AT&T: The Good, Bad And Ugly Truth

I recently penned an article regarding AT&T (NYSE: T). In the comments section of the article, there was a great debate regarding the current positives and negatives of the stock. I have determined the genesis of the controversy is the fact that many positive and negative catalysts currently do exist. This has given rise to an immense amount of fodder for both bulls and bears to make their case. A majority of past articles have solely focused on one side of the coin or the other, my articles included. So, I have decided to use the Ben Franklin technique for analyzing difficult situations and making tough decisions as the outline for this article.

Benjamin Franklin would make a list of positives and negatives in order to clearly analyze difficult situations. This resulted in him having many successful endeavors. I discovered this from reading his personal letters published in a book by Leonard W. Labaree. I will use my favorite Eastwood spaghetti western - The Good, The Bad and The Ugly - to lay out the pros and cons.

The Good

Dividend aristocrat status

The stock is a dividend aristocrat that has grown the dividend 32 years straight. A hefty 5.20% yield makes it an ideal investment for dividend growth and income investors alike.

Nevertheless, there are some signs of stress. EPS growth is below the industry average while the payout ratio is considerably higher than the industry average or peers.

Best-in-class dividend yield

Even so, the company's solid track record of paying and increasing the dividend essentially acts as a put against the stock price. Whenever the dividend begins to climb above 5%, investors have swooped in and bought up shares. However, it is important to ensure the company has an eye on the future, which it does.

Time Warner (NYSE: TWX) deal

This is a vertical integration deal. AT&T should see several positive catalysts from vertically integrating with Time Warner. Content costs should see a definite downturn with the deal. What's more, the company could pass on these cost savings to customers, lowering the churn rate and potentially boosting margins. The synergies created when owning both content and distribution are vast. I submit this deal is a win-win for the company, investors and customers alike. I have no doubt the Time Warner deal will go through. AT&T is not buying a direct competitor and there is a precedent. As I stated previously, I am certain the deal will go through.

5G future

AT&T just announced it will expand its 5G trials to three new U.S. cities by the end of this year. The new trials will predictably cover more participants and larger coverage areas. The tests also are about testing fixed wireless service where the last hop of the wireless connection is delivered via millimeter wave spectrum, to see how well it penetrates foliage and buildings and ultimately whether it might be less costly than fiber-to-the-home.

5G mobile networks will be necessary to manage the exponential growth in the use of Internet-connected devices, otherwise known as Internet of Things. The recent 5G network trial in Austin resulted in download speeds of 1 gigabit per second. This is approximately 200 times faster than the currently available standard 4G LTE network. You can read the full results here. I believe the fifth generation (5G) network efforts will keep AT&T on the cutting technological edge for years to come.

Tax Reform

Trump is currently on the war path to reform corporate taxes. AT&T CEO Stephenson stated that he and Trump spoke of job creation and the discussion started out regarding tax reform. Stephenson stated:

I was taken by (Trump's) inquisitiveness on AT&T, what tax reform would mean to a company like AT&T, what it would mean to our capital investment levels," he said, adding "We have become confident enough that we've begun to model, into our 2018 plans, higher economic growth and implications from tax reform."

This sounds like the major takeaway for dividend growth and income investors. Tax reform would be a big win for the company.

Moody’s list of positives

Moody’s recently released a note regarding its position on AT&T’s current state of affairs. The following is a list of the positives Moody’s identified for the company.

Strong competitive position. Stability, scale and diversity of revenues. Market leader in nearly all of its businesses. Contains valuable assets with predictable revenues and healthy margins. Consistently investing for the long term.

Now let's turn to the potential headwinds for the company.

The Bad

Time Warner deal fails

Regardless of all the positive news out concerning the Time Warner deal getting approved, nothing is ever a sure bet. If the deal gets killed for some reason, or the constraints placed on the company to make the deal happen are excessively punitive, this would be extremely bad news for the stock in my mind.

Stock in well-defined downtrend

The stock is in a well-defined downtrend at present.

A highly negative technical formation referred to as the death cross has recently been fulfilled. Furthermore, the stock failed to break through resistance the top on the downtrend channel.

Moody’s list of negatives

Moody’s recently released a note regarding its position on AT&T’s current state of affairs. The following is a list of the negatives Moody’s identified for the company.

Weak financial metrics Anemic growth Broad vulnerability to disruption. Balance sheet size Free cash flow after dividends limited Susceptible to competitive pressure, technological disruption and macroeconomic trends

The Ugly

The enormous debt load

AT&T's big bet on Time Warner needs to pay off. Moody's put the company on review for a downgrade in October after the company announced its $85-billion deal for Time Warner. Moody's has given a Baa1 rating to the new notes, but says it's keeping the company ratings on review for downgrade.

AT&T is issuing six tranches of five-year, seven-year, 10-year, 20-year, 30-year and 40-year maturities. These issues are not directly related to financing the Time Warner deal but likely earmarked for general purposes and rollovers. Moody's believes AT&T needs to reduce leverage back toward a target of 3 times. If the company can’t reduce the leverage ratio in due time, things could get ugly really fast. What’s more, the stock market is still trading just a hair off its all-time highs while uncertainty remains at exceptionally elevated levels.

Markets and uncertainty at all-time highs

With the markets and uncertainty at all-time highs, it becomes harder for me to get excited about anything right now.

Adding to my anxiety is the fact the Fed may be about to pull the rug out from under the market for the first time in a decade. I posit many current market participants were not around to experience the type of volatility the markets can produce when the Fed is not there to baby-sit the markets.

The Bottom Line

AT&T has many positives and negatives to consider. Major questions remain unanswered regarding 5G, the Time Warner deal and tax reform. Will the Time Warner merger get approved? Will Trump get corporate tax reform approved? Will 5G really work on a massive scale?

Nonetheless, the company’s history as a dividend aristocrat more than makes up for these potential downside risks. I say the reward is worth the risk at present. However, I would not go all in at this time if I was starting a new position. Always layer in to a new position over time to reduce risk. Furthermore, if you have a low risk tolerance, wait for the stock to break out above the current downtrend channel and reverse trend. The yield won’t be quite as sweet, yet you will be able to sleep much better at night. Those are my thoughts on the subject. I look forward to reading yours. Please use this information as a starting point for your own due diligence.

