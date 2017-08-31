Cummins: Buy Before Valuation Stretches

After falling 6.2% on Aug. 1, 2017, after its Q2 earnings release, Cummins (NYSE:CMI) is making a rapid recovery this week. Before the stock continues to take off, there might still be some opportunity to get in at a decent valuation. The stock closed at $157.79 on Aug. 30, 2017. This is till approximately ten dollars less than where they were trading on July 31, 2017. I personally like CMI because they are in a stable industry and are continuing to innovate, have a strong balance sheet, and pay a hefty dividend, and are currently priced fairly according to my discounted cash flow model, dividend discount model and comparable company analysis. This stock will not make you rich overnight, but has been trending upward significantly since the beginning of 2016.

I did not find anything but positive data from their second quarter earnings report, but they still dipped down significantly. They reported a strong quarter, and raised their 2017 guidance from 4-7% increase in revenue from 2016 to a 9-11% projected increase in revenue. Net income and EPS also increased YoY. Both domestic (U.S.) and international markets are growing and each of their four business segments (Power Systems, Components, Distribution and Engine) saw double digit YoY revenue increases in Q2. Based on their balance sheet, I do not see any risks either. Their cash has decreased, but they are still supported by a strong current ratio of 1.76. Based on this analysis, it does not seem as if there is a material reason for the sell of in July, however, it does create a opportunity for investors to buy into a strong company at a cheaper price. The stock price could have dipped for any number of reasons, but it is a positive sign that the stock is moving back up.

For the latest information regarding CMI's product offerings click here. CMI is highly invested in using clean diesel and alternative energy sources to fuel their engines so they are prepared for stringent environment regulations around the globe.

Valuation

The first valuation model I am going to bring you through is my discounted cash flow model. I calculated a fair market value of $156.80, which is a dollar shy of where the stock is currently trading. For my FCF estimation I assumed a growth rate of 10% annually over the next five years. This is about half of their average FCF growth in the past five years of 22%. I believe that their FCF will grow due to stronger performance in all of their business units and they overall deliver a quality product.

They are well positioned for success as they offer cutting edge solutions to a growing demand for fuel efficient engines. They are also one of the first producers of a fully electric truck that they announced on Aug. 29, 2017. For this reason I chose terminal growth rate of 2.2% that outpaces the economy because they are competitive in the highly demanded industry of clean engines. From there I discounted the cash flows at a rate of 9.68%. To see my WACC and present valuation calculations, refer to the graphs below.

(Data Gathered from Zacks Investment Research)

The next model that I made is the dividend discount model. Cummins has pay a dividend for a long time and their current dividend yield is 2.79%. The stable income from CMI is one of the main reasons that I like this company along with their share buy pack plan. Management is heavily focused on returning value to their investors as in 2016 they bought back 7.3 million shares. Based on the dividend discount model shown below, I calculated a fair market price for CMI of $155.12, which is extremely close to the DCF value and the current market value. This is on the assumption that the dividend grows yearly by 7.25%. I find this value reasonable as the average growth rate over the past five years is 21.1%, which is a steep decline in 2017 only growing 5.1% YoY.

Finally, I gather data for a comparable company analysis. Looking at CMI against three of their competitors left me with the conclusion that they are more expensive because they perform significantly better. They are way above the average CF generated per share and pay a larger dividend, but investors are paying for these benefits with CMI having a higher P/E and P/CF multiple. Based on this analysis I would conclude they are slightly more expensive than their competitors, but also perform much stronger.

Based on looking at the fundamental data combined with the valuation models, I believe CMI is a fantastic income stock that has growth potential. The stock is moving up quickly, which leaves investors with a narrow frame to get into the stock at a decent valuation. As the valuation models show, the stock is currently trading right around the DCF and DDM values.

I do not believe the stock will be trading at a discount again for any extended period of time in the foreseeable future as it recovers from its previous earnings dip. Their growth potential relies heavily on their continued involvement in making clean energy engines, which they have been successful at so far. CMI fits the needs of an income investor who is looking to add a buy and hold their portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.