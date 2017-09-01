U.S. Debt Holders Continue To Believe In The Value Of The Paper - Is It An Illusion?

The debt of the United States is in the hands of many countries around the world. U.S. debt securities, such as bonds, bills, and notes are debt obligations of the government rely on the full faith and credit of the nation and its ability to collect tax revenue and print currency. U.S. Treasury securities are some of the safest investments as the payment of interest and principal have a long record of full payment on time. The attraction of the debt is that those who hold it consider it a virtually risk-free investment.

The U.S. government has trillions of dollar worth of outstanding debt. The top 22 holders are other countries who hold U.S. debt as part of their foreign investment portfolios. Interestingly, the twenty-third largest holder of U.S. debt is Apple (OTC:APPL). The company with a total market capitalization of $834 billion holds $52.6 billion of U.S. Treasury securities, a little less than $8 less than the United Arab Emirates, and $400 million more than the Netherlands.

The United States depends on attracting foreign capital with its low-risk debt securities. In the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, the policy of quantitative easing caused the central bank to purchase the nation's debt, and the Fed's balance sheet swelled to an all-time high.

Balance Sheet Normalization

The end of quantitative easing in the U.S. commenced with the Fed's tapering of the program in 2014. A shift from unprecedented accommodation towards tightening caused the dollar to rally. The Fed has been gradually raising the Fed Funds rate since and a few months ago they announced that they would begin to address their historically large balance sheet. The program of "normalization" will start with about $10 billion each month in debt rolling off as it matures and then will increase to $50 billion per month. The central bank's intention to begin quantitative tightening has not been bearish for U.S. debt. In fact, U.S. treasuries have rallied since the announcement. Source: CQG

As the chart of the 30-Year U.S. Treasury bond highlights, U.S. sovereign debt instruments have been rallying since the announcement of balance sheet normalization and remain close to the highs of 2017. The Fed's intention to continue gradually hiking short-term rates and decrease the size of their balance sheet has done nothing to deter the biggest holders of U.S. debt securities in the world.

China is a leading holder

The U.S. is the richest country in the world, and it is also the most politically stable nation. Despite the current period of political divisiveness within America, the problematic geopolitical landscape, a desire to rework all trading relationships by the current administration, and a policy that many around the world view as protectionist, the attractive nature of U.S. debt remains second to none in the world.

Recent reports show that the world's second richest, most populous, and one of the fastest growing economies on earth is one of the two leading holders of U.S. Treasury securities. China currently owns approximately $1.1022 trillion in debt obligations of the United States.

So is Japan

Japan is one of the United States closest allies in Asia and the world and the nation holds around $1.1113 trillion in U.S. government paper. Between China and Japan, the two countries have a bigger investment in the U.S. than the next ten countries combined, and each owns more than triple the amount as the number three owner of American debt securities, Ireland.

U.S. bonds will remain bid

With 24 countries and Apple Incorporated holding a total of in U.S. debt securities, there is a vested interest in keeping the value of the paper high. These twenty-five holders own approximately 26% of the total outstanding debt of the U.S. as of the end of 2017 according to the latest federal budget. While every once and a while we hear the horror stories about China or other big holders of U.S. paper dumping the securities on the market, but that has never happened and likely never will.

Moreover, the occasional fears about a U.S. default on debt securities as a result of political wrangling in Washington, D.C., would only be a very temporary event that would be corrected and rescheduled quickly. The bottom line is that other countries around the world have too much at stake when it comes to the price level and future of the U.S. bond market. While the debt securities rely on the full faith and credit of the government, other government actions like dumping bonds are not the biggest threat to the U.S. these days. The threat is coming from a gradual loss of faith in all governments which is causing debt and foreign exchange instruments to decline in value at the same time.

Digital currencies - a comment on the value of bonds and foreign exchange instruments

The oldest currencies in the world are gold and silver which have been means of exchange for thousands of years and predate all of the modern currencies and debt instruments in existence today. At the start of the new millennium in the year 2000, gold opened for trading at a price of $283 and silver was at $5.355 per ounce. Today, at $1326 and $17.64, respectively, gold is over 4.6 times higher, and silver is 3.29 times more expensive than it was on the first trading day of the year 2000. Gold and silver have appreciated in dollar terms, and they have also moved higher in all other currency terms.

I believe that one of the most series signs of the decline in value of government issued monetary instruments, both debt, and currencies, has been the rise in the value of digital currencies. These new inventions have only been around since 2010, and their attraction is that no central bank, monetary authority, or supranational financial institution controls their value or can regulate their activity. In 2010, one Bitcoin was worth six U.S. cents. At the end of 2016, the value was $956. As of Aug. 31, 2017, one Bitcoin cost $4773. A newer digital currency instrument, Ethereum, was around $8 at the end of 2016 and on Aug. 31 it was trading at approximately $387, over a 48-fold increase in eight months.

While these digital currency markets could be bubbles, and I hate to use that term because I get the nastiest comments from devotees every time I do, the price appreciation is telling us something about the full faith and credit of governments that print currencies and borrow money via the debt markets these days. I am starting to believe that there is a two-tier monetary system in the world these days. One of them is the government backed system that is being held together with the illusion of faith about creditworthiness. The other, in the digital world, is telling us buying into the faith proposition that governments want us to believe in is nothing short of a mirage. These days, the big holders of U.S. debt instruments continue to believe in the value of the paper, not because they do but because they must.

I am keeping a close eye on the prices of gold and silver these days. If the digital currency markets are correct, and faith and credit in governments are an illusion we could see these metals make a ferocious price adjustment to the upside.

To profit from commodities, you have to stay ahead of the trade. As a veteran commodities market watcher, I'm uniquely qualified to help you do that. My Marketplace service, the Hecht Commodity Report, offers a comprehensive weekly outlook on over 30 individual commodities markets, including U.S. futures. One of the most detailed commodities reports available, The Hecht Commodity Report provides weekly up, down or neutral calls on each market and highlights technical and fundamental trends. I also make timely recommendations for risk positions in ETF and ETN markets and commodity equities and related options. The Hecht Commodity Report is a must-read if you want to profit in commodities, so subscribe today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USLV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.