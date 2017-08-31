Almost a year ago to the day, I published an admittedly provocative article on Tesla (TSLA) and it batteries. I argued that they were oversized and wasteful for the task they were to perform, to drive a car for somewhere between 200,000 and 400,000 miles.

I did not recommend a short position in Tesla, since there are multiple factors impacting that investment and the article focused on only one. But the article was undoubtedly bearish in tone. It identified one specific bearish factor.

The response, as I said, was strong. Many did not agree with my position. A year has now passed, however. Are Tesla’s batteries still “well-built, but poorly designed?” Were they ever?

I will first address some of the criticisms of my thesis, and then update it to reflect continued developments in the EV/ICE space. This analysis has implications not only for Tesla, but for the ICE auto industry as well, including GM (GM) and Ford (F) as well as foreign automakers such as Toyota (TM) and Honda (HMC)

Community Counterpoints

The backlash to my article generally clustered into four lines of argument.

First, that I had overestimated the costs of the battery; second, that I had overstated the effective life of the battery; third, that I had underestimated the benefits of larger batteries, both in terms of delivering power to the motor and assuaging customer concerns about range anxiety; and fourth, that even if I was right in everything I said, it was still cheaper to have an Electric Vehicle than an ICE vehicle.

Most of these points came out almost immediately in the comments, but other contributors examined the question as well. If nothing else, I certainly managed to start a conversation.

Aurelian Windenberger published an article of his own expounding on some of these arguments, especially the one that I had overstated the effective life of the battery. He also said I was wrong not to consider the value as a feature of larger batteries, and pointed to recycling of the battery as another possible remedy.

And one of my favorite Seeking Alpha authors, Mark Hibben, soon followed up with a post of his own. Hibben paid particular attention to the issue of cost effectiveness, i.e., the battery costs and the ICE comparison. He concluded that EVs win, regardless of battery size, given how cheap batteries have become.

A Few Rebuttals

Some of these counterpoints had real force and need to be carefully considered, but before I get to those there were a couple that were a little off the mark, so let me just dispense with those. First, it is not accurate that I did not appreciate that larger batteries "is a feature.” I explicitly said in my own article:

The purpose of the batteries, of course, is not just range, but also power. The more battery cells you have, the more power you can put to the motor in a given unit of time. And Tesla certainly did not waste a thing there... investors who are bullish on Tesla will point out, and rightly so, that Tesla is a premium car company. It sells to a high-income segment who can afford to overpay for non-crucial capabilities that are nevertheless useful or "cool" to have. This is all absolutely correct. There is almost certainly a market for this upgrade with high-income buyers who want their cars to be both powerful and alternative-fueled.

My argument was not that no one would pay for larger batteries, or that they weren’t a feature high-income buyers would pay for. I merely stated that as Tesla tries to transition to cracking the middle-class market, it would have to change its design philosophy about extravagant extras and consider cost-effectiveness more carefully.

As for not appreciating recycling, I had written another article just a month earlier explaining why I was skeptical about that. I didn’t want to swell my next article even more going over everything again. And even Mark Hibben, who also critiqued my work, didn’t sound totally sold on recycling.

Battery Cost Claims

Let me tackle battery costs first. In performing his calculations, Mark Hibben accepted as given the claim by Tesla that battery costs had fallen then to $190/kWh.

That claim, though it has often been repeated by others, has only one primary source: a Tesla vice president. It has not been corroborated by independent sources, and even other Tesla executives have declined to repeat it. It appeared exactly once, and then it was gone.

Admittedly it was never retracted, either, so many feel comfortable using it. But skepticism is not in short supply, and not only among Tesla bears. Seeking Alpha’s own Matt Bohlsen, a Tesla bull, has the costs only hitting $200/kWh in 2020. Another relatively pro-Tesla Seeking Alpha author, Robert Castellano, put Tesla’s battery costs last year at $250/kWh. Another EV-bullish contributor says lithium-ion batteries had “just” crossed the $300 per kWh mark when Tesla made its $190 claim.

