ReNu Energy Limited - An Undervalued Company On The Cusp Of High Growth

Debt financing is necessary to fund future growth - the uncertainty regarding this is a high-impact but low-chance risk.

Valuation and insider buying from the CEO suggests undervaluation with moderate upside potential of upto 177% and reward-risk ratio of 3.36:1, for an investment horizon of at least 2 years.

The business is poised to benefit from favourable market conditions, which include government incentives, declining supply-side costs and demand-side incentives coming from rising electricity prices.

The company has a very strong and cheap balance sheet with no debt, low P/B, low EV, a strong cash position and a high current ratio.

ReNu Energy is a transformed solar and bioenergy business that is moving forward with high momentum; 2 major project wins and 1 major grant funding deal in 2 months.

Note: All dollar ($) amounts are in AUD, unless specified otherwise.

Core Stock Information

Analysis date 31/08/2017 Company ReNu Energy Limited Ticker (OTCPK:GDYMF) on Seeking Alpha. RNE for the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) listing Industry Utilities, renewable energy, electricity Listed Exchange ASX Share price $0.018 Market capitalisation $13.62m Average daily dollar trading volume $5,926 Company website http://renuenergy.com.au/

Investment Thesis

ReNu Energy Limited was a failing geothermal company that saw great erosion in its share price. But now, the company has reinvented itself to focus on solar and bioenergy sectors. With rapid momentum in project wins, favourable market conditions, a strong balance sheet and insider buys from the CEO, ReNu Energy is heading towards better times and is positioned well to fund more growth opportunities. Yet, the share price seems to still be carrying the outdated history of the former geothermal business, presenting an undervalued opportunity with an attractive risk-to-reward trade-off over the long term.

A Company Reborn

Note: The following information comes from ReNu Energy's company website, announcements and financial reports.

Formerly known as Geodynamics Limited (GDY) and operating in the geothermal space, this Australian company accumulated a record of poor bottom-line results. The company had cumulative net income losses of $292m over the previous 6 years, without a single profitable year! The good news is over this time, the share price eroded 92% ($0.225 close on June 27th, 2011, to $0.019 close on August 31st, 2017).

However, after exiting the geothermal scene this year, the company is now reborn as ReNu Energy Limited and the prospects look very promising indeed! ReNu Energy is now a supplier of renewable energy solutions to the commercial, industrial and agricultural sectors. The company’s business consists of providing solar PV and bioenergy solutions to its customers. Money is made mostly by selling generated electricity and Large Scale Generation Certificates (LGCs) when applicable. The company currently has customers in the commercial, governmental and agribusiness sectors.

In the solar PV business, the company sells energy solutions that involve the installation of a solar PV system and distribution of the energy generated to various users. The bioenergy business also operates under a similar business model - installation of bioenergy infrastructure on-site for direct distribution to the customer.

The company has had a number of significant milestones during its transition from geothermal energy to solar and bioenergy:

With these major achievements, most of which occurred in the short space of only 2 months, ReNu Energy’s new story seems promising and is gaining momentum, making it worthy of further investigation.

A Very Strong and Cheap Balance Sheet

Even before accounting for earnings and growth, on a pure balance sheet based assessment, ReNu Energy is very cheap with strong fundamentals.

An analysis of key balance sheet metrics

Note: The following information is derived from the 2017 Financial Report

Metric Value Commentary Cash and cash equivalents $10,890 Cash as % of total assets 73.15% Such a high portion of cash indicates strong potential to pursue growth opportunities. Price-to-book ratio (P/B) 116% The company is currently a little above at the book value of $0.016 per share. Debt-to­-equity ratio (D/E) 0 The company has 0 debt. This means currently, there are no debt constraints on ReNu Energy to undermine its ability to pursue growth opportunities. Current ratio 4.1x This indicates that the company's working capital position is very strong; it is able to comfortably finance its short term obligations. Deferred tax asset $79,176,000 This is a huge deferred tax asset that the company can use to dramatically taxable income. This will help accelerate growth in early years.

Table 1

Further analysis later on (in the valuation and debt financing sections) will show that the company's main constraint is lack of capital to pursue all the growth opportunities available. However, as the company has tangible growth prospects (discussed in the next section), this is a much easier problem to resolve than having a lack of capital to meet financial obligations. Thus, these metrics show that the static position of ReNu Energy’s business, as shown by its balance sheet, is both strong and cheap.

No noteworthy consideration was given to the company's income statements. This is because ReNu Energy is currently in a transitional phase of having recently closed down geothermal operations and is yet to generate revenues from the new projects it has won. Historical income statements would mostly be made up of transactions relating to the former the geothermal business (or an underdeveloped bioenergy business in the FY17 financial report) and would therefore not be representative of the new solar and bioenergy businesses.

Favourable Market Conditions for Growth Opportunities

Government Incentives for Renewable Energy Generation

The Australian Government has a Renewable Energy Target (RET) for production of 33,000 GWh by 2020. As it stands now, more than 5,000 MW of new renewable generation is required to reach the target. (See slide 18 in the source). ReNu Energy is well positioned to fill in a portion of the shortfall through its alliance with VivoPower. VivoPower has a portfolio of 67 commercial, industrial and government rooftop solar assets in Australia and ReNu Energy can acquire projects up to 5MW under the alliance agreement. (See slide 11 in the source).

Figure 1 - VivoPower's portfolio of rooftop solar assets in Australia

Declining Solar System Costs

ReNu Energy’s current solar PV projects are in the 100kW range - 600kW for the Amaroo Solar PV Project and a range of 360kW to 1.2MW for the deal with SCA Property Group.

