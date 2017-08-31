Why You Need Not Wait If You Want To Buy McDonald's

McDonald’s recent strong performance as well as its history of growth brings a level of confidence in the company’s future

Though there seems to be consensus on McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD) superior performance compared to peers in recent quarters, what is worrying most investors is its perceived overvaluation. The reason I call it perceived is that in my opinion, the stock is not really overvalued. Those looking to enter need not wait for it to reach to any right price.

Let’s first go through McDonald’s performance in recent quarters as well as over the years, as this will be the basis of the stock’s valuation later in the article.

Source: MCD reports

McDonald’s is adding restaurants at a healthy pace over the years and in recent quarters. This is seen in the charts above.

The company struggled with falling guest counts over the last four years. However, it was clearly on a recovery path on this front, starting 2015.

Source: MCD reports

McDonald’s reported a 1.8% increase in guest counts for the first half of 2017—a growth after four years of falling guest counts. Notably, it managed to record positive comparable sales growth in 2015 and 2016. For the latest quarter, it reported comparable sales growth of 6.6%. Its comparable sales growth is positive, and healthy, for the last eight quarters consecutively.

Source: MCD reports

Thus, McDonald’s seems to be clearly back on the growth path. Granted, that it might not consistently repeat the stellar performance of 2Q17, but it can be counted on for delivering stable growth in the future.

Source: MCD reports

McDonald’s comparable store sales increased across all its market segments in the latest quarter, which got reflected in the segmental operating income, as seen in the chart below.

Source: MCD reports

Its financial performance looks stable over last few quarters. Overall, McDonald’s is doing fine. It should continue to do well in light of the company’s various ongoing initiatives.

McDonald's President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Easterbrook said in 2Q17 release,

"Our relentless commitment to running great restaurants and keeping the customer at the center of everything we do is generating broad-based strength and momentum across our entire business.”

"Whilst we're encouraged by our results from the first half of 2017, we're not complacent. Today, we're acting like a leadership brand, taking on new challenges and opportunities and moving with a greater sense of purpose and urgency. We're building on our momentum, leveraging our size and scale and executing with greater precision against our priorities to retain, regain and convert customers by giving them even more reasons to visit and enjoy McDonald's. I'm confident that we're on the right path to continue positively impacting sales, guest traffic and customer satisfaction as we work to bring the biggest benefit to the most people in the shortest possible time."

So, McDonald’s is a company worth investing in. Let’s see how it’s stock looks at the current levels.

Why your buy decision need not be based on current valuation

McDonald’s currently trades at a PE of 26x when Wendy’s (NASDAQ: WEN), Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM), and Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) are trading at PEs of 39x, 36x, and 35x, respectively. Only Starbucks (NYSE: SBUX) seems to be close at 28x.

McDonald’s average EPS growth over the last ten years was 15%. Yum! Brands and Domino’s grew EPS at average rates of 12% and 26%, respectively over the same period. Excluding the growth rates of 2013 and 2014 (Starbucks paid a fine of $2.8 billion to Kraft Foods in 2013) SBUX’s EPS has grown at an average of 27% over the last ten-year period.

The mean PE for quick service restaurants sector is 32x and the sector’s median PE is nearly 25x. With a dividend growth history of more than 40 years, MCD can at least be called fairly valued, if not undervalued. Let’s not forget here that McDonald’s is the largest and one of the oldest companies in the sector around, and has a time-tested performance track record.

For the broader markets, there are a range of values to look at. The S&P 500 index currently is trading at a TTM PE of 23.5x, lower than MCD’s 26x. However, if we look at the average of PE ratios of S&P 500 companies, it stands at 34.5x. The median PE of S&P 500 companies is 23.7x.

While this makes MCD look slightly overvalued relative to broader markets, I think it’s better to look at the sector, rather than broader markets for relative valuation.

To conclude, if McDonald’s manages to maintain the growth trajectory, its multiple may not contract anytime soon. On the other hand, it may expand further. However, if it does slow down a bit, I expect the multiple to more or less remain where it stands today. The stock’s price will roughly increase at the rate of EPS growth in such a scenario. Add to that the dividend income, and your returns become attractive, considering the risk involved.

McDonald’s multiple will likely fall only if it messes up big time—which looks less likely at the moment. To wait for such a mess to buy the stock may not be a good idea for long-term investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.