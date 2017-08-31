L Brands: Is It Finally Time To Buy?

About 2 weeks ago, we said the best thing to do with beaten up L Brands (LB) stock was wait and see. We believed the stock had a long turnaround ahead of it, but felt that a bottom hadn't been reached quite yet.

Since then, though, the stock has proved impressively resilient at the mid-$30 level. August comparable sales numbers showed continued improvement on both a one and two year basis, while the guide for September comps implies that this sales improvement trend will continue. Meanwhile, we are getting close to LB lapping some really big negative comp numbers.

Is now the time to start biting into LB stock? We think so.

LB data by YCharts

Our thesis on LB stock remains unchanged. L Brands is the owner of two brands with secular appeal, both of which have established themselves as go-to destinations in their respective categories. VS has undergone weakness recently due to the exit from swim and apparel as well as a shift away from bombshell beauty towards more natural beauty, but that weakness now seems mostly in the rear-view mirror (as illustrated by improving comp trends). Meanwhile, BBW continues to comp strongly positive.

Eventually, recent VS weakness will be entirely in the rear-view mirror, and comps will turn hugely positive. The August comp numbers and guided September comp numbers support this thesis. August comps fell only 4%, up from a 7% drop in July and 9% drop in June. On a 2-year stack basis, August comps fell only 2%, and that continues a multi-month upward trend from February's 2-year stack comp of down 8%.

Meanwhile, for September, comps are expected to be down low single digits, the midpoint of which (down roughly 2%) implies continued sales improvement on both a one and two year basis (the 2-year stack would actually be up 1% if comps fell only 2% in September).

Thus, it is pretty fair to say at this point that comps on a 2-year basis will continue to improve towards the positive low single-digit range. If that does happen, as L Brands anniversaries hugely negative 2017 comps, 2018 comp numbers could be quite large.

Our best guess is that comps on a 2-year basis improve towards 2% into 2018. That implies comp growth between 5% and 14% in the first half of 2018, and positive comps throughout all of 2018.

Positive comps will be the catalyst which turns LB stock around. Consequently, we want to get in LB stock before comps turn positive. By our analysis, comps will be positive by December of this year.

We think the stock's resilience after its post-Q2 collapse illustrates that this stock may have found a bottom. From a technical standpoint, the Relative Strength Index is near 5-year lows around 26. The stock usually bounces off these RSI lows for either multi-month rallies (see early 2014) or short-term rebounds (see May 2016 and April 2017)

LB data by YCharts

Given the fundamental overlay of comps starting to turn a corner, we think this RSI low will lead to a multi-month rally in LB stock. We are starting to buy LB stock at these levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.