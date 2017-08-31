Bank Of Montreal: Strong Dividend Stock

Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) (TSE: BMO) is Canada's oldest bank. The company's current dividend yield of 4%, strong track record of income and dividend growth, and diversified business make the stock a worthwhile addition to any dividend stock portfolio.

Business Overview

BMO is Canada's fourth largest bank, and one of the Big Five financial institutions that dominate the Canadian market. However, the company is significantly smaller than Toronto Dominion (NYSE: TD), Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) and Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), but comparable to Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM).

(Source: Google Finance)

The company generates most of its revenue and income from its Canadian operations but still has a significant international presence, mainly in the United States.

(Source: BMO Investor Presentation)

The bank's financial performance has been quite good during the last five years. Revenue, income, and EPS all had CAGRs of very close to 7%, with all business and geographic segments reporting strong income growth. Last quarter's results were strong as well, with year-to-year net income up by 16%, mainly due to credit growth in the Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking segment. Having said that, it is BMO Wealth Management that has achieved the highest growth rates amongst the different business segments, with income growing at a 23% rate YoY last quarter.

(Source: BMO Investor Presentation)

Although BMO has grown its revenues and income at a steady pace for the last few years, and I believe it will continue to do so, as a large company in a mature industry in a developed country, income growth will probably remain in the single digits. Compared to other Canadian banks, BMO lacks business lines or operations with the potential for significant growth, such as Scotiabank's large international subsidiaries, or Toronto Dominion's relatively large wealth management sector.

Housing and Mortgage Market

BMO's largest risk, as with all Canadian banks, is a downturn in the Canadian housing market.

Housing in Canada has experienced strong price increases year over year, undeterred by the financial crisis in 2008-2009, especially in the Greater Toronto and Vancouver areas. These two cities generally experienced double-digit price increases for the better part of the last decade, prompting many people to speculate about the possibility, and consequenecs, of a housing crash.

The market has finally started to slow down, with prices falling 20% since April in those two cities (Read more: "Price slump, tight cash wreak havoc in Canada's top housing market.")

(Source: Canadian Real Estate Association)

As housing prices decrease, there is some worry that default rates will spike up and Canadian banks will start seeing losses in their mortgage portfolio. Due to this, a deeper look into BMO's mortgages might be useful.

Mortgage Portfolio

BMO's mortgage portfolio is relatively conservative, quite similar to the competition's and, as such, is well suited to weather any slowdown in the housing sector.

Around half of their mortgages are insured by the Canadian government, so the possibility of losses in these is very close to insignificant. The bank's exposure to Ontario and British Columbia, the regions with the highest price increases, is relatively high at 61%.

(Source: BMO Investor Presentation)

The bank's results are comparable to the other large Canadian banks':

(Source: Company Filings: RBC, TD, BNS, BMO, CIBC)

The average loan to value on the uninsured portion of the mortgage portfolio is only 52%, so most loans will remain above water even with significant reductions in housing prices. Besides the above, BMO has a delinquency rate of only 20BPS and mortgage losses of only 1BPS, which quite clearly show a conservative mortgage portfolio. In general terms, I believe BMO's mortgage portfolio is well-suited to handling a cooling off of the Canadian housing market.

In general terms, I believe BMO's mortgage portfolio is well-suited to handling a cooling off of the Canadian housing market.

Dividend History

As Canada's oldest bank, BMO has one of the longest track records of paying dividends in the country, paying dividends uninterruptedly for 180 years. BMO's dividend has had a CAGR of 4.5% during the last five years. There have been recent years in which the company hasn't increased its dividend, with 2011 being the most recent one.

The bank's current dividend yield and overall valuation is comparable to most of the other bank's in Canada, although slightly worse than Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

(Source: Google Finance)

BMO's current dividend payout ratio of 0.44% is well within management's goal of 40-50%, and gives the company room for further dividend increases. Besides the above, BMO has recently completed a $350 million share repurchasing agreement and is open for more of these going forward.

It is important to note that, as a Canadian company, non-residents face withholding taxes on any dividends. United States residents face a 15% tax rate, although this can usually be offset against income tax, and certain qualified retirement accounts have the tax waived entirely.

Balance Sheet

In general terms, BMO is a well-capitalized bank, whose capital ratios are all significantly higher than required by Basel III. Having said that, BMO's relevant ratios are around 1% lower than the average of the Big Five, meaning the company is slightly less capitalized than the competition.

(Source: BMO 3Q2017 Report)

Conclusion

Bank of Montreal is a well-capitalized bank, with a strong dividend yield and proven track record of income and dividend growth. As a large player in a mature industry, the company's stock makes a worthwhile addition to an income investor's portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.