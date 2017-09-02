A 9% Yield, Monthly Payouts, Major Growth, Insiders Buying, And This REIT Is Near 52-Week Lows

Looking for monthly dividend-paying stocks? You may want to look at American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTC:AHOTF), a Vancouver-based company which yields 9% and pays its monthly distributions in US dollars.

We've covered AHOTF in previous articles - this article will update that previous information. We'll refer to the company as AHIP or AHOTF in this article. (All financial amounts are listed in US dollars, unless otherwise noted.)

Trading Tips

The stock trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker HOT.UN and on the US OTC market under the ticker AHOTF. The "F" at the end of AHOTF's code indicates that it is a fungible stock, which means investors can either trade it in the US or on its foreign exchange. There's usually a $.01/unit upcharge to US investors for buying it on the Toronto exchange.

The OTC shares have varying daily volume, from under 1000 up to more 32,000 over the past month, whereas the Toronto shares' volume has ranged from 800,000 up to over 8 million shares in the past month. It's a good idea to translate the Canadian price into US before buying on the OTC to verify that the US asking price is fair and is tracking the Canadian price.

Profile

Unlike its competitors, most of which are 100% consumer-based, AHIP has a substantial railroad customer base, which partially insulates it from the ups and downs of its market.

Another plus is that these are long-term contracts, with four years remaining on them:

(Source: AHIP site)

The rail rooms are contracted out to strong counterparties, like Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE:UNP), CSX Corp. (NYSE:CSX) and BNSF, all of which AHIP has dealt with for decades, in addition to Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP), which it has a four-year relationship with.

AHIP's management has been concentrating on increasing its branded hotel presence over the past year. On 6/23/17, management announced the completion of the previously announced acquisition of a geographically-targeted portfolio of 18 premium branded Marriott and Hilton hotels, containing 2,187 guestrooms and located in Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut and Pennsylvania (collectively, the "Eastern Seaboard Portfolio"), for approximately US$407.4 million, including brand-mandated property improvement plans.

The branded hotel segment grew provided 74% of total revenue in Q1-2 '17, versus just 58% in Q1-2 '16. It also was the overwhelming provider of operating income, with an 84% share versus just 16% for the railroad segment.

Growth-wise, Branded Hotels' revenue grew 98% in Q1-2 '17 and its operating income grew 95%, while the RR segment saw its revenue slip by -5% and its operating income fell by -39%.

However, on the Q2 earnings call, the CEO said, "we're seeing rails come to us and ask for increased guarantees, because, in most cases, they don't have enough rooms and they're particular." (Source: Yahoo Finance)

Earnings

Earnings have surged over the past three quarters as new assets began contributing. Revenues were up 56%, EBITDA grew 48% and FFO rose 38% in Q2, building upon Q1's growth.

In Q2 '17, AFFO increased 34% to $12.5 million, versus $9.3 million in Q2 '16, as a result of the net addition of 33 hotels over the past three quarters:

Countering that major growth, though, is a huge 122% jump in units versus Q2 '16. Management completed a large bought deal for 19.4 million units, which was completed in June. This brought the total unit count up to 78 million units as of 6/30/17, and caused a -13% decline in FFO/unit and a 14% decline in AFFO/unit.

Another negative factor in the Q2 earnings was poor rev/PAR (revenue per available room) comps.

"Same-property revenue RevPAR for Branded Hotels was down 1.6% with strong performance in Florida which saw RevPAR increases of 6.5% offset by weakness in Pittsburgh and Amarillo, which saw RevPAR declines of 8.1% and 10.0%, respectively. When excluding these two weaker regions, AHIP’s Branded Hotels would have generated RevPAR increases of 0.8%."



"Total portfolio same-property revenues for the quarter were $42.2 million (2016 - $43.6 million) with Rail Hotel revenues decreasing due to lower guaranteed revenues from recent rail crew contract renewals and Branded Hotel revenues impacted by the entrance of new supply in certain markets and displacement occurring at certain properties undergoing mandatory PIP renovations. Total portfolio same-property NOI was $14.8 million (2016 - $16.9 million) lower as a result of higher labor costs and lower revenues."

