Novo Nordisk Offers Some Sweet Dividends With Its Strong Diabetes Portfolio

By S. Mitra, MBA (ISB)

Novo Nordisk (NVO) stock is currently hovering around its 52-week high after showing over 29 percent growth this year so far. Apart from delivering healthy capital returns, the stock also offers a steady stream of dividends. With over 35 years of consistent dividend payment history, Novo Nordisk is among the top picks for any income portfolio. The company is also doing well to protect its track record of dividend payments and investor return with its attractive product portfolio and pipeline.

Novo Nordisk received a major push as the company announced receiving the FDA approval for its Victoza drug for reducing the risk of adverse cardiovascular events in adults with type-2 diabetes and established cardiovascular disease. With this approval, Victoza is the only diabetes drug which is also approved for managing three main cardiovascular events including stroke, cardiovascular death or heart attack in patients suffering from type-2 diabetes. The approval was based on the LEADER trial conducted by the company on a randomized population of about 9,340 people with type-2 diabetes from over 32 countries. This new indication has major implications for both Novo Nordisk as well as for patients as it not only gives patients a better alternative for CV risks but also has the potential to increase the addressable market size for the drug. Cardiovascular diseases are one of the leading causes of mortality in diabetics, and Victoza is expected to gain wider acceptance in the market for its additional and currently unique benefits. The company may now look forward to seeing the drug’s contribution to its overall revenue swell even further.

Novo Nordisk is also working on building its diabetes portfolio as it recently reported Phase 3 results for its once-weekly GLP-1 agonist semaglutide tested against Eli Lilly’s Trulicity. The drug is currently being tested in the injection form and showed significantly better results than Trulicity with regard to weight loss and blood sugar control. The therapy also has better mechanism than traditional insulin based treatments as it stimulates pancreatic cells to produce insulin based on blood glucose level (which I guess is a better way of doing things than adding porcine insulin to the body). It is expected that the company will be able to market injectable semaglutide in 2018, opening up a lucrative market. However, the company is also developing the oral form of the same drug, which is in Phase 2 development. The oral form is likely to have even more far-reaching implications as it may potentially reduce treatment costs as well since oral drugs are generally easier to administer and offer longer protection. Overall, Novo Nordisk seems to be in firm position to capture the diabetes market with its novel therapies. Based on the company’s performance this year so far, Novo Nordisk updated its revenue forecast upwards. The company now expects its sales growth to be in the range of 1 percent to 3 percent, up from its previous guidance to 0 percent to 3 percent growth.

Novo Nordisk looks robust with its upcoming products but there are a couple of things which a potential investor needs to watch out for. The company is currently under pressure for rationalizing the prices of its products. The pressure is especially strong in the U.S., which is also one of its biggest markets. The company CEO recently addressed the issue specifically with regard to its insulin offerings. While the major insulin producing companies have seen manifold increase in their drug prices, they have also faced increase in their relevant costs. A large portion of such increase is due to the bigger discounts provided to pharmacy benefit managers. The company is currently working on various alternatives to address the situation including the introduction of older versions of medicines at discounted prices. At this juncture, it is too early to quantify the impact of these developments on the company’s bottom line. It is highly likely that the negotiations will see some results next year which may also see lower pricing in comparison to 2017.

Novo Nordisk has a strong dividend payment history. The rate of dividend growth is also fairly impressive, though its yield at 2 percent certainly does not put the stock at the top of the list. The company announced good results with a 4 percent increase in its revenue for the second quarter, along with satisfactorily robust regulatory accomplishments, ensuring that the company is able to maintain its performance in the coming periods. However, after showing rather dismal performance in the past 12 months, during which the stock lost a little over 1 percent of its value, it is currently in a recovery mode. For medium to long term investors, it is advisable to wait for a pullback to initiate position in the stock as it is currently trading close to its 52-week high.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.