From June 2014 to August 2017, the average commercial 100kW solar system price in Australia fell by 35%, from $150,708 to $111,392:

Figure 2. Based on a collection of monthly data from the source.

An IBISWorld report on the Solar Panel Installation industry in Australia said industry profit margins have continued to rise over the past 5 years, driven mostly by reductions in overhead costs.

Altogether, this suggests that these lower commercial solar system prices are driven by lower supply costs rather than erosion of profit margins. Therefore, supply-side conditions for ReNu Energy's solar business look favorable.

Increasing Electricity Prices

From April 2009 to June 2017, Australia’s average electricity prices rose by 77% from $49/MWh to $87/MWh.

Figure 3

A conservative projection of the average electricity price growth rate in Australia for the next 20 years is 0.85%. (Based on Figure 13, page 42 in the source).

Figure 4

Furthermore, annual electricity consumption in the National Energy Market (NEM) is expected to remain relatively flat due to increased energy efficiency. (See page 4 in the source).

The other crucial point is that ReNu Energy can sell power to its customers at lower prices than traditional retail electricity suppliers (stated in the company's website).

Altogether, the information on electricity prices and consumption suggests that ReNu Energy is poised to benefit from greater customer incentives to choose its lower-priced offerings. This reveals very attractive demand-side conditions.

Overall, these beneficial supply-side and demand-side market conditions present ample opportunities for ReNu Energy to pursue growth through more projects. This aligns with ReNu Energy CEO Christopher Murray’s assessment who noted, “There are more opportunities in solar energy than ReNu has the capital and resources to handle … but it has a pipeline of over 100 MW of solar projects and that could take 12 to 24 months to develop.” In addition, the company has engaged with potential agribusiness sector clients to grow its solar projects pipeline. Management has confirmed that there is significant opportunity to deploy further renewable energy solutions in this space. The CEO also mentioned that the company has chances to extend the solar PV business to more commercial building applications, such as shopping centres, apartments, retirement villages and office buildings.

Attractive Upside in Valuation

Figure 5

Figure 5 shows a summary view of ReNu Energy’s valuation using book value, a long-term PE-based earnings value and an EBITDA-multiple based value. The book value is derived from the previous analysis of balance sheet data. Please see the attached spreadsheet – ReNu_Energy_Valuation_Workings.xlsx for a detailed breakdown on how the earnings-based valuations were derived.

These valuations present an attractive risk to reward trade-off:

Risk-Reward component Value Explanation Maximum reward level $0.053 Based on moderate EV-based value Maximum risk level $0.009 Based on all-time company low. The CEO also bought back 3.76m shares at this price in April 2017. (See next section)

The company fundamentals are judged to be highly unlikely to deteriorate to such levels again. Reward:Risk ratio 3.36:1 A potential upside of upto 3.36 per 1 unit of downside is enticing.

Table 2

Debt Financing - A High-Impact Uncertainty

The earnings-based valuation relies heavily on the assumption that ReNu Energy will secure financing to pursue more projects. As it stands now, the company will not make enough money to cover its overhead expenses of ~$3.5 million per annum. Given that management have already raised $1.42 million, raising more funds through equity at an undervalued price is likely to destroy shareholder value. Hence, ReNu Energy would need to secure debt financing to expand its project pipeline. For this reason, the debt financing issue is a high-impact risk or factor of uncertainty in the valuation. However, the likelihood of terrible management decisions regarding this is low because management seems to be aware of this issue and don’t foresee any major difficulties in securing debt finance:

The CEO has remarked that, “These sorts of [solar] projects are attractive to both debt and equity funders, so position the company well for expansion over the medium to long term.” Management has indicated that ReNu Energy and VivoPower will co-operate to secure project debt finance. (See slide 10 in source) The company has a goal and plan to become cash flow positive in the calendar year 2018. This is feasible only if the company generates money from more projects, which can only happen if the funding issue is resolved. (See slide 4 in source)

Therefore, whilst the impact of the company’s ability to secure debt financing is high, the chances of a negative outcome occurring is deemed to be quite low.

CEO Insider Buying Signal

In June 2017, ReNu Energy’s CEO Christopher Murray increased his interest in the company by 5.9 million shares through on-market trades:

Date Acquired shares Price of acquisition (per share) 26/04/2017 3,761,996 $0.009 05/06/2017 1,500,000 $0.014 20/06/2017 675,000 $0.015

Table 3

This is a very positive sign to investors that suggests undervaluation of the company. Through these insider-buys, the CEO aligns his interests with those of investors, reducing chances of agency conflicts.

Suitable for a Long Term Investment

As ReNu Energy is yet to fill a portfolio of projects to establish sustainable positive earnings, this is best suited to be a long term investment with multiple checkpoints along the way as the company grows to build its new solar and bioenergy business. Project-status events are likely to continue to be the most important catalysts for large shorter-term movements in share price.

For perspective: A share price appreciation of 55%, from $0.011 to $0.017, occurred shortly after ReNu Energy announced its major solar PV deal with SCA Property.

Over the next 6 to 12 months, the debt-financing situation may be clarified and if a good deal that allows ReNu Energy to fund more projects is secured, the share price is likely to rise again. Overall, this investment is recommended for a time horizon of at least 2 years with a sensible reevaluation policy in place if the fundamentals undergo drastic negative change.

Closing Remarks

The analysis in this article shows ReNu Energy to be a transformed business that’s cheap, strong in fundamentals and gaining momentum to present an attractive risk-to-reward trade-off for investors. With market conditions pointing towards favorable prospects and insider buying from the CEO, ReNu Energy does indeed seem to be an undervalued company on the cusp of high growth!

Disclosure: I am/we are long RNE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may add to my existing long position over the next 72 hours.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.