The Early Scoring

I felt comfortable, therefore, using the $300 figure, since even some of Tesla’s bullish supporters seemed to think that was where the real number belonged. As a potential compromise Hibben did re-run his calculations using a $260 per kWh figure. At that price EVs still won at 400,000 miles of range, though not by as much, of course. The score was $40,000 to $32,200 in favor of ICEs. Even my full $300/kWh figure would only raise that to $35,000 in “fuel costs” for the EV, $5,000 ahead of the ICE.

But I find Hibben’s assessment of the ICE side of the cost ledger a little too conservative. Hibben assumes a 25 MPG average fuel economy for the ICE vehicle. Even if we take the average of all the cars on the road, even the SUVs and trucks, fuel economy was at 26.4 MPG in 2014.

Counting The Right Cars

But taking the entire average is not appropriate, I don’t think. The cars already on the road are sunk costs. The question of future car purchases, therefore, requires consumers to compare Teslas with the latest technology, to ICEs with the latest technology, i.e., new cars. And because the Model X gets less mileage than the Model S and Model 3, we should compare passenger car mileage, not water down ICE performance by incorporating SUVs and pickups, two inherently less efficient designs.

The most recent data from 2014 shows that new passenger cars - this is all cars, including luxury models like Tesla equivalents - had an average MPG of 36.4, and was advancing at half a MPG per year or more. That would put the 2016 number at a minimum of 37.5 MPG.

This is far more significant. It cuts the ICE side of the ledger - which GM and Ford will need to stay competitive with Tesla - by a full one third, from $40,000 to $26,700. Even at Hibben’s optimistic $190 per kWh figure, the EV cost comes to $27,200.

With all due respect, the counterpoints made have not convinced me that my thesis a year ago was wrong, at the time it was made.

A Year's Worth Of Progress: Updating My Thesis

However, Tesla is working hard to prove it wrong today by continuing to cut battery costs. While it never confirmed the $190/kWh figure, it has now claimed that costs have been cut a further 35%, from whatever they actually were before Gigafactory started production. Depending on what that number was, a range of $190 to $300 produces savings in battery costs of anywhere from $4,700 to $7,350. That could take EV costs as low as $22,500.

But before we call the match for EVs, it is important to remember one last thing: batteries aren’t the only technology advancing. ICE fuel efficiency is still increasing also. It is scheduled to hit 42 MPG by 2020, and 54.5 MPG by 2025. The 2025 number would drop the ICE equivalent below $18,500.

Battery technology will doubtless continue to advance in the interim as well. The extent of its advancement is what will determine the economics of ICE vs. EV cost efficiency.

Investment Impact Summary

Overall, the impact of wastefully large batteries probably is reducing, as battery costs seem to be falling, whatever their current level might be. As they become proportionally smaller, the impact of making them wastefully large diminishes. However, battery size remains relevant, as per kWh costs will undoubtedly reach some point beyond which they are hard to reduce further. At that point, if ICE remains cheaper, as is a real possibility, battery size may be the last path to cost-efficiency for EVs.

The lack of transparency on battery costs, not just by Tesla but most of the car industry, makes firm conclusions about who is currently winning the race difficult. But without a doubt it is a race that is key to the future of the automotive industry, and it is still too close to call.

Investors should continue to monitor the situation carefully and realize that cost parity with ICEs is not a specific per kWh cost number, as Elon Musk has characterized the $100/kWh line. Rather, it is a moving target, with ICE and EV both advancing down the cost curve trying to outdo each other. Investors should continually adjust their theses on Tesla, positive or negative, to account for ongoing changes in ICE fuel efficiency, and compare them to Tesla’s own technological progress - such as it can be determined - to form their investment conclusions. Ford and GM's ICE vehicles are no longer clear favorites in the auto sector, but nor are they out of the running just yet.