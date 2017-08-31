Tesla: Similarities To Bubbles Past

I have been on a nice long summer vacation to Iceland the past few weeks and trying to catch up on news on Tesla (TSLA) including their Q2 release and subsequent debt raise.

Some of you may know I used to work on building pricing algorithms for Mortgage and Asset backed securities after the 2008 crisis and I was talking to a few of my friends and colleagues who still work in the industry this past week. We were talking about the current state of the markets in general and things moved on to some of the silliness in the HY market when someone brought up the point that Tesla's recent issue wasn't faring too well in the secondary market. This got me thinking, in hindsight, it was so easy to see the red flags during the housing crisis. Are there similarities to how the Tesla story is playing out now? I think there might be and I'll go over that in a minute. But first, I wanted to talk a little about some of the misperceptions of the recent bond issue. My fellow contributor Kwan-Chen Ma recently published an article where he talks about why he believes the debt financing was the right approach because they were able to raise the money at 5.3% compared to the cost of equity which he pegged at 10-13%. While I do believe the author has a deeper understanding of the intricacies here, I do not believe some of the readers do based on their comments on the article. So let me first explain why debt is generally considered a cheaper form of financing.

Inside the Volcano, Iceland. Nothing to do with the article, but isn't that an amazing sight! The only known location where the walls of a volcano have remained intact. Photo courtesy of Mrs Vembar.

Cost of Capital

The ideas behind an optimal capital structure have been well understood for a long time now. For a company using both debt and equity to fund its capital requirements (and assuming there is no preferred stock), its Weighted Average Cost of Capital or WACC is given by the following:

r a = (D/V) r d (1-t) + (E/V) r e

Where:

r a = Weighted Average Cost of Capital (OTC:WACC)

D = Outstanding Debt

E = Shareholders' Equity

V = Value of the Company (D + E)

r d = Pre-tax marginal cost of Debt

r e = Marginal Cost of Equity

t = Marginal tax rate



Nobel Prize-winning economists Franco Modigliani and Merton Miller made some important observations about the capital structure in a perfect capital market where all investors agree on the assumptions about the company. A perfect capital market basically means that if any two investments have identical cash flow streams, then they must trade at the same price.



Now, let's first consider what happens to the company if we ignore the impact of taxes in the above equation. Under this assumption, the first observation they made was that the market value of the company is not affected by its capital structure. What does this mean? Well, it means that a company cannot increase its value simply by adding leverage (ie taking on debt). If this were not the case, it would create an arbitrage opportunity to make limitless profits. Now let's see what impact our no tax assumption has on the equation above by substituting t = 0 and rearranging the formula to solve for the cost of equity.

r a = (D/V) r d (1-0) + (E/V) r e

(E/V) r e = r a - (D/V) r d

r e = (V/E) r a - (D/E) r d

r e = ((D+E)/E) r a - (D/E) r d

r e = r a + (r a - r d ) (D/E)

What this shows is that the cost of equity is a linear function of the company's debt to equity ratio. As the debt increases, so does the risk to equity and its required return and hence the cost of equity. Now since Tesla is a company that currently has no operating profits and no prospects for any in the near to mid future, the assumption of no taxes is applicable here. Essentially at this point, capital structure is irrelevant to Tesla. Yes, debt is being issued at a lower yield to the expected return on equity but this is because the debt is higher up in the company's capital structure. It has a lower return when compared to the equity because it has marginally lower risk to the equity. It does not in any way make it "cheaper." By issuing the debt, Tesla has made it more expensive to raise money via equity in the future. Its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is still the same.

The reason debt is considered a cheaper form of financing is because of the impact of taxes. Interest expense on debt can be serviced with pre-tax income. So in the equations above, the cost of debt to the firm is really the after tax cost (ie r d (1 - t) ) and this gives debt an advantage. It is somewhat similar to how servicing interest on a home mortgage in the US is better than paying the same amount as rent because your interest expense is paid out of your pre-tax income. However, again, this does not apply to Tesla because it has no operating profits to speak of!

OK, enough about the theory of optimal capital structure. let's go back to the topic of similarities between Tesla and bubbles past.

Similarities to bubbles past

Having extensively reviewed some of the mistakes people made in valuing MBS before the crisis, I find two fundamental similarities to the Tesla story.

1) The underlying assumption

The key factor in any bubble is the fundamental underlying assumption that the vast majority of market participants believe to be universally true. During the housing crisis, this assumption was that house prices, excluding any short term blips, could only go up. Pretty much every single valuation model made this assumption. After all, why do you need to care about the credit worthiness of the borrower when the underlying asset is expected to appreciate in value? Cue all the "NINJA" (No income, No job, No assets) loans. Well, we all know how that turned out.

Tesla investors also are making a similar assumption. Their assumption is that Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) are undoubtedly the future of transportation. It does not matter so much that Tesla is not able to turn a profit at this time because as long as the company can establish itself as the undisputed leader, the profits will come when BEVs take over the transportation industry.

To be fair, there is some rationale behind this thinking. A lot of other traditional car manufacturers such as Volvo (OTCPK:VLVLY), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY), General Motors (GM) and others have all made a bigger push towards BEVs after Tesla demonstrated the customer demand for these vehicles. However investors need to remember that investing in Tesla is actually a bet on a much narrower future. Since Tesla has already committed significant capital towards volume production of cars based on current generation battery technology, you are essentially making a bet that this current technology is the future. Any significant breakthrough in alternative technologies such as fuel cells or even advances in battery technology from other manufacturers will mean Tesla's commitment may become a liability.

