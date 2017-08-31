Gilead's Acquisition Of Kite Pharma Relieves Shareholders' Ennui

Background

On August 28, 2017, Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) announced that they will acquire Kite Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: KITE) for $11.9 billion. KITE has been developing a novel cell therapy called CAR-T, which uses the patients’ own immune cells to fight cancer. Specifically, this therapy is to harvest the patients’ own immune cells and then have it placed back into their body. KITE’s most advanced therapy candidate, axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel), is a CAR-T therapy. Axi-cel is currently under priority review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and approval is expected in Q4 2017.



The Origin of CAR-T

Originally, CAR-T cell therapies focused solely on the most common cancer in children and young adults. The standard way of curing cancer would have been to chemotherapy. However, chemotherapy exposes the these young patients to immense amounts of radiation, and not all patients will be cured. Unfortunately, the leading cause of death in these patients is relapsing after treatment. According to Stephan Grupp, M.D., Ph.D., of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, he has led CAR-T therapy trials in children and adults who have relapsed. Particularly, one of his early trial utilized CAR T cell therapy and complete remission occurred in 90% of the patients (n=30 total patients). The patients amazingly did not show any sign of relapsing either. This early success paved the way and inspired Novartis to enter the CAR-T market space.

On August 30, 2017, the U.S. FDA approved Novartis’s (NYSE: NVS) game-changing cancer treatment called Kymriah. Novartis announced that their CAR-T treatment would cost $475,000, but stated that they would only charge if the drug is helping the patient. The FDA approved Novartis’ drug which showed 83% of patients (n=63 total) who took the medication went into remission. This immunotherapy is designed for children and young adults. "We're entering a new frontier in medical innovation with the ability to reprogram a patient's own cells to attack a deadly cancer," the FDA commissioner, Scott Gottlieb, said in a statement.

Could the FDA’s positive stance help Gilead?

Perhaps a friendly tone from the U.S. FDA may benefit GILD in its recent acquisition of KITE. According to a recent article, KITE mentioned in February 2017, that only 36% of their patients (out of 101) achieved complete remission after six months. Although this may seem like a small percent of patients who achieved complete remission, it is important to understand the FDA’s stance on this novel cell therapy. According to Scott Gottlieb, "new technologies such as gene and cell therapies hold out the potential to transform medicine and create an inflection point in our ability to treat and even cure many intractable illnesses. At the FDA, we're committed to helping expedite the development and review of groundbreaking treatments that have the potential to be life-saving." It is evident that Scott and the FDA appear quite bullish and optimistic on how cell therapy will cure patients. It will be interesting to see how CAR-T therapy continues to advance in years to come, as well as how they will be reasonably priced.

All eyes are on the price

As investors may know, Gilead has spent years persuading insurance companies and the public that its hepatitis C drugs are priced reasonably. Although there has been backlash on pricing of their hepatitis C drugs, the price range of CAR-T treatments is even greater. Estimated cost for patients can be as high as $500,000! When evaluating the cost of a treatment or drug, it is important to rationally think about the economic benefits compared to the monetary cost. For example, the benefits of the treatment includes the patient recovering, elimination of long term drug cost, and even improvement in quality of life. As well, the mental benefit for the patient’s family can have significant value since care-taking is no longer needed for the recovered patient. Now, when evaluating the risk of not undergoing CAR-T treatment, the patient may suffer from long term side effects of surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy.



Conclusion

The simplest way of thinking about CAR-T is summed up in the following quote. CAR-T cells are the equivalent of “giving patients a living drug,” explained Renier J. Brentjens, M.D., Ph.D., of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, an early leader in the CAR T-cell field. Imagine the patient not having to take drugs that can cause severe side-effects, and simply having their own cells fight off the disease. This type of treatment is surely revolutionary and is the direction that Gilead is heading. This company has proved to be patient in its acquisition and also demonstrated knowledge on maximizing drug sales. Gilead appears to be entering this lucrative market along with Novartis. Shareholders are in for a ride as there will surely be anticipation on the CAR-T FDA approval in Q4 2017. With the acquisition of Kite Pharma, perhaps there will be less pressure on Gilead’s management in the short term. Maybe now they can avoid some hostile questions coming from shareholders.

