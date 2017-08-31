Pfizer's FCF And Dividend Implications

Photo credit

Pfizer (PFE) – like its mega-cap pharma brethren – has long been reliant upon capital returns to satisfy shareholders. The dividend is huge at nearly 4%, and PFE buys back stock by the billion as well, meaning it has tremendously high cash needs. Fortunately for PFE, it enjoys gargantuan FCF margins, so producing cash hasn’t been a problem up to this point. And in this article, I’ll attempt to quantify just how good PFE has been at producing cash to see what implications it has for shareholders going forward.

I’ll be using data from Seeking Alpha for this exercise.

We’ll begin by taking a look at PFE’s FCF generation against its revenue for the past five years to get a baseline.

PFE’s revenue has been fairly volatile - and not in a good way - for the past five years as it has struggled a bit to stay even with 2012 levels. Of course, this is certainly not specific to PFE as the mega-cap pharma space is notoriously difficult to grow within so it isn’t as though PFE is alone. However, that does obviously make it more difficult to produce FCF, and we can see the orange FCF bars have dropped off a bit as well.

Still, FCF was $15.5B in 2012 and was about $14.1B last year so while it is lower, it isn’t like it fell off a cliff. And let’s keep in mind that $14B affords any company lots and lots of latitude when it comes to capital returns, financing acquisitions, paying down debt, etc., so PFE should still be in very good shape.

Let’s now take a look at the same data but with FCF as a percentage of revenue to see how efficient PFE is when it comes to turning revenue into cash.

There are two things going on here I’d like to point out as I think they are both equally relevant to shareholders. First, PFE’s FCF margins are huge; the lowest number in the past five years was last year at 26.7% of revenue. There are very, very few companies in this country that can even sniff that sort of level, and that is PFE’s worst effort in the past five years. Just consider how difficult it is to turn 27 cents of each dollar of revenue into free cash after accounting for capex; it’s staggering, and PFE deserves credit for being so very efficient. This allows PFE to pay its huge dividend, buy back stock and do whatever else it pleases because this level of cash generation is just astounding.

The other less rosy thing I’d like to highlight is that margins have indeed fallen over the past few years, particularly since 2013. FCF margin peaked at 32.1% in 2013 and has fallen each year since then with last year hitting 26.7%, as we just discussed. While that number is still huge, it is down quite a bit from the peak and that essentially robs shareholders of hundreds of millions of dollars annually in FCF. For instance, on last year’s revenue level of $52.8B, 32.1% of FCF margin would be just under $17B against the actual result of $14.1B. We are talking about almost three billion dollars of foregone FCF generation due to declining margins and while PFE is certainly doing very well still, that is nowhere near as good.

Thus far this year PFE has produced about $4B in FCF as revenue is expected to be roughly flat against last year. Of course, doubling $4B only gets you to $8B in FCF for 2017 but the second half was much stronger in terms of FCF generation than last year, so while I’m not entirely convinced we’ll see another $14B effort, it should be much better than $8B. However, if you’re long this stock it is critically important to ensure you pay close attention to FCF generation in Q3/Q4 because that is where dividend and buyback money comes from. And in Pfizer’s case, with it being so very generous with those items, high levels of FCF generation are critical.

To be fair, it isn’t as though PFE needs that additional cash generation but it certainly would make life easier. PFE continues to buy back billions of dollars in stock each year, and the dividend costs well over $7B annually, so cash needs are enormous. PFE is comfortably financing both of those things, and I don’t expect that to change anytime soon, but if FCF margin continues to decline, shareholders would need to take notice. Again, even under a more bearish scenario the dividend is completely safe and then some for this year, but in terms of growing the payout, FCF margins matter and thus far this year, PFE isn’t showing all that well.

And that’s really the story here; PFE’s FCF margins are huge, but if they continue to dwindle, shareholders could have a problem on their hands. PFE, like its competitors, likes to do acquisitions, buy back stock and pay a huge dividend, and all of those things take cash. Debt is a potential source of funds as well, but FCF is the preferred source for a variety of reasons. The dividend is 100% safe even if FCF takes an enormous cut, so that is of no concern. But the other uses of cash – the buyback, acquisitions – could certainly become more costly if debt is needed to do them. It is of tremendous importance that PFE maintain its FCF generation for all the reasons I’ve mentioned, and while it certainly isn’t near the danger zone yet, shareholders would do well to continue to monitor FCF margins because with a stock price that never really moves, capital returns are of the utmost importance.