2) The equity buffer

One of the factors that contributes to bubbles continuing to grow to an unmanageable scale is the market participants outside of the core believers who look like they are making responsible financial decisions but are in fact feeding the bubble.

When Tesla initially announced the debt raise, I was very surprised they chose to go this route and not tap the equity markets. However the reasons they chose (or were forced) to go down this route are now starting to become more clearer. Even in their last round earlier this March when Tesla raised $1.2B, $850 million of it came in the form of convertible notes indicating investors were looking for a little more protection than the common equity. Since then we have also learned that institutions who have long held positions in Tesla also have begun to unload them. I just do not believe there was enough demand for the equity at current levels to support this raise. That said, what convinced the HY investors to lend their money to Tesla for such a low yield?

The first thing investors need to remember is that there is no reason for the markets to be efficient in the short/medium term. Looking back to the housing crisis, there were a lot of investors who invested in AAA rated securities expecting the support bonds to absorb any potential losses. The very extreme case of this was in the form of what were called Re-REMIC securities. let's say you have a bunch of BB- and CCC bonds that have been re-rated from their original AAA rating. A Re-REMIC repackages them as collateral to support new tranches from which you can issue new AAA rated bonds. The new AAA rated bonds get their rating because of the additional support they now have from the new tranches. The primary reason a lot of banks were doing this was because of an arbitrage in terms of their capital requirements to hold the BB- and CCC bonds on their books vs the re-securitized AAA bonds and their supports. However the big takeaway from the crisis is that not all supports are equal and while you can redistribute risk, you cannot eliminate it.



I believe there is something similar playing out with Tesla. I suspect the reason the bond market is accepting the low yields on unsecured Tesla debt is because they see the "equity buffer" of ~$60 billion and believe that should be sufficient to cover their principal should things go south. This is however very much a false assumption. Tesla does not generate any operating profits. This means it will continue to need to raise capital. If the market participants start to see the prospects for the company deteriorate, that equity buffer will vanish in the blink of an eye.

So what is it that is currently supporting the equity? Clearly, it is the prospect of producing a profitable mass market electric vehicle in the form of the Model 3. Next, let's take a look at how this is shaping up.

We will make it up on volume

The notion of generating profits by producing in large volume is as much of a cliche as capturing 1% of market X. However let's take a slightly deeper look at what this means for Tesla and its Model 3.

Tesla has said that they expect the Model 3 to have gross margins of 25% when produced at full capacity. For the moment, let's ignore the fact that the term "gross margins" for Tesla ignores R&D costs and costs associated with operating their service centers in their integrated model. Even under those assumptions, does anyone seriously expect this? For an apples to apples comparison, Tesla achieved ~25% margin on its Model S. A base Model S 75 currently starts at $69,500. A Model 3 with a Long-range battery (which should have about the same battery capacity as the base Model S) is expected to start at $44,000. Are we seriously to believe there is over $25,000 in savings between the Model 3 and the Model S produced at the same factory? Tesla is not shy about constantly updating features on its cars. If there is really that much efficiency to be gained between the design and production processes, why not apply some of the same to the Model S and build it in larger volumes? The base Model 3 which likely will generate the most demand will be an even bigger challenge to produce profitably.



Tesla Model 3



Coming back to the cost of operating their service centers, a lot of bears have pointed out that excluding these costs allows them to show a more healthy "gross margin" while pushing costs to their services business that may never be profitable. To get a sense of how strained these resources already are, consider the following table about the situation in the US a user at TeslaMotorsClub created by scraping data from Tesla and their reports.

Source: TeslaMotorsClub

Currently Tesla has 70 service centers in the US with a fleet of 141,703 vehicles which brings the number of Tesla vehicles per service center to 2024. No wonder so many Tesla owners already are complaining about delays in service. Now imagine what will happen if Tesla does produce 500,000 Model 3 cars per year. Then think about the significant capital needs to build out the service infrastructure to support the large volume of cars. There is really no good news here. Either Tesla will need to raise significant amounts of capital to support the expansion of its service and supercharging network or it fails to produce the Model 3 in any meaningful volume which will mean the promise of future profitability will come crashing down along with the stock.

Relative Value

Over at FundamentalSpeculation, one of our most popular models is our Relative Value Model which tries to determine fair value for a target company based on a cohort of other companies with similar business fundamentals. Our model has consistently rated Tesla as significantly overvalued as can be seen below. We currently have fair value for Tesla pegged at ~$65.

Source: FundamentalSepculation

Remember this is from a cohort of companies with fundamentals features closest to Tesla among the universe of US equities. After a recent update to our model earlier this week, we are now able to reveal the constituents of our cohort as shown below.

Source: FundamentalSpeculation

Now some readers may challenge the idea of looking at comparables without factoring in the sector/industry the target company belongs to. However, keep in mind that from a financial standpoint, it should not matter which industry a company belongs to as long as the fundamentals of the business are similar. Tesla does not exhibit any fundamentals similar to other traditional automobile manufacturers, so why should it be compared to them? On the other hand, the bulls in the company prefer to compare Tesla to tech companies even though it has nowhere near the same operating leverage as tech companies. At a very minimum what this shows in the amount of premium you are paying for the "Tesla Story" when compared to other companies with similar fundamentals. Is it really worth paying over 5 times the price the market is paying for other companies?

There are a lot of assumptions Tesla longs have to make to justify holding the stock at anywhere close to today's prices. If you are one of the longs, the question you have to ask yourself is whether you are missing some of the red flags that have historically become very obvious after a bubble has burst.