Trimble's Focus On Software And Services Is Paying Off

Trimble's reorganization of business segments around large industries and focus on providing vertically focused solutions is the right move.

Beginning in the fiscal year 2017, Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) has reorganized its business segments that would align well with multi-trillion dollar global markets such as transportation, utilities and infrastructure.

Exhibit: Trimble Old & New Reporting Segments

Previous Reporting Segments FY 2017 New Reporting Segments Engineering & Construction Buildings & Infrastructure Field Solutions Geospatial Mobile Solutions Resources & Utilities Advanced Devices Transportation

(Source: Company Filings)

The previous reporting segments were aligned along solution areas and products, but by aligning along global industries Trimble gets an opportunity to compare and contrast its segment growth with that of those industries.

Building and Infrastructure Serves customers working in architecture, engineering, construction and operations and maintenance.

Geospatial Serves use cases such as surveying, engineering, government and land management.

Resources and Utilities Serves customers in agriculture, forestry, and utilities.

Transportation Primarily serves customers working in transportation and logistics, automotive, rail and military aviation.



The new Geospatial business segment used to be part of the Engineering and Construction segment in previous years.

Since the great recession, Trimble has been able to bring its business on track and show both revenue and gross margin growth.

Exhibit: Trimble Has Successfully Increased Both Revenues & Gross Margins Since the Great Recession

(Source: Company Filings, Author Illustration)

This reorganization also allows the company to separate out revenues from Geospatial products that serves as a replacement market and has not shown growth. By aligning business segments along industry lines, Trimble may be able to create vertical-focused solutions that address the complete lifecycle needs within each industry. For example, in construction, Trimble aims to provide real-time, connected and complete information environments for design, build, and operational phases of a project. In essence, Trimble has the potential to address a larger total addressable market (NYSE:TAM) and gain recurring revenue stream via Software-as-a-Service (SAAS) offering. These changes increase the focus on software and services and that will be an important driver for Trimble.

An example of the SaaS offering by Trimble is the Trimble 4D Lite. The 4D Lite is a monitoring application that works with hardware such as Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) receivers, optical total stations and geotechnical sensors, to provide motion monitoring of buildings and structures, dams, bridges, pipelines, transmission structures, and storage facilities. The 4D lite application allows of periodic monitoring of any data time series from user defined sensors. It also allows for advanced visualization and analysis. On the Trimble website, a one-year standard and enterprise subscription (list price) is offered for $1,200 and $3,600 respectively.

Exhibit: Trimble 4D Lite Infrastructure Monitoring Software is a SaaS Application

(Source: Company Website)

In the agriculture business, Trimble has similar SaaS solutions that gathers and analyzes precision farming data, field record and boundaries.

Exhibit: Trimble Agriculture Business Solutions offered as a combination of SaaS, Mobile and Desktop Software

(Source: Company Website)

Trimble is in the beginning stages of this transition to SaaS applications and has more growth to come. Since most of the SaaS revenue is booked under deferred revenue, it leads to a more predictable revenue stream.

Exhibit: Trimble Current Deferred Revenue Is Over 10% of Total Annual Revenue

(Source: Company Filings, Author Calculations & Illustration)

Note: Current & non-current deferred revenues are reported under liabilities in the balance sheets. Current deferred revenue would be found under current liabilities.

The adoption and software and technology is historically low in industries such as agriculture, construction and transportation and so it would take a while to convince end-users to pay a regular subscription fees for software. But, once they see the value of such solutions, Trimble should see further increase in both current and non current deferred revenues reflecting the wide adoption of their software and solutions. Ultimately, end-users in construction, transportation, and agriculture should see Trimble’s tools as indispensable to their daily work. That's the only way for Trimble to successfully increase software revenues. As of the fiscal year 2016, non-current deferred revenue is less but growing fast.

Exhibit: Trimble Non-current Deferred Revenue Showing Healthy Growth

(Source: Company Filings, Author Illustration)

In the second quarter of 2017, Trimble showed 9% organic growth in revenues. They were able to show this growth without a recovery in the agriculture and oil prices. This organic growth is key to increasing their base of subscribers to their various software and SaaS services. As more customers join, their revenue would be less susceptible to the vagaries of the end markets that they serve.

Trimble’s focus on vertically integrated solutions, its focus on organic growth, and its growing revenue from software and SaaS services bodes well for the company in the long run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.