Is Exxon Mobil's 'Safe-Haven' Status Threatened?

But Exxon Mobil’s debt has increased significantly in the last two-and-a-half years and the extended downturn may finally push it to a cash flow deficit.

The oil major is regarded as a safe haven stock in the energy space, thanks to its strong balance sheet and its ability to consistently generate free cash flows.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) is often regarded as a safe haven stock in the energy space, and for good reason considering that the company has a strong balance sheet and an incredible cash flow track record. That's one of the main reasons by Exxon Mobil stock delivered a superior performance at a time when oil prices were falling. But this time, if oil prices remain weak, then I believe the company may end up losing some of its safe haven appeal and the stock might underperform.

Image courtesy Pixabay

The ongoing downturn started in late-2014 and 2015 turned out to be the first full year, since the global financial crisis, in which oil prices fell significantly, from around $53.44 to $36.26 a barrel. In 2015, all energy stocks tanked. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE), the industry's benchmark fund, tumbled almost 24%. But Exxon Mobil stock dropped by 16% in this period and managed to outperform most of its peers, including the mega-cap oil majors Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A)(RDS.B), Chevron (CVX) and BP (BP).

The outperformance was driven partly by Exxon Mobil's safe haven appeal. Exxon Mobil had one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry, marked by low levels of debt, which put it in a great position to withstand the downturn. Even today, Exxon Mobil continues to benefit from having an under levered balance sheet.

In terms of market cap and production volumes, Exxon Mobil is significantly larger than its closest peers, but it carries lower levels of debt than its rivals. At the end of 2Q17, Exxon Mobil had a total debt of $41.93 billion - which is the lowest among its above-mentioned competitors. Chevron, for instance, which is 1.6-times smaller than Exxon Mobil in terms of market cap, carries $929 million more debt. Similarly, Exxon Mobil's net debt (debt net of cash) of $37.89 billion and a net debt ratio of just 17.5% are also lower than its peers'. In fact, Exxon Mobil's leverage ratio is one of the lowest among oil majors as well as independent oil and gas producers.

Furthermore, Exxon Mobil is also the only oil major that usually generates enough cash flows to fully fund its capital expenditure, even in the middle of the downturn when its peers faced cash flow deficits and relied heavily on assets sales or additional borrowings to bridge the funding gap. In fact, Exxon Mobil is the only oil major that reported positive free cash flows in 2015 and 2016 of $3.85 billion and $5.92 billion respectively. By comparison, Chevron reported negative free cash flows of more than $10 billion in 2015 and $5.2 billion in 2016. This track record further solidified Exxon Mobil's safe haven appeal.

Since then, Exxon Mobil has further improved its cash flow profile. Now, the company is generating enough cash flows to fully fund its capital expenditure as well as dividends. In the last four quarters, the company has generated $3.42 per share of free cash flows, as per data from Morningstar, which can easily cover dividend payments of $3.08 per share. By comparison, Chevron generated $1.85 per share of free cash flows in the same period which only covers around 40% of its dividends of $4.32 per share.

Exxon Mobil, however, hasn't been completely immune from the downturn. Although the oil giant continues to carry the best-in-class balance sheet, its financial health isn't as good as it used to be. The company's debt has gradually climbed 44% in the downturn from $29.12 billion at the end of 2014. Similarly, the company's net debt ratio, which was just 12.3% at the end of 2014, has also grown significantly.

Exxon Mobil has an incredible track record of generating strong levels of free cash flows, but its future outlook isn't looking that great. That's because the company's capital expenditure will likely surge in the second half of the year. Consequently, I think the company may report significantly lower levels of free cash flows.

Exxon Mobil has spent just 37%, or $8.1 billion, of its annual capital and exploratory budget of $22 billion in the first six months of this year. The company has recently reiterated that it remains on track to hit the annual expenditure guidance, which means that spending levels will likely climb by more than 70% from the first half of the year to $13.1 billion in the second half. As a result, the company will likely report a surge in cash outflows. At the same time, if oil prices, which averaged around $50 a barrel in the first half, continue to hover in the $40s in the second half (close to current levels), then the company might report lower levels of cash flow from operations.

Lower levels of cash inflows and higher levels of cash outflows will have a negative impact on the company's free cash flows. The company may even report negative free cash flows in the coming quarterly results. In this case, Exxon Mobil may have to rely on asset sales or additional borrowings to fund some of its capital expenditure and all of its dividends.

In short, I believe Exxon Mobil's safe haven status is underpinned by two factors - low debt and strong cash flows. The company continues to carry one of the least levered balance sheets in the industry, but its debt levels have climbed significantly. It still has an incredible track record of generating free cash flows, but it may face a cash flow deficit in the coming quarters. This could damage the company's safe haven status and it could end up underperforming in a weak oil price environment.

