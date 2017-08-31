Wait For A Drop Before Scooping Up This Mortgage REIT's Fat 10.6% Yield

Though Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) has displayed a robust level of dividend coverage for a high-yield income vehicle in the last two years, I think the total return potential is rather limited from here on out. While I expect the mortgage REIT to pay shareholders a stable dividend for the remainder of 2017, the reward-to-risk ratio is not attractive at today’s price point.

Chimera Investment’s shares have had a strong run in the last two years, gaining 34.6 percent in price. In addition to respectable price gains, Chimera Investment has paid shareholders a growing dividend as well as a special dividend on the back of a better portfolio performance and strong core earnings. As a matter of fact, I bought Chimera Investment for my high-yield income portfolio largely because of the mortgage REIT’s excess dividend coverage (I have since sold, see here why), and potential to reduce the gap between share price and book value.

Chimera Investment has indeed had solid dividend coverage for a high-yield income vehicle. The mortgage real estate investment trust has consistently pulled in more money (in terms of core earnings) than it paid out in dividends in the last eight quarters: Chimera Investment’s average core earnings (last eight quarters) of $0.575/share compare favorably to an average dividend rate of $0.488/share.

Source: Achilles Research

Chimera Investment’s core earnings payout ratio further suggested that the company had some wiggle room to grow its dividend payout. Chimera ultimately raised its dividend from $0.48/share to $0.50/share in the fourth quarter 2016. Chimera had an average core earnings payout ratio of 86 percent in the last two years.

Source: Achilles Research

Fairly Valued… Wait For A Correction

As good as Chimera Investment’s dividend coverage is, the mortgage REIT is no longer a bargain, and the rate of price appreciation we have seen in the last two years is not sustainable, in my opinion.

For one thing, Chimera Investment’s shares have surged in the last two years. A closer look at the company’s P/B valuation shows that they are no longer in the bargain bin.

CIM Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Further, a look at the consensus fair value estimate suggests that Chimera Investment’s shares may haven risen too far, too fast. According to Marketbeat, a website that consolidates analyst research and their fair value estimates, the consensus fair value for the mortgage REIT’s shares is $17.50. Since Chimera Investment’s shares change hands for $18.85 at the time of writing, the average fair value estimate implies 7.16 percent downside.

Since the high-yield segment in general, and Chimera Investment Corp. in particular, have done well for income investors in the last two years, Chimera's reward-to-risk ratio is no longer compelling. Waiting for a market correction and gobbling up some shares at a lower price point is the smart thing to do given Chimera Investment Corp.’s already strong price increase.

Your Takeaway

Though Chimera Investment has had good dividend coverage, I think shares have risen too far, too fast.

Chimera Investment now requires income investor to pay book value for its shares, which, in my opinion, is not an attractive valuation point for investors seeking long term income streams. In fact, the long term reward-to-risk ratio is not that appealing at all because the rate of price appreciation we have seen in the past is unsustainable. Wait for a drop.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.