Dollar General: So Close

Dollar General (DG) has just reported its Q2 earnings which appeared to be rather strong, but the Street is punishing the name. Let us be clear. Dollar General is one of the best discount retailers out there, bar none. It successfully competes with all other discount shops and the more pervasive dollar stores. It is an interesting player in the space because it fits somewhere between the two. It is not a dollar store, but it is a step above it as it of course boasts items that sell for far more than $1. It also has a pretty solid and surprising loyal customer base. Anecdotally we know several individuals that shop there weekly, and refuse to go elsewhere. While one observation doesn't make a trend, it can't hurt comp sales. As an investment, it has been a trader's dream with very defined peaks and valleys in the last year alone. Occasionally the stock the stock faces pressure at $77-$78 and trades down to find support in the high $60 range. Thus, as the name is pulling back, it getting interesting her as shares approach $70. Given the up and down volatility, the name has been less of a solid investment name, but a great trading vehicle, so we are recommending the latter. But can you invest too?

It all comes down to expectations and performance. There is a small dividend which pays you to wait but it's a pittance in the long-run. The main question is whether the name is performing well or not. Well, the company's Q2 was better than we expected when we saw today's decline. In fact, the company reported solid growth. Q2 income came in at of $295 million or $1.08 per share. This result actually is down from last year's $307 million or $1.08 in income. While this decline was expected, the per share number is flat thanks to a strong buyback. Again, relative to expectations, this was a winning figure. These results beat analysts' estimates by a whopping $0.01, but the stock is still being punished. Maybe it is the sales figures?

Generally speaking, sales usually miss estimates. We recall seeing misses for nearly three years straight up until this year on sales. So, an in line or even a better than expected sales number would be more than welcomed. In this quarter, I was surprised to see sales come in at $5.83 billion and surpassed consensus estimates by a solid $30 million margin. They were also up 8.2% versus last year. That is impressive. Sales pressure is abound in retail, especially with all of the online and physical store competition it faces. While the earnings beat was strong, it means expenses were well controlled as well, but profit margin was pressure a bit as selling and administrative expenses increased to 22.3% of sales from 2.17% of sales last year. Gross profit was 30.7% of sales, falling 47 basis points.

What about comp sales? With the stock selling off we had concerns that they could be poor, even with total sales that beat estimates. As it turns out they were positive, and decidedly so. Comps were a positive 2.6%, thanks to both increased traffic and larger basket sizes. This is a strong result when so many retailers are seeing sales declines and decreased comps. That is a big positive for us here. Inventory ended the quarter at $3.46 billion compared to $3.27 billion at the end of Q2 2016. Keep in mind however there is a higher store count.

The company was busy managing stores effectively. It spent $314 million on its shops. This included $126 million for improvements, upgrades, remodels and relocations of existing stores, $90 million for distribution related expenses, $81 million on new leases and equipment as well as $13 million for IT upgrades. Overall it opened another 574 stores and remodeled or moved 555. The company even upped its fiscal guidance to see earnings per share of $4.35 to $4.50, compared with prior guidance of $4.25 to $4.50. That is a win.

All in all, we thought this quarter was stronger than expected especially on the earnings front. We want to see the name dip under $70, at which point it's a buy based on expectations and historical support levels.

Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like his material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "Follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles, which are time sensitive, actionable investing ideas. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "Email alerts on this author" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.