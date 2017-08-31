Reliance Steel & Aluminum Is Inexpensive In An Expensive Market

The valuation makes it a favorite to outperform over the long-term, and there is the additional potential for short-term boosts from steel tariffs, infrastructure spending, and tax reform.

Investment Thesis

With an expensive U.S. stock market, one of the best options is to search out those rare undervalued stocks. One such stock is Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS), a member of the S&P 400 and a leader in the fragmented metal service center industry. It is so inexpensive compared to the broader market that it should not take much good news to send shares higher.

Overview

Reliance Steel & Aluminum is the dominant player in the metal service center industry. Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, it has pursued a strategy of growth by acquisition up through its IPO in 1994 until today, completing more than 55 acquisitions during the company's lifetime. In a highly fragmented industry, it has created a network of more than 300 locations in 40 states and 13 countries.

While often grouped with metals producers, metal service centers purchase primary products such as carbon steel, aluminum, stainless steel, brass, copper, titanium, and alloy steel from those producers, store them, and process them to customer specifications. Metal service centers can achieve an economy of scale that their customers cannot, buying metals in volume and making the expensive equipment that is required for processing more economical. This provides a significant barrier to entry for any company that might wish to insource the process.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum serves over 125,000 customers in a variety of industries, with no one customer making up over 1% of sales. This diversification of customers largely eliminates customer specific risk, and also reduces industry specific risk. While the inventory that it carries exposes the company to changes in the price of metals, its fortunes are not as closely tied to commodity prices as the producers themselves. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has the ability to remain profitable through the full economic cycle.

Valuation

If you are a value investor, the U.S. stock market is a tough buy at current levels. According to data from S&P Dow Jones Indices, the market is richly valued:



Trailing P/E Forward P/E Price/Book S&P Composite 1500 24.37 18.16 2.95 S&P LargeCap 500 23.56 18.04 3.04 S&P MidCap 400 30.61 19.01 2.45 S&P SmallCap 600 48.29 20.31 2.23

While there is definitely a good argument to be made against investing in broad U.S. market ETFs due to valuation concerns, the individual stock investor has the luxury of looking for those islands of value in the ocean of expensive stocks that is the U.S. stock market. One such island is Reliance Steel & Aluminum.



Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.

Ticker: RS

Recent price: 72.85

52 week high: 88.58

52 week low: 65.10

RS data by YCharts

While the stock has recovered significantly from the commodities glut of a few years ago, this year has proved challenging. It received a boost after the election on prospects of tax reform, infrastructure spending, and protectionism, but has drifted lower as the year has dragged on and the possibility of these positive catalysts have become more remote.

Trailing earnings: 5.01

Trailing P/E: 14.54

Consensus forward earnings: 5.60

Estimated forward P/E: 13.01

Price/book: 1.23

The stock looks inexpensive by almost any metric. It is a member of the S&P 400 MidCap Index, which has a history of outperforming both large caps and small caps over the past 25 years. Compared to the S&P 400, Reliance Steel & Aluminum trades at a 52% discount in terms of trailing P/E, a 32% discount in terms of forward P/E, and a 50% discount in terms of P/B.

The company has exceeded earnings expectations in 3 of the last 4 quarters, although consensus estimates of future earnings have been drifting lower. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has larger gross margins than its materials sector peers. One could make the argument that it is more comparable to companies in the industrials sector and should command a higher multiple.

Quarterly dividend: 0.45

Dividend yield: 2.5%

Dividend growth streak: 7 years

2017 earnings: 5.18

2017 dividend payout ratio: 35%

The current dividend yield of 2.5% is too low to attract most dividend yield hunters, and its dividend growth streak of 7 years is too short to attract many dividend growth investors. But the combination of the two makes it an attractive dividend stock that will only become more so as the yield and growth streak improve. With a dividend payout ratio of only 35%, there is no imminent danger of a dividend cut and significant room for improvement.

Outlook

With the low valuation of Reliance Steel & Aluminum, it is hard to argue that too much optimism is priced into the stock. That said, there is potential for further stock price declines. Deflation due to dumping of foreign steel in the U.S. market could erode the earnings of the company. There is also the potential for an economic slowdown which would have a negative impact, although all signs point to continued slow economic growth in the U.S.

There are multiple potential catalysts that don't appear to be priced in:

Steel tariffs - U.S. steel executives recently petitioned the president for action on curbing foreign steel imports. While it is unclear what the probability is for executive action on steel tariffs, if it does occur, it should provide a boost to the price of steel and the company's earnings.

Infrastructure spending - While the prospect of an infrastructure bill is far off, it is one of the few areas of general agreement between the president and the opposition party. Even without an infrastructure bill, however, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has the potential to gain from reconstruction efforts following Hurricane Harvey.

Tax cuts - The fate of tax reform is also uncertain, but the president's focus on lowering the corporate tax rate could be a boon to small and mid cap companies that do a majority of their business domestically. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an effective tax rate of 32%, which is above average for the stock market and indicates that it has more to gain.

While any one of these three catalysts might seem remote considering the dysfunction in government, collectively they provide a reasonable chance of propelling the company's stock price higher.

Even if no legislative or executive action comes to pass, the stock is currently priced for underperformance. A greater than expected improvement in the economy, faster growth in earnings, or improved sentiment and multiple expansion to bring it more in line with the broader market could lead to considerable gains.

Conclusion

There is no question that shares in Reliance Steel & Aluminum are inexpensive. Expectations for the stock are low, and any number of positive catalysts could send the stock price higher. Even without short-term catalysts, the stock could grind higher on gradual earnings growth and multiple expansion and pay a healthy dividend throughout. I bought shares of RS this week and am prepared to add to my position on any significant weakness.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.