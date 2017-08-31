Apple Continues To Outperform

Introduction



After an earnings prediction, I typically like to write a quick recap with the most important takeaways. With regard to Apple’s (AAPL) earnings, there are many things one could highlight. I’d like to specifically focus on China sales outperforming and margin development given the memory pricing environment as well as transition costs likely related to the iPhone 8. Also, it is becoming increasingly evident that Apple is becoming a typical dividend stock as the company produces more cash than it knows what to do with.



As we know by now, Apple reported a stellar quarter. In my previous articles, I predicted relatively modest beats on both earnings and revenue. The fact that I was off by quite a bit in terms of the size of the beat highlights a key development, namely that China sales are improving better than expected. Furthermore, as we look ahead, it is reasonable to expect higher ASPs from the iPhone 8 combined with initial lower margins. The overall conclusion seems to be that all is well in Apple land.

China

Those who have read my previous analysis know that it centered heavily around China. Clearly, my forecasts were way too conservative (which I have no problem with) as China sales were surprisingly better. Shannon S. Cross, analyst at Cross Research, was also curious to see the drivers behind this:

“Tim, could you talk a bit about what you're seeing in China? I think obviously, there continues to be strong demand for smartphones. But perhaps mix shift, I think you brought back the iPhone 6 this quarter to be a bit more price aggressive.”

Tim Cook’s answer is very bullish in my opinion:

We were very encouraged by the results this quarter. We improved as we thought we would from the previous quarters a little more than I thought we would. If you look underneath the numbers, mainland China was actually flat year-over-year during Q3. And in constant currency terms, we were actually up 6% in mainland China.

The key thing here for me is that sales were actually up 6% on a constant currency basis. As can be seen from the quote, these results beat Tim Cook’s own expectations. Unfortunately, currency headwinds are expected to persist but this does highlight that the underlying business in China is doing fine despite many claims to the contrary. This to me is more important than potentially temporary currency headwinds.

Lower margins due to transition to iPhone 8

One slightly less positive area is the fact that Apple is expecting lower gross margins in the third quarter. Gross margins matter incredibly with companies that produce over $100B in revenue. A 50 basis point (half a percent) increase translates to $500 million in additional gross profit.



Apple’s likely lower gross margins luckily have a very good reason:



“Sequentially from 38.5% that we just reported, typically we have product transition costs during the September quarter. That's the primary driver. This happens fairly regularly for us.”



This comment is likely referring to the transition to the iPhone 8.

But not all is well as a part of this lower gross margin is attributed to the memory pricing environment:



“We also have a more difficult memory pricing environment this year than a year ago. And we think that we're going to be able to partially offset this with the positive leverage.”



The last part of the comment is presumably referring to the rumored higher ASP of the iPhone 8. The iPhone 8 will supposedly start at $769 or 27% higher than the current average selling price of the iPhones. Of course, the exact number remains speculative for now. What we do know is that the ASP is indeed expected to be higher.

Investors who are following companies like Micron Technology (MU) should welcome this news as it signals a healthy sales environment for the company. Especially since some are (unjustifiably) worried that MU is so extremely cyclical that the bottom might fall out at any moment. I digress.

Apple to become a classic dividend stock

An additional upside would be that the company continues to generate more cash than it knows what to do with. When companies are faced with this “problem” they typically tend to resort to distributing this cash back to shareholders.



This already is evident in the company’s upped share repurchase program. It seems reasonable to believe that the company will start increasing its dividend. The payout ratio currently stands at a mere 23% of free cash flow. However, shareholders should prefer buybacks as they are the more tax advantaged way of distributing wealth to shareholders.



What's perhaps very interesting to note is that Apple appears to be out of favor in the stock market. This isn’t as obvious when we look at the YTD run up of 40%. If we look at the company’s P/E (19) and certainly forward PE (15), it seems to be trading at a discount to the S&P (24).



If higher ASPs and better results in China have not resolved the valuation gap, it is hard to know what will. The good news is that there appears to be little downside given that the discount is already substantial. The 40% run up also creates an image of a lack luster 1.54% dividend. At the start of the year, the dividend stood at roughly 2.1% which is around the average of the S&P 500 companies.

Takeaway

The takeaway here is clear. Nothing to see here. Results, particularly those in China, exceeded expectations. Things are going smoothly as we look forward towards the iPhone 8 launch. The phone is expected to have a higher ASP which will negate some of the pricing pressure experienced on the memory side of things. Additionally, while the valuation discount may not close, it will serve as a margin of safety.