capitalization of this new medium of exchange were to enter into the trillions of dollars, it could be a game changer. Cryptocurrency mining effectively allows the production of currency separate from the local tender within these economies.

Let's check back in 10 years.

Chart via CoinMarketCap

As of this writing, approximately 70 percent of all Bitcoin mining is located in China. The largest factors contributing to this concentration of mining power are the following:

Antminer, the largest manufacturer of SHA256 ASICs in the world sees most of its production being bought up by Chinese Bitcoin mining operations. These same mining operations have more buying power than their competitors around the world thanks to low electricity cost in China.

According to reports from Russian newspaper Vedomosti (Ведомости), Russian power companies are expressing interest in leasing generators with excess capacity to Russian Bitcoin miners at a discount. The cost of electricity for said miners could be as low as about two rubles ($0.03) per kWh (kilowatt hour), instead of the standard 4.5 rubles ($0.07). This would be close to the lowest price per kWh in the world. In China the cost averages around $0.05 per kWh. This represents significant savings considering the fact that the average Bitcoin mining operation spends approximately 30% of their mining revenue on power. Russia has 20 gigawatts of excess power capacity. Public power companies in Russia stand to benefit by effectively drawing mining revenues their way while absorbing excess capacity.

If Marinichev's and presumably Putin's plans to make Russia a cryptocurrency mining powerhouse come to fruition; it will drive demand, mining difficulty, and price to yet unseen highs. Trillion dollar market caps in cryptocurrencies may not be that far in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.