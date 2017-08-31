High-Yield CRE Stock Yields 10.3%, Dividend Upside, Discount From BV

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (ARI) is a buy on the drop. The commercial real estate finance company’s shares have fallen off their 52-week highs in 2017, offering income investors an interesting entry into the stock. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance sells for a discount to book value. Further, I see potential for the company to grow its dividend payout as well as potential to close the gap between book value and share price.

The biggest catalyst for high-yielding real estate investment trusts with a variable asset base is the Federal Reserve. Banks and REITs that hold a large percentage of floating-rate assets on their balance sheet will continue to benefit from a more hawkish Fed that moves along the interest rate curve. Most, if not all, commercial real estate finance businesses have pushed their variable-rate business in recent years in order to set themselves up for higher earnings in an environment of higher interest rates.

The biggest reason to buy Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, therefore, is the potential to capture both dividend and capital upside during the current rate hiking cycle. Though the Federal Reserve has raised three times since December 2016, we are still very much in the early innings of the hiking cycle.

Effective Federal Funds Rate data by YCharts

Operating Earnings And Dividend Upside

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is expected to profit from higher LIBOR rates.

Management anticipates that a 100 basis point increase in LIBOR would increase operating earnings by $0.18/share annually. Higher operating earnings, in turn, could lead to an increase in Apollo’s quarterly cash dividend, which has been held steady at $0.46/share for several years now.

This chart depicts Apollo’s interest rate sensitivity.

Source: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Attractive Returns On Equity

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has seen its portfolio grow at a fast clip in the last six years as demand for first mortgage loan originations from non-banks increased. In lockstep, Apollo’s returns on equity capital have steadily improved, a reflection of growing CRE transaction volumes and strong demand from private equity funds.

Source: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

CRE Market Is Stable, But Downside Is Real Nonetheless

Commercial real estate is a highly cyclical business. While the CRE market is stable today, the financial crisis of 2007 taught investors that all major asset classes are prone to cyclical corrections and, potentially, significant declines in asset values. Though I think Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance can sustain (and potentially grow) its dividend payout when operating earnings tailwinds kick in, the CRE market will correct at some point, which exposes income investors to the risk of a dividend adjustment. A 10 percent dividend yield is never safe.

Source: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Valuation

As long as the CRE market holds up and interest rates rise, an investment in Apollo can pay off handsomely. For one thing, Apollo’s operating earnings sensitivity could yield a dividend raise. In addition, higher operating earnings would likely be a catalyst for a better valuation. Currently, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s shares sell for a 13 discount to BV, which the market could correct once operating earnings improve on the back of higher interest rates.

ARI data by YCharts

Your Takeaway

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is first and foremost a bet on higher interest rates. The company’s positive operating earnings sensitivity could do two things for shareholders: 1. Trigger a dividend raise in the not too distant future, and 2. Cause the shares to trade at a higher multiple. Both events depend on a stable CRE market performance and the Federal Reserve continuing to raise rates. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.