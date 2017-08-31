Amerisafe Is A Great Insurer Selling At An Attractive Price

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) is a highly focused and profitable insurer throughout industry cycles. It provides unique value to its market segment that its competitors cannot, and with disciplined underwriting, it has steadily increased profits over the past 10 years. Since it delivers both in terms of differentiation and quality of management, it has delivered an average return on equity of nearly 16% over the past 10 years. Despite these results, it is trading at a favorable price.

The insurance industry as a whole is extremely competitive, and only those which are well-managed and have differentiated in some manner succeed in the long-run. Unlike many industries, in which management can be of average quality and simply ride the coat-tails of whatever product they sell if their firm happens to be a dominant player, insurance requires skilled management. With the ability to affect underwriting and investment decisions to a significant degree, management has a much greater impact on business results in this industry than it does the average industrial or consumer products company.

Given that costs are realized throughout delivery of the service rather than beforehand, insurance companies must have accurate cost estimation techniques in the long-run to accurately and profitably price any group of policies, and they must be firm on that pricing. Discipline in underwriting and a willingness to let unprofitable business walk away are of major importance in any insurance operation, and the best insurers will allow for decreases in premium volumes in times of soft industry conditions and aggressive competition.

To briefly describe Amerisafe's business, it is a worker's compensation insurer focusing on small to mid-size employers in high-risk industries such as construction, trucking, logging, manufacturing, oil/gas, and agriculture. The policies in this segment are both complex and of high risk, making it so that businesses in these industries pay higher premium rates than businesses of average risk.

As stated by CEO Janelle Frost in the 2016 Annual Report,

"AMERISAFE’s operating model can be summed up in five components: 1) high hazard niche, 2) focus on small to mid-size employers, 3) underwriting expertise, 4) comprehensive safety services and 5) intensive claims management. The fuel to make the engine work is AMERISAFE employee’s dedication and knowledge. In 2016 and continuing in 2017, we invested in our human capital as the Company completed its 31st year as an underwriter. We spent resources on training, leadership development, employee benefits and environment enhancements in effort to cultivate future leaders, strengthen the bench, and invest in a vital component of our success, our employees."

I'll briefly discuss each component of Amerisafe's operating model and how it allows for higher profitability than the average insurer.

According to the 2016 Annual Report,

"hazardous industry employers tend to have less frequent but more severe claims as compared to employers in other industries due to the nature of their businesses. Injuries that occur are often severe in nature including death, dismemberment, paraplegia and quadriplegia."

Given that the claims are infrequent but highly severe, Amerisafe has focused on training both its employees and customers in order to maximize safety in these industries and minimize both injuries and loss. Amerisafe conducts "proactive safety reviews of employers’ worksites, which are often located in rural areas. These safety reviews are a vital component of our underwriting process and also assist our policyholders in loss prevention, and encourage safer workplaces by deploying experienced field safety professionals, or FSPs, to our policyholders’ worksites. In 2016, 90.6% of our new voluntary business policyholders were subject to pre-quotation safety inspections. Additionally, we perform periodic on-site safety surveys of all of our voluntary business policyholders."

These FSPs inspect their customer's work-sites and provide training and tips relevant to increase on-the-job safety. In order to provide this level of service along with loss prevention tactics, Amerisafe clearly has developed a significant base of knowledge in these niche industries and deployed it to their advantage. Instead of accepting the industry-average level of losses for these industries, they have actively reduced risk for their customers and as a result have reduced their own losses.

With small to mid-sized companies in these high-risk industries having relatively low total premium payments and complex needs, they are the perfect segment for a focused insurer like Amerisafe to target as larger insurers would not have the knowledge, willingness, or ability to profitably serve them.

Amerisafe's case managers average only 48 claims at a time, which is below the industry average and allows for the "utilization of intensive claims management practices that emphasize a personalized approach, as well as quality, cost-effective medical treatment".

This in-house and personalized claims management approach allows for lower total claims cost by providing information, follow up and high service on these complex claims. This helps to "achieve a more favorable claim outcome, accelerate an employee’s return to work, lessen the likelihood of litigation and more rapidly close claims, all of which ultimately lead to lower overall claim costs."

All of these elements focused on providing a high level of service to their customers in high-risk industries have both lowered costs and reduced losses, allowing for an average combined ratio of 86.44% over the past five years. This compares quite favorably to the industry-wide workers compensation insurer's combined ratio of approximately 104.2% over the past 5 years.

Over the past 5 years, Amerisafe has grown written premium volumes at a low rate of 2-3% per annum. This is certainly not high growth, but it is to the benefit of the firm's profitability. It speaks to the discipline of Amerisafe's underwriting (along with industry-loss experience of course) that in both 2015 and 2016 Amerisafe experienced lower losses than it did in 2012. These loss ratios will likely increase to their historical averages over time, but it should be known that Amerisafe will only grow premiums in a profitable manner.

Part of the reason that Amerisafe grows premiums at a low rate is that during aggressive competitive conditions, it allows premiums to decrease, sometimes significantly so - allowing it to remain highly profitable throughout industry cycles. This of course makes for short-term volatility in written premiums but is necessary to ensure long-term profitability. As a result, book value and investment income have steadily increased over time, with net income over the past 10 years growing at around 8% annually and about 26% annually over the past five years. This has happened while allowing premium volumes to decrease 5% over the past two years due to aggressive pricing and favorable loss conditions industry-wide.

For the most part, workers compensation insurance is required of employers by law. Only two states - Texas and Oklahoma, allow for workers compensation non-subscribers- Texas has allowed it since 1913 and Oklahoma since 2013. In the case of subscribers, liability in case of injury is usually limited, so that employees cannot sue for damages - the employee is basically forced to trade the right to sue in return for their compensation. It is my understanding that even if the job-site was unsafe or the fault of the employer, the employee will not be able to sue. For non-subscribers, this is not the case, and they are generally open to lawsuit in cases of injury on the job caused by employer negligence to safety. Amerisafe is headquartered in Texas and has been servicing the state since 1985, which leaves me to believe that the risk of loss of demand due to other states allowing for non-subscriber programs is relatively low - however it is something to be aware of.

AMSF trades at a TTM P/E of 15, but the firm generated 2016 EPS of around $4 per share - the stock currently trades at $53. Assuming Amerisafe continues its prior 10 years' earnings growth rate of about 8% per annum, the stock looks attractively priced. I don't typically believe in finding a single intrinsic value for any business, but a simple present value calculation based on a reasonable earnings growth rate would show that its future prospects likely aren't fully priced into the stock. When looking at the valuation, it is important to note the cyclicality of Amerisafe's earnings and understand they will not always increase in the short-run, and it is possible earnings will decrease over the next few years due to higher loss experience and tough pricing conditions. Over the long term, however, I believe the stock offers value.

If you would like to own a highly disciplined and focused insurer, which trades at an attractive price, I suggest you take a look at Amerisafe.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Aaron J. Saunders is the Owner and Manager of Comus Investment, LLC., a Registered Investment Adviser with the state of Washington. The commentary does not constitute individualized investment advice. The opinions offered herein are not personalized recommendations to buy, sell or hold securities.