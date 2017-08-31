Brookfield Infrastructure Partners - The Best Long-Term Utility

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM), which has over 250B AUM and is continually recognized as one of the world's most well-run companies. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a globally diversified utility company that continues to acquire new, cash flow steady projects around the globe.

Projects

Brazil

In recent years, BIP has shown us why it continues to remain the best utility company in the world, creating strong acquisition after acquisition. For starters, in April 2017 BIP attained a 90% interest in Nova Transportadora do Sudeste from Petroleo Brasileiro -- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) -- through a Brookfield-led consortium. This was for a total consideration of approximately $5.2 billion. This ownership now gives BIP exposure to an asset that supplies natural gas to some of Brazil's most industrialized cities, which include Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais.

This acquisition came at the peak of political tension and a corruption scandal surrounding Petrobras. Since the scandal broke, Petrobras has been heavily discounting assets in an effort to raise $8 billion in cash. For BIP this means acquiring strong cash flow generating utilities in an emerging market at a steep discount.

As the scandal blows over, the political unrest settles and Brazil's economy rebounds off its worst-ever recession, BIP can expect even stronger profits generated from Brazil.

India

In 2016, for just under $100 million, BIP purchased a network of toll roads that span India. This gave BIP a strong entry point to the growing Indian economy and was a stepping stone for an acquisition of communications towers in India. They invested upward of $200 million to acquire a portfolio of 40,000 telecommunication towers, representing approximately 10% of the country's towers. This acquisition is expected to yield strong profits as India's population urbanizes itself, exponentially increasing demand for 4G mobile networks. India's economy holds the fastest GDP growth rate in the world, with predictions as follows.

India's GDP Growth (%)

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 % 5.6 6.6 7.2 7.6 7.0 7.6 7.8 7.8

These combined factors make this another extremely strong acquisition by the company.

Pending Projects

Currently, BIP is waiting for regulatory approval to close a $15 million acquisition for a Peruvian irrigation system. While the deal is relatively small, this investment is extremely high quality and gives BIP further diversification of its assets.

Strong acquisition and capital management

Despite the strong asset growth by BIP, long-term debt has been marginally increasing while interest expenses have been moving practically sideways. This can be attributed to almost $1 billion raised at the corporate level through a series of equity and preferred unit issuances, as well as the refinancing of existing debt. In the most recent quarter, management refinanced 9.625% bonds with 7.5-year bonds at an average interest rate of 4.625%.

Management has shown they can acquire assets with exceptional value and manage their capital extremely well to fund such growth.

BIP Total Assets 2013-16

2016 2015 2014 2013 Total Assets (millions) 21,275 17,735` 16,495 15,682

BIP Long Term Debt 2013-16

2016 2015 2014 2013 Long Term Debt (millions) 7752 6930 6768 6096

BIP Interest Expense 2013-16

2016 2015 2014 2013 Interest Expense (millions) 389 367 362 362

As BIP maintains access to incredibly cheap capital, with a WACC of 6.79%, they will continue to fund their growth through well-executed acquisitions. BIP has a current ratio and quick ratio of 1.08 and 0.94 respectively, giving it a strong balance sheet among utilities.

Distribution Yield/Cash Flow

Management continues to add double-digit distribution growth with a current distribution yield of 3.88%. In 2016, the board of directors approved another 11% increase in its quarterly distribution to 43.5 cents per unit, marking the seventh consecutive year of achieving double-digit distribution growth. In 2016, FFO was $944 million or $2.72 per unit, compared with $808 million or $2.39 per unit in 2015, which represents increases of 17% and 14%, respectively. These remarkable results can be attributed to the 10% organic asset income growth that BIP saw in 2016.

In addition, because BIP is an LP there are added tax benefits, which are explained here: Brookfield Tax Information.

BIP vs. S&P 500 vs. S&P 500 Utilities Sector

Valuation

BIP has vastly outperformed the S&P 500 and the utilities sector, leaving many wondering if BIP is now overvalued. BIP has a fair value of $40.56, giving it a price/fair value of 1.08 compared to 1.01 for the industry. In comparison to other companies in the space, Brookfield's P/E of 90 seems steep, as the market begins to price in robust success. For this reason, investors should wait for a pullback before investing in BIP. From a technical perspective, it would be advantageous to wait until the shares dip and find support from the 50-day moving average, which is currently around $41.

BIP Price 1 Year

Conclusion

BIP has shown investors since its inception that it's the absolute best utility stock to own, acting as a strong growth and dividend stock. As shares have traded up to a high valuation, BIP remains a buy-and-hold investment for the long term. BIP has one of the best management teams, an acquisition pipeline that shows lucrative potential, and a steady stream of cheap capital.

