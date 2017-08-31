Tesla: Looking Down From Above

In real estate development activities, our company often makes use of camera outfitted drones to get a better view of the area surrounding a potential project, looking for items or issues that could affect a project that cannot be observed or understood from the ground. It simply is a real world example of "can't see the forest for the trees" in some cases. An aerial view of a situation gives you a whole new perspective, which can often identify new items that must be dealt with or at least acknowledged.

After publishing my 20th article this week, I sat down last night and began a review of my articles to date. I realized many of them have been in response to individual smaller issues regarding Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), General Motors (GM) or Fiat Chrysler (FCAU). So I decided my last article for August should be an eagle's view of Tesla taken from high above the tree tops addressing the bigger issues affecting Tesla's future.

(source: CleanTechnica)

"Aerial" view of the major milestones from the last five years.

In 2012 Tesla Motors introduced the Model S. Still in production today, it is by far Tesla's most popular model with over 100,000 unit sales just in the U.S. Tesla doubled its product selections with the introduction of the Model X SUV in late 2015. Sales to date in the U.S. will pass the 30,000 mark here in Q3. The newest addition, the Model 3 mid-size sedan, was introduced this summer and deliveries are starting to trickle out of the Fremont factory.

In order to pump up battery production Tesla now has a Gigafactoy in Nevada fabricating battery cells and loading them into car battery packs and into stationary storage products for the Tesla Energy division.

Tesla absorbed SolarCity, Inc. in November 2016. The roof solar panel seller is now marketing a solar tile roof system in addition to the panels.

In the last five years, major milestones have been met, revenues are at all time highs, but yet the company still cannot achieve annual profitability seven years after going public in June 2010.

The company builds cars that customers love. The Tesla fan base is composed of people who not only love Tesla products but darn near worship the charismatic CEO Elon Musk. Largely in support of Musk potential buyers rushed to place reservations on the new Model 3 way back in March 2016, nearly 16 months before the first car rolled off the assembly line.

Today's stock price is largely tied to future expectations for the Model 3. By the latest account, Tesla had received over 518,000 reservations. After accounting for 63,000 cancellations active reservations stood at about 455,000 one month ago. Intended as Tesla's $35,000 entry into the mass market arena we are now seeing that most cars sold for the foreseeable future will be priced quite a bit higher. By most analyst's calculations, any units sold at the base price will lose money for Tesla. Breakeven on the Model 3 is projected to be somewhere between $42-44,000. Is this an issue? For the last 16 months, every press report referred to the Model 3 as "Tesla's $35,000 Model 3". How much of an impact the realization of how few features that base unit will contain remains to be seen over the coming quarters. Many customers (especially overseas) will probably not see their cars until late 2018 or beyond which could be nearly three years since their initial reservation. It will be a true test of their patience.

Incentives

Talk to any Tesla Customer Experience Specialist (CES) and you will not go far into a conversation on pricing without the mention of incentives. Bring up a car on the Tesla website and the price will automatically adjust for the federal incentive of $7,500. Try to view projected pricing for an ordered car, and Tesla really confuses the pricing by adding in CA incentives and estimated gas savings.

It should be clear by now to all Tesla followers that incentives are a make or break issue. When Hong Kong changed it tax policies at the end of March 2017 Tesla sales dropped to zero in April. Even now the sales are barely double digits. The same occurred in the U.S. state of Georgia when they dropped their state incentives for new EVs.

Tesla will hit the 200,000 unit delivery trigger by the Q1 2018 meaning that the full U.S. federal tax credit incentive of $7,500 will get cut in half to $3,750 at the beginning of Q3. It will get cut in half again to $1,875 for the first half of 2019 before expiring altogether in the second half. There is little doubt why Tesla wants to front load California and U.S. deliveries of Model 3. Without these incentives, those who were hoping for a Model 3 under $30,000 after incentives will have their hopes dashed. I believe Tesla and the press overdid the job of promoting a $35,000 Tesla. Tesla is expected to lose money on every car it sells at that price. No one yet knows what impact this will have on reservations and sales of the Model 3.

California House Bill AB 1184 has stalled in the State Senate and the current wording will all but kill the bill. Funding this $3 billion proposal (now spread over 12 years) faces a big uphill battle. While it would have really helped low and middle-income buyers to purchase EVs, if it survives at all, the door is open to all buyers again. California is currently issuing IOUs to rebate recipients. Whether the funds will be found just to pay those current incentives remains to be seen.

Worldwide incentives are beginning to vanish for EV purchases. With the exception of China, EVs are generally much more expensive than a comparably-sized ICE product. Incentives, provided by other taxpayers were meant to help this new industry get off the ground. But the argument against incentives is getting louder and spreading. But I see incentives as just one symptom of a bigger EV problem.

Barriers to sales

I am going to raise our viewing height of that of a satellite at this point and take an even broader look at EVs in total, where all manufacturers face the same hurdles we are about to discuss.

For several years now, the major U.S. auto manufacturers have been accused of only building compliance vehicles, building and selling just enough units to maintain their ability to sell cars in places like California. While true for the most part, they have been, in my opinion, unjustly accused of doing it for reasons of protecting their internal combustion sales and not caring about the environment. I would strongly disagree. Every person working at those companies from the CEOs on down have families and breathe the same air the rest of us do.

The bigger reality is any new technology requires billions in expenditures for R&D and CapEx. Before investing these funds, car companies need to know their money will be applied to a viable market. This is where the real issue lies.

