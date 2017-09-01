Residential REIT Sector Analysis

We sum it up to see how it stacks up against demand.

This article will take a look at the fundamentals driving the residential REIT sector. We will open with a look at supply and demand and follow with our take on market share capture as well as projections for the next 18 months.

It all begins with demand, which is best captured through household formation.

(Source: YCharts)

From 2015 to early 2017, household formation was quite healthy, averaging around 1.5 million annually. It has trailed off a bit in mid-2017, dropping to 170K in June. Time will tell if this is a temporary dip or the end of the cycle. To give some context to these numbers, let us consider the concept that household formation is divided between the 3 primary types of permanent residence in order of prevalence:

Houses Apartments Manufactured housing (MH)

Thus, the new supply from each of these property types is competing for the net new households as customers. Let us see how the supply stacks up against the demand. By far the largest chunk of new supply comes from owner-occupied homes/condos/townhouses, which are coming in at a rate of just over 1.2 million units annually.

This pace is significantly below the long-run average, and we suspect this is due to a slower pace of construction. This slower pace holds true for both single-unit and multi-unit properties.

(Source: Census.gov)

Essentially, a tighter labor force combined with tougher regulations is slowing the construction process and keeping supply at least somewhat in check.

In addition to home supply, we must consider apartment supply, which has been ticking up lately. This graph provides a nice historical look.

For 2017, there are conflicting estimates, depending on who you listen to. Marcus & Millichap is calling for 371K units and REIS estimates 200K-250K. For the sake of having a hard number, let us go with 300K, as it is between the 2 estimates.

Finally, the third and smallest piece of the supply picture is manufactured housing, with recent shipments captured below.

(Source: MHS Latest Data, Census.gov)

That is a total of 81.1K units in 2016 and 46.6K units in 1H17.

This brings total residential supply between the 3 types to 1.2 million + 300K + 90K = 1.59 million new residential units coming in 2017 (estimate).

With household formation at only 170K as of June, it appears supply will dwarf demand in 2017. Keep in mind that this is new supply, not net new supply, so it does not factor in destruction of units which can come from property age/obsolescence or disasters like Harvey. While we do not have a hard number for unit destructions, we suspect the supply will still outweigh the demand. Thus, we project vacancy rates to climb across the aggregate of the 3 property sectors.

Now that we understand the scope of the whole pie, we can begin to discuss the dynamics of market share within the pie.

Market share

Market share will be driven by some combination of consumer preferences and economic rationality.

Apartment rents are getting expensive, increasing rapidly since the Great Recession.

Note that rents went up at a pace far in excess of CPI, indicating renting is becoming a greater priority for consumers. This has been balanced out by an equally impressive rise in the price of homes.

Thus, consumers have been stuck between a rock and an expensive place. Also supporting strong apartment rents is the clear preference for renting among the millennial generation. Homeownership rates have dropped a couple hundred basis points below long-run averages.

This has caused a corresponding drop in apartment vacancies since the recession.

Note, however, the tick-up in the last year. Supply has started to expand beyond demand, and we expect vacancies to continue to go up in the second half of 2017 and perhaps 2018 as well.

Regarding market share, we anticipate homeownership to remain slightly below the norm, and apartment demand should be normal with conflicting factors canceling out. Specifically, apartments are less economically viable than normal due to exceedingly high rents, but consumers want apartments. Manufactured housing, in my eyes, will be the big winner, as it should gain market share from both economic rationality and consumer sentiment.

Remember that it is not the absolute level of sentiment that matters, but the delta in sentiment and MH is coming from a very low level, making improved sentiment rather easy. As time goes on, we think manufactured housing can shift its image to something closer to modular housing, which has connotations of efficiency and away from the former trailer trash association. This rebounding consumer sentiment corresponds to a massive economic advantage over other housing types. In the below table, which shows MH pricing by size and region, we can see how cheap MH is compared to apartments or traditional homes.

(Source: Census.gov)

Through 1Q17, the average price for MH was $70.1K.

The way market share usually works is that when one sector wins, the others must lose proportionally, but MH is so small relative to apartments and homes that what could be a huge win for manufactured housing would only make a tiny dent in the others. Thus, I think it is consistent to anticipate strongly positive fundamentals for MH, while also calling for acceptable to moderately strong fundamentals for apartments and homes.

Overall, occupancy will be a bit challenged for the residential REIT sector due to incremental supply outpacing demand, but since occupancy will be declining from such high levels, we see rates remaining strong. This should bode well for FFO margins and allow the apartment REITs to continue performing well fundamentally. MH has been outpacing apartments in terms of organic growth rates, and we expect this to continue.

Quick and dirty stock ideas

While apartment fundamentals are still moderately strong, the stocks are priced for strength, which minimizes the opportunity of the subsector. Due to the high FFO multiples, I would not be surprised to see apartments underperform. That being said, there are a couple of apartment REITs with cheaper valuations that could see some success. NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) is reasonably cheap and growing rapidly through a value-add redevelopment strategy. Independence Realty (NYSEMKT:IRT) is an even better value, but comes with higher risk of a management team with a less-than-stellar record.

In manufactured housing, all 3 REITs strike us as good companies. Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) and Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) will likely grow nicely, but the multiples are sky-high. UMH Properties (NYSEMKT:UMH) stands alone as the value play on MH. We actually think UMH can grow faster than its peers due to being earlier in the cycle of conversion to a rental model.

For more detailed analysis on each of these REITs, please feel free to visit my article archives.

Disclosure: 2nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long NXRT, IRT and UMH. I am personally long IRT and UMH. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accept responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin-registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward-looking statements, which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IRT, UMH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.