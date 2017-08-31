EIA 914 Monthly Oil Production Report Once Again Contradicts The Shale Growth Narrative

A combination of lower global oil storage and disappointing U.S. shale production growth over the next few months will help push WTI to $60/bbl+ by year-end.

We have been very vocal on the complacency in the market that shale can keep oil prices lower for longer, and this myth is going to get debunked soon.

Welcome to the "I told you so" edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Oil bulls are close to complete extinction, and as we're one of the few oil bulls left in the market, we feel a moral obligation to be the voice of the bulls. Over the last month, we wrote a series of articles that should have caught readers' attention. On July 20, we wrote an Oil Markets Daily article titled "Divergence Between Weekly And Monthly Estimates In U.S. Oil Production." In that piece, we specifically said:

The lag in the actual monthly production forecast, in our view, will be one of the key themes to watch for in the second-half of 2017. As we said in our last week's weekly oil markets recap, consensus has already baked in extremely aggressive shale oil production growth, and any downside surprise to their figures will see the consensus reverting their oil price forecasts higher.

So, it wasn't a surprise to us today when EIA reported that June oil production came in at 9.097 million b/d vs. the June weekly production estimates of 9.317 million b/d. This is a production drop of 73k b/d month over month.

Yes, we know Alaska maintenance was the cause of the drop, and slightly lower Gulf of Mexico production also contributed to the overall decline. But here's the question we will ask again: Where's the U.S. shale growth? At the risk of sounding like a broken record by now, U.S. shale production is vastly overstated. See the chart below of EIA monthly production vs. weekly production:

And now, look at the chart below of Texas and New Mexico monthly oil production:

Yes, Texas and New Mexico, home of the Permian and Eagle Ford (Eagle Ford is only in Texas), is growing production. But that doesn't look right...

Since December 2016, Texas and New Mexico have seen total oil production growth of 314k b/d. According to EIA's DPR, the Eagle Ford and Permian should have seen oil production growth of 403.7k b/d vs. the 314k b/d growth reported for the two regions. So, again, we ask: Where's the 75k b/d growth everyone is forecasting month over month?

To add more firepower to what we have been saying, North Dakota oil production has been downright awful.

Delusional inputs result in delusional forecasts

We have been very vocal about how shale production growth is overstated. We published an article just two days ago titled "Aggressive Shale Production Growth Powered By Delusional Assumptions." Basically, the consensus view today that U.S. shale can somehow grow production at 1 million b/d at $55 WTI or even $60 WTI is downright delusional, if not mythical.

When we wrote in our special report to subscribers this weekend we used very aggressive well completion figures, and what did we get when we netted all of the U.S. shale basins? We got 1.77 million b/d of shale oil production growth from 2017 to 2020 or 600k b/d, or 400k b/d lower than what consensus is estimating.

And if you read the kind of assumptions we were making to get to those Permian production growth numbers, you would have thought we were insane. But that's not the point. Even under delusional assumptions, U.S. shale grows at 600k b/d. So, what exactly is the consensus using for 1 million b/d growth?

We will leave the answer to you.

What's even more comically entertaining is the fact that EIA, IEA, and OPEC are all forecasting aggressive shale production growth. As more and more people get this wrong, the higher oil prices will eventually have to go.

Vocal for a reason, don't buy into the complacency

In our Citigroup "lower for longer 2017-2022" rebuttal report that we published two weeks ago to HFI Research subscribers, we couldn't help but notice the vague assumptions used to derive production forecasts. The entire report read like "I wrote it, so it's true," and the tone of overconfidence and complacency was everywhere. We looked at each assumption made from the Brazilian oil production forecast, and from Saudi Arabia, Iran, Venezuela, Iraq, China, and Canada, and we couldn't help but notice Citigroup taking what producers are saying at face value. And what was more frustrating was the fact that Citi supposedly had access to proprietary data of 300-plus global oil projects. We certainly didn't see that in the data.

The real argument Citi made was that under $70 WTI, U.S. shale could grow production by 7 million b/d from 2017 to 2022. Yes, 7 million b/d -- and that's why they are arguing that oil prices won't rise above $60/bbl. But when you start digging into the assumptions and ask logical questions like, "How many wells would it take to get us there?" or "How much capex does that require?" or just some basic ones like "What about the takeaway constraints?" -- all of a sudden, the analysis crumbles apart.

We have been vocal precisely because we're not seeing competent in the market today -- it's complacency. The market has adapted to the narrative that U.S. shale will keep oil prices lower for longer, and no one is bothering to challenge the unchallenged assumptions. No one is asking logical questions like, "Does this make sense, and what price environment is required for this?" Analysts are literally spit-balling numbers out of thin air, and generalists who don't follow the energy markets closely buy into the prevailing narrative.

It's complacency that has the market fooled today, not U.S. shale production growth.

So, what's it going to take for oil to rally to $60 by year-end?

As we said above, U.S. shale production growth is nowhere near what consensus is expecting. At the end of next month, the EIA 914 report will confirm that July production growth seen from Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota will all disappoint consensus estimates -- again. The complacency in the market will slowly realize that, "Oh, maybe U.S. shale growth isn't as high as we originally thought." This in turn would crush the bear oil narrative, and oil prices will increase from a combination of lower global oil storage and disappointing U.S. shale production growth.

IEA will also have to start acknowledging the disappointing U.S. shale growth in its August monthly oil market report. This will finally start to sway the complacent sentiment overwhelming the marketplace today. For us, we remain patient, waiting for our thesis to play out. For readers who have read our articles, this EIA 914 report shouldn't be a surprise, and next month's report shouldn't be a surprise either. You already know where we stand with regard to U.S. shale production growth, and we reiterate again, it's not 1 million b/d per year.

For readers who have found our public oil market articles insightful, we think you will gain more value reading our exclusive reports from our premium service. You can read our Citi rebuttal report along with the latest special report on why U.S. shale production growth will disappoint. For those interested, you can sign up here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.