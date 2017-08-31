Buffett's Big Reveal On Bonds And Other Items Of Investing Interest

This week we had the devastating Hurricane Harvey hit the Texas coast and the storm may have been the worst in US history, dropping 14 trillion gallons of water (from one of the Buffett interview videos below). That is the equivalent of nearly 2,000 gallons for every man, woman and child on the planet and much of it fell on Texas. Much of southern Texas is flat land so the water runoff process will take some time and the damage from flooding will create the biggest problem for residents.

It will take the sun a long time to soak up enough to help through evaporation. Some 50 inches of water has fallen in Houston alone. Just think of that: four feet of rain on flat land. Yes, most will run off into the nearby Gulf of Mexico, but where there is a depression it will remain for the sun to do the heavy lifting. The damage estimates run to above $150 billion (also from one of the videos below) of which perhaps less than a third was insured. Standard homeowners insurance does not cover flood insurance, unless added specifically. Unless a home is situated in a flood plain, flood insurance is generally not added. With over four feet of rain flooding is not restricted to floodplains. So, many people will be forced into bankruptcy as a result of Harvey because their homes will be nearly destroyed and other personal belongings, including cars, will be damaged beyond repair; but those individuals and families will still be responsible for a mortgage, credit card debt and a car loan. If the business that employs them is also shut down by the aftermath from the storm they could also lose their income. It was a real tragedy and one that will take years from which to recover.

Some of our holdings like Landstar System (LSTR), Home Depot (HD) and Sherwin Williams (SHW) will be kept very busy for as much as a decade from repairs in the Houston area recovery as it is the fourth largest city in the U.S.

This week we also had our Gilead Sciences (GILD) make an $11.9 billion purchase of Kite Pharma and Wall Street loved it. This is why GILD exploded to the upside.

The landmark FDA ruling makes Novartis the first drug maker to win approval for a new class of cancer drug. Investors, however, see the news as reason to cheer Gilead’s latest acquisition.

Gilead has built a reputation for developing a cure rather than treating symptoms. Oncology (cancer) is a huge target for a cure therapy coming in many forms. For every form of cancer there is another huge opportunity. Gilead generates tremendous amounts of free cash flow giving it the financial flexibility to invest in its business for the long term rather than trying to appease Wall Street every quarter. It can develop new medicines and therapies in house through research and development or it can acquire smaller companies that hold the most promising pipelines. Basically, investing in Gilead Sciences is a no-brainer, as Gilead is, or will be, among the leaders in Hep-C, AIDS, oncology research, immune system programming... and also pays out a huge dividend.

The stock was also hyper-cheap when we bought it and remains cheap based on the huge potential growth engine of immune system programming probably for the next ten years or longer. As you can see from the Friedrich chart below our sell price is $362.93, so Gilead appears to be akin to a permanent holding for us.

Friedrich is really rocking this quarter and even though we are only 47% invested in our Advisory Portfolio is up three times what our benchmark (NYA) this quarter. Peter runs the portfolio but is no longer accepting new clients, so Mark is in the process of setting up an advisory service to handle new prospective clients.

Warren Buffett has announced that he has $100 billion in cash right now and when you add in Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK.A, BRK.B) stock holdings.

The total appears to be around $261 billion, so it means that he is about 62 percent invested and 38 percent in cash for possibly the highest cash level he has ever held. It appears to us that he may be out of long-term bonds as he does not like the yield.

Wednesday, August 30, was his birthday; he turned 87. He was interviewed by CNBC and Bloomberg and is still sharp as a tack.

Please pay attention to his views on long-term bonds, where he says they are trading at 45 times earnings. What he means is that an investor is paying 45 times the annual expected return (it is really about 46.5 times; 100 / 2.15 = 46.5). Compared to stocks, which can appreciate (the operative word here is “can”) holding bonds for the long-term will only get an investor the dividends (which do not rise as can happen with quality, dividend-paying stocks) and his money back at the end of the term. Of course, investors are willing to pay a premium for the implied lower risk of bonds relative to stocks, but it would seem that Mr. Buffett thinks that the current premium is way too high. The reduced risk with bonds is really only realized by holding to maturity. If one needs the money before the maturity date the risk can still be substantial.

Generally, investors are willing to pay 15 or 16 times current earnings for a stock (historically speaking). A P/E (price to earnings) of 45 is not unheard of for a stock growing at an astronomical pace buy ridiculously expensive for an investment that has absolutely no growth prospects. So, we can understand his trepidation about bonds. We consider current stock valuations to be nearing Everest peak levels today, in terms of price relative to future returns. So, by comparison bonds are even more expensive.

With $100 billion in cash you can see that Buffett is just waiting for the next crash patiently like we are. After his annual meeting with shareholders of Berkshire, Warren Buffett gave interviews with Bloomberg and CNBC so we thought we would provide the video clips from each below. Have a great Labor Day weekend, and enjoy the videos.

Author's note: If you have any questions, please feel free to ask them in the comment section below, and don't forget to hit the "Follow" button next to my name at the top of this article. I hope that readers will stick with the series as I do my utmost to peel the onion that is the future of energy. There is a lot more detail underlying the preview you just read. For those who would like to learn more about my investment philosophy, please consider reading "How I Created My Own Portfolio Over a Lifetime."

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD, SHW, HD, LSTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: This analysis is not advice to buy or sell this or any stock; it is just pointing out an objective observation of unique patterns that developed from our research. Factual material is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but the poster is not responsible for any errors or omissions, or for the results of actions taken based on information contained herein. Nothing herein should be construed as an offer to buy or sell securities or to give individual investment advice.