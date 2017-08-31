Coach Inc: Bag That Dividend

Those who know me know that I have no sense of fashion at all. That said, I flatter myself that I do know a good stock when I see one, and I think Coach (COH) is such an investment. Although the shares have dropped in price recently, they are still up 8% over the past twelve months. In my view, there’s more to come, and investors would be wise to climb aboard. I’ll go through my reasoning below by focusing on the financial highlights of the last few years, and I’ll then go through the likely dividend changes over the next few years. I’ll conclude with a discussion about relative valuations on this stock.

Financial Snapshot

When you review the financial history of Coach, it becomes obvious fairly quickly that this is a relatively volatile business. The firm has gone through wild swings in both revenue and net income, reflecting the fact that it serves a market that is a bit unpredictable. For my part, I like the fact that the brand represents accessible high fashion, as the market for their product is potentially much larger.

Although the dividend has been stagnant for the past few years, over the long term (or at least from 2009 when the company started paying dividends), they’ve grown at a CAGR of about 42%, rewarding earlier shareholders quite handsomely. It would be ridiculous to conclude that this level of growth will happen again, but there’s obviously a culture of growing dividends in place. I estimate a reasonable growth rate of 5% over the longer term going forward (see below).

There certainly has been some dilution over the past three years, but that is against the backdrop of a longer trend of share buybacks. For instance, in 2005 there were about 390 million shares outstanding and there are about 282 million outstanding now. In my view, it would be unwise for an investor to assume that the last few years constitutes a meaningful trend. The company is in transition, and when it comes through that transition, it will in all likelihood revert to type. It may not. There’s a risk that it won’t, but the cheapness of the shares today compensate us adequately for that risk in my view.

Turning quickly to the capital structure, it seems to me that the balance sheet is quite safe for a host of reasons. Although the level of debt has certainly grown over the past few years, the level of cash on hand represents about 200% of the debt outstanding. In addition, the net interest expense the company pays is only about 1.8% on their debt, which is so low that it doesn’t make much sense paying it off. Finally, the duration of the debt is quite good in my view, with 75% of it being due in 2023 or later. Taking all of the above into account suggests to me that there’s little risk of a credit or a solvency crisis anytime soon.

Modeling The Dividend

Investors are more concerned with the future than the past for obvious reasons, so I must spend some time talking about the likely future of the firm based on something that I can anchor on. Whenever I make a prediction, I try to make my task easier by engaging in a ceteris paribus assumption, meaning that I hold all variables constant but the one that is the most relevant in my view. In the case of Coach shares, I think the dividend is most relevant so I will “move” it while holding all else (i.e. the yield) equal. The dividend has been stagnant here for some time, though over a longer time frame it has grown quite nicely.

I feel 5% is a reasonable expectation of dividend growth over the coming years, given the low payout ratio (65%) and the high cash balance. In addition, the amount the company pays in total as dividends has grown at a CAGR of about 7.7%, so I don’t think 5% growth on a stable share count is a radical forecast. When I perform this forecast, I infer a CAGR for the shares of about 8% over the next few years. I consider this to be a very reasonable total return for the risks present.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for COH would turn bullish with a daily close above $41.50. This would signal a bullish breakout from a bull flag pattern on the daily charts. From here, we see the shares rising to $46.00 over the next three months.

We will buy COH call options, which will provide us with approximately 14x leverage on our long trade, when the stock closes above $41.50. Our initial stop loss exit signal will be a daily close below $40.50.

For investors in the shares, we recommend you hold for three months or $46.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years not months), we believe COH is a solid addition to any dividend growth portfolio.

Conclusion

I’ve said many times that investors access the future cash flows of a company via the public markets, and the public markets have a history of diverging between mania and despair. Investors who buy during the manic phase tend to do poorly in future because shares are priced for a perfection that the underlying businesses can’t achieve. When investors buy during times of despair, they may do well. In my view, investors would do well to find a combination of low-priced stock and high-potential underlying business, and Coach checks the boxes on both counts. The shares currently trade at a 21% discount to the overall market, and the company has a history of growing dividends and equity over the long haul. In my view, investors with a long time horizon would do well to buy at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in COH over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our Seeking Alpha BlogPost to get a feel for our trading style.