Tesla's success to date is but a blip on the radar screen of U.S. and global auto sales. In 2016, where U.S. auto sales topped 17.5 million units Tesla sold just 47,000 units or .269%. That is about one-fourth of 1%. Combined U.S. EV sales from all manufacturers were just .9% of all sales, still less than 1%. If EVs offer such great advantages for reduced maintenance costs, better emissions, and reduced dependence on fossil fuels, why are so few buyers interested? It can't be just about the price difference, can it?

I did some deep internet digging for consumer acceptance related articles. I came across a very informative article from December 2012 on the EPA website. Written by the ICCT (International Council on Clean Transportation with inputs from Deloitte, J.D.Power, CARB, Boston Consulting) it covers a broad spectrum of questions on EV adoption. Surveys that were conducted covered responses from 13,000 people in 17 countries.

Sadly EV sales are not keeping up with the projections made back in 2012. However, the major barriers identified in the report remain the same today.

Price

Range

Recharge Time

Infrastructure

Price was indeed the biggest obstacle to EV adoption and appears to remain that way today. I was surprised how big an obstacle price appeared to be. Even if the prices were the same only two-thirds of respondents would consider an EV purchase. If the price difference was just $2,000 the acceptance level dropped to about 10% on average for all 17 countries in the survey. Germany was the highest at 17%. With the EV premiums actually over $10,000, you can guess what the response would have been.

Consumer attitudes seem little changed since 2012. They may be actually even worse today. One factor identified in the report is how government policies could actually be hurting EV adoption. As the automakers are pushed to make their fleets more fuel efficient, consumers see less benefit in buying an EV especially when you add in the current low prices for gasoline and diesel fuel.

If you take a look at the page in the report with the color coded map of the U.S., the highest probability areas that are likely to adopt EVs are identified as the West Coast and the Northeastern states, precisely what we see today five years later. So the accuracy of the predictions seems verified. Tesla's Supercharger network and the addition of new showrooms and service centers may help to "spread the word" to the more resistant areas.

However, the bottom line of the report forecasted only 2-4% market penetration for EVs in the countries they surveyed. To achieve even that level of absorption, government incentive programs needed to remain in place or improve. That support in 2017 is now waning. At the same time manufacturers are being pressured to build more EVs, the unpopular incentive programs are being cut back or eliminated.

Government mandates were not covered in any of the reports I found. But vocal citizen support that appears to be backing government mandates in countries like Great Britain, France, Germany, India, and China will ultimately fail unless consumers back the ideas with actual purchases. Only China may be in a position to force EV sales by denying registrations to ICE cars. Those types of actions in other countries would be highly unlikely to succeed.

I found some "rosier" reports readers may enjoy here, here, and here from The Union of Concerned Scientists. Don't want anyone to complain my reporting is biased towards anything but the facts and the truth. Whenever possible I do try to balance my stories with information from both sides of the fence.

Conclusion

There is little doubt in my mind that automakers would build pink cars with green and white polka dot interiors if enough customers would buy them. During my years in the car business, on a couple of occasions, I was able to sit in on consumer focus groups. It was interesting to see how deeply the group leaders probed for answers, but not surprising when billions of dollars are on the line. One was on the steering wheel designs that now incorporated the new airbags. Driver's seat and dashboard mockups (think auto racing simulators in game arcades) allowed each participant to touch, feel and turn each style of wheel in a simulated driving scenario.

My point is accusing car companies of not caring about the environment or protecting their ICE technology is nonsense. Their focus is directly aimed at the buyers of their products. They have a fiduciary duty to their shareholders the same as Tesla should. Today, many are having to walk a fine line between government policies, fuel prices, and consumer acceptance in determining what to build and in what quantities. After 100 years they have learned that what really matters is how consumers vote with their wallets.

Elon Musk and Tesla have taken a stance of "if we build them, they will sell." While that may have been true in the beginning due to low volumes of production and the novelty, Tesla is about to learn that the mass market is a completely different animal than the niche market they have dominated. Growing inventories of unsold cars tell the story.

Buyers to date have been wealthy, owned multiple vehicles, and were seemingly less concerned about pricing or gas savings. That is all about to change. To reach mass market penetration the Model 3 must appeal to single car households.

As we have seen in China, the mass market gets interested when prices get well below $30,000. The majority of Chinese EVs sell for under $20,000. Neither Tesla nor any of the other manufacturers selling EVs in the U.S. have products anywhere near those numbers. Tesla for one has chosen to focus on longer ranges for its products when a longer range is clearly not needed by the majority of buyers as reports show. A low-cost 100 mile/day range vehicle would actually satisfy the vast majority of potential EV buyers and could have a much greater effect on urban smog levels. Extending the range just increases the overall price and as we have seen is depressing sales. Only recently discovered discounting (not publicized by Tesla) may help in boosting sales here in Q3.

The single most expensive component in a Tesla BEV is the battery pack. As discussed in a recent SA article from John Petersen, if Tesla proves unable to lower battery costs significantly future sales will be slammed with the Model 3 the most affected product. An article last week from Mark Kane at InsideEvs.com is already arguing for buying a used Model S instead of waiting for a Model 3 at similar pricing. No doubt more such articles will be coming out down the road. But used car sales or even sales of Model S and X units cannot sustain the company as we have seen. Refundable reservations are not confirmed orders or sales. If Tesla proves unable to build a $35,000 Model 3 at a decent profit margin, the company's long term prospects are very dim.