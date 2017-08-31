Boeing's Newest Advantage

Image credit

Boeing (BA) has been one of the best capital return stories in the mega-cap space for a long time. That has led to my longstanding bullishness on the stock, although of late, the valuation has me a bit more cautious than I was in the past. That, however, is a great problem to have because it means the bullish story lines all came to fruition so I'm certainly not complaining. However, one thing I haven't touched on with Boeing in the past is the dollar and the negative impact it has had on Boeing in both a tangible and intangible sense as it relates to rival Airbus.

We'll begin with a look at the US dollar via the ETP UUP, with a weekly look below.

The action in the dollar has been extremely one-sided this year as a torrid rally that was born out of optimism from the US election gave way in January and hasn't looked back. We're still at critical support that corresponds to $24 in the UUP and we've been there for a couple of weeks now. What happens here will determine if the dollar bounces and gives the bulls another chance or if it breaks down and heads even lower. If the latter happens, it could go a lot lower and certainly some multinationals would like that very much. The momentum indicators are improving a bit so I'm less convinced a breakdown is coming, but we'll have to wait and see. The one thing that I'm sure of right now is that the dollar remains very weak; it is just a question of whether it gets worse or not.

Now that we've got some baseline information for the dollar, let's take a look at how Boeing's financials have responded to the whims of the dollar in the recent past. I've charted below the past five years of forex change reported by Boeing as well as the first half of this year; data is from Seeking Alpha.

We can see that Boeing has had varying levels of impact from the dollar in this time period with the worst year coming in 2014. Boeing saw a negative impact of $87M that year and while that isn't a particularly large amount of money in the context of Boeing's ~$5B in annual earnings, it still matters. That's $87M Boeing had to come up with that it otherwise would not have had to but when you consider the flip side, this year has thus far seen a $52M benefit from the same forex translation. That means that Boeing has an extra $52M it didn't have to do anything for and this is the beauty of a falling dollar for Boeing.

Given that the dollar is still at its lowest levels of the year, I certainly wouldn't be surprised to see this number much higher by the end of the year and the only thing that could really derail it is a strong rally from the dollar. I don't see a lot of dollar bulls out there but at the same time, when sentiment is one-sided - as it is now on the greenback - it can shift rather abruptly the other direction. That is not my base case so I still think Boeing will achieve a very positive result as it relates to forex translation this year, but it is something to keep an eye on.

That's all great but what does it have to do with the stock? The most obvious impact is that Boeing no longer has a headwind from forex translation. While the numbers are relatively small, turning a headwind into a tailwind is very supportive of Boeing's much higher valuation. If we assume the $52M benefit from the first half of this year will roughly double to $100M - that's my base case - that works out to about 17 cents per share for this year. At Boeing's current multiple, that implies about $4 per share. With the price at $240 as I write this, that's nice but not huge. Every little bit helps but still, we are talking less than 2%.

Perhaps more importantly, the advantage Airbus has enjoyed in the past couple of years as the euro has weakened has dissipated.

As weak as the dollar has been this year, the euro has taken flight and remains extremely strong. It is at multi-year highs and continues to move higher with strong momentum. Again, we'll have to wait and see what happens but the advantage Airbus had with pricing is gone and that momentum may very well shift back to Boeing, particularly if the dollar weakens further. While some would certainly pull for a higher dollar, Boeing has a few very good reasons why it would want the dollar to go lower and for the euro to strengthen further.

Putting all of this together, Boeing certainly has a tangible benefit from a lower dollar as discussed above but the intangible benefit is the ability for it to perhaps price a bit more favorably to win more orders than it could when the euro was weak and the dollar was strong. That dynamic is now advantage-Boeing and it is renewing my bullish commitment to the stock. The valuation is getting stretched but should the dollar remain weak and/or get even weaker, Boeing certainly stands to gain.

