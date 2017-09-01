Natural Gas - The Trickle Continues

There has been lots of action in markets across all asset classes these days with gold and copper breaking to the upside, the dollar flirting with critical support and many other markets seeing an increase in volatility. Meanwhile, one of the futures markets that traditionally has the highest degree of price variance has been doing a lot of nothing over recent weeks. The fact is that natural gas that trades on the New York Mercantile Exchange division of the CME has been trading in a narrow range and the price action has been like watching paint dry.

Natural gas is typically a market where the price can double or half in very short periods. However, for more than a year, the price has been trading around the $3 per MMBtu pivot point. Natural gas is going to eventually move higher or lower from its current trading range, and given the flow of the energy commodity into storage over this injection season, my bet is it challenges and conquers the upside. However, even a hurricane in Texas and Louisiana that caused massive distortions in the crude oil and crude oil products market was not able to move the price of natural gas futures immediately. On Thursday, August 31, natural gas finally rallied back above the $3 per MMBtu level and is now trading at the upper end of its trading band.

A hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico and natural gas barely budges, at first

Hurricane Harvey came on shore on Friday, Aug. 25, as a category four storm but while the winds quieted after landfall, the rain was unprecedented with areas between Corpus Christi and Houston receiving over fifty inches of rain. The storm hung around in Texas for a few days before doubling back and hitting the Louisiana Coast and the same area of the Longhorn States with more rain last week. While we witnessed many distortions in the oil market given the number of refineries along the Texas Panhandle and Louisiana Coast, the price of natural gas did not move until after the Energy Information Administration released its weekly inventory data on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Historically, a storm that hits the Louisiana Coast has caused huge moves in the natural gas futures market. In 2005 and 2008, Hurricanes Katrina and Rita sent the price of the energy commodity north of the $10 per MMBtu level. However, Hurricane Harvey did not do much to the price of the energy commodity, initially, which remained below the $3 per MMBtu level from the day the storm hit on Aug. 25 through Aug. 31. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of October NYMEX natural gas futures highlights, the price traded below the $3 per MMBtu level and to lows of $2.88 on Aug. 28 until the EIA released its latest stockpile data on Aug. 31.

The inventory trickle continues

The EIA told markets that stocks increased by 30 billion cubic feet in the week ending on Aug. 25. While the number was in line with market expectations, the total amount of natural gas in storage now stands at 3.155 trillion cubic feet, which is 7% below last year's level and only 0.3% above the five-year average for the end of August. Just a few short months ago, there was more than 50% more natural gas in storage when compared to the five-year average, and in the next week or so that number will drop below.

In 2015 and 2016, we moved into the winter withdrawal season with more than four trillion cubic feet of natural gas in storage which were record highs. To make 2017 the third straight year with stocks at that lofty level, we will need to see an average injection of 76.9 billion cubic feet over the coming eleven weeks. It is starting to look like the four-trillion-mark will not only be difficult, but impossible to achieve this year before the start of the winter season. Inventory continues to trickle rather than flow into storage this year and on Thursday; the natural gas market finally woke up and realized that at below $3 per MMBtu the price is too cheap given the current level of stocks.

Harvey and other potential storms could impact LNG shipments on a short-term basis

The delivery point for NYMEX natural gas futures is at Erath, Louisiana, which is along the Gulf of Mexico. The burgeoning LNG business is located in that region and shipments to points abroad depart from the Gulf. While the winds of Harvey did not disrupt shipments too much, there is still a lot of time left in the volatile hurricane season before the all-calm sign at the start of December. As the clean-up after the devastation from Harvey will get underway in the coming days, the Gulf of Mexico could be facing another storm next week as Hurricane Irma with 100 mph winds already is forming and could be heading for the Gulf. The natural gas market finally took note of the slow rate of injections and potential for storm-related problems over coming weeks on Thursday and the price closed at $3.0320 on October futures, the highest level since July 20. Moreover, October natural gas futures put in a bullish key reversal trading pattern on the daily chart on Thursday.

A long way to go to four trillion cubic feet at the start of the withdrawal season

I cannot overemphasize how important the low level of stockpiles is at this time. The market has ignored the small injections over recent weeks and months. However, now that the total inventories are likely to move below the five-year average in the next week or two, we are likely to see an increase in price volatility in the futures market that has traded in a range and below $3 for most of the last six weeks.

With only 3.155 trillion cubic feet in stocks, and inventories flowing in at a slower rate than in past years, we will need to see some significant injections at the end of the season to build stockpiles for winter. In 2014, a cold winter and small stocks caused the price of natural gas to rally to highs of almost $6.50 per MMBtu. When the injection season for that year ended in November 2013, total stocks stood at 3.834 tcf. To reach that level this year, we will need to see an average weekly injection of 61.8 bcf for the next 11 weeks.

Starting in September and through October, injections tend to increase, but right now it is starting to look like we will go into the winter season with the lower amount of natural gas in storage in quite some time. Consensus forecasts are now for the end of season stockpiles of 3.77 trillion cubic feet, which would be the lowest since 2014 before that stocks have not been that low since before 2010. The bottom line is that we will go into the coming winter season with the lowest stocks in years and that creates an explosive opportunity in the natural gas market in the coming months.

The current estimate for the pre-winter peak could lead to fireworks if temperatures are below normal this winter season

Even though the price of nearby NYMEX natural gas futures has rallied back over the $3 per MMBtu level, they remain cheap given the current level of stockpiles. Source: NYMEX

As the forward curve for NYMEX natural gas futures illustrates, the present price of natural gas during the heart of the coming winter is around the $3.25 to $3.33 per MMBtu level. A cold winter in 2014 lifted the price to just under $6.50 per MMBtu. The energy commodity went into that winter season with what is likely to turn out to be more stocks than we will this year. The prospects for the price of natural gas are looking very bullish to me at this time. The consensus estimate of 3.77 tcf is low, and a cold winter could prove explosive for the combustible commodity.

At prices around $3.30 per MMBtu for natural gas during the heart of the coming winter months, the energy commodity is cheap. The downside price potential is limited to perhaps 50 cents to $1, while the upside could bring prices north of $4, $5, or even $6 if the heating demand moves higher because of weather that is colder than the norm. I am very bullish on the price of natural gas for the coming winter season as supplies are looking like they will be at a multi-year low and the price is still around the $3 per MMBtu level. I am a buyer of natural gas on dips and a seller to take profits on rallies. However, I will maintain a core long position throughout the winter months as I see a potential for a rally that few are expecting before the withdrawal season of 2018 turns into the injection season next spring.