The company also took a partial writedown in Q2 - net loss for the quarter was $5.5 million as a result of a partial writedown in the value of an Oak Tree Inn located in Nebraska. When excluding the writedown, AHIP would have generated net income of $1.9 million, compared to net income of $3.5 million in the prior quarter. Diluted net loss per unit was $0.06, compared to a diluted net income per unit of $0.10 in the prior year. (Source: Q2 '17 earnings release)

Management commented on the non-renewal of the rail contract at this Ravenna, Nebraska, railroad hotel property on the Q2 earnings call:

"We acquired this old property as part of a strategic five-hotel portfolio acquisition in September 2015. At that time, we knew there was some risk of the guarantees at the property due to a double tracking project initiative near. Consequently, we acquired the Lincoln hotel property as a backstop to absorb the additional rail crews if this contract was terminated. The crew transfers, which used to take place at Ravenna, now are taking place further down the track. This is a one-off right at the moment relative to this type of double tracking and movements of crews from one hotel to another. NOI impact, was probably in the neighborhood of approximately $700,000. But as we mentioned, we picked up an additional 50-odd rooms at Lincoln from that guarantee and from that particular property. And so the net impact is much less than that."

The company also had mandatory refurbishments, PIPs (property improvement plans), which cut into earnings in Q2:

"during the quarter, four of our hotels underwent mandatory property improvement plan renovations. And although the Hotel Manager attempts to perform these renovations during a slow period of demand, nonetheless, the second quarter renovations created some temporary guestroom displacements, which impacted both revenue and operating margins. And during the second half of the year, we are beginning PIP's, at 5 additional hotels, which should be completed within the second half, but these too will impact revenues and margins in certain regions."



(Source: Q2 earnings call)

Distributions

Company management tends to announce the current month's distribution in the middle of the month. It usually goes ex-dividend near the end of each month, with a payout near the middle of the following month.

You can track AHOTF's yield in our High Dividend Stocks By Sector tables (in the Real Estate section).

In May 2016, the company began paying its monthly distributions in US dollars, since its assets are US-based. It had a 17.6% jump in AFFO/unit in Q2 and an 81% AFFO payout ratio, which improved versus Q1. Management's payout ratio target is below 80%, and it plans to "at least" maintain the present distribution level of $.054/month in 2017 and 2018.

However, AHIP's payout ratio was higher in Q2 (84.8%) on a total distributions paid/total AFFO basis and surged to 90% over the first six months of 2017, versus 73.9% in 2016. Total distributions jumped to $20.09 million in Q1-2 '17, due to the increase to 78 million units as of 6/30/17.

Management said on the Q2 earnings call, "The AFFO payout ratio was skewed this quarter at 84.8% as it reflected the June 2017 offering with minimal corresponding cash flows. We expect this ratio to improve as cash flows are generated from the Eastern Seaboard portfolio."

(Source: AHOTF site)

The company issues a K-1 to investors at tax time. Since this is a tax-deferred investment, you'll get more tax advantages from it by not holding it in an IRA. There can also be tax reporting consequences resulting from holding an LP in an IRA. Please consult your accountant before investing.

Options

Risks

Future PIPs expense - The cut to earnings wasn't that significant in Q2, but going forward it will be larger - management has ~$37M set aside for this expense, (see Debt and Liquidity section at end of article).

"Because it was only four hotels and it was during periods of weak demand, the (Q2) impact was probably somewhere in the $150,000 to $200,000 to NOI. But going forward, as we have more hotels that are larger, we expect that impact will be more dilutive than it has been in the past, especially next year when we have 20 hotels that are going to be going through in PIPs. On the plus side is, once they're finished, we have shown that these customer-driven strategies that the brands mandate for us improved the positioning of the hotels. So as we're experiencing some supply issues, going through a PIP is a pretty good idea, especially when things might be a little weak, because coming out the other side, we have a much better positioned product to demand both a higher ADR and higher demand. So it's a bit of a dilution while we lived through it, but on the other side, we expect some accretion."



(Source: Q2 earnings call)

Dilution to fund more acquisitions - When asked about future 2017 acquisitions on the earnings call, the CEO responded, "we will have some minor acquisitions, both on the rail and the branded side. But I don't see us doing anything major, at least not on the plate right now for sure."

Home room rentals - While companies such as Airbnb (Private:AIRB) have cut into hotel revenues, AHIP does have some insulation from this, due to its Railroad contracts - it's highly unlikely that railroad companies would want to contract one room at a time.

Currency exchange - This is a two-edged sword - you'll get some diversification away from US dollar assets, but even though your monthly distributions will be paid in US dollars, your principal's value can still be affected by currency fluctuations between the US and Canadian dollars. (The Canadian dollar is up ~ 7.6% versus the US dollar in 2017.)

Hurricane Harvey - The company just released this update: "AHIP's management and its hotel management company have completed inspections of AHIP’s three Oak Tree Inn hotels located in Hearne, TX, and Livonia, LA, and all are operating as usual and serving existing customers as well as relief agencies as they are able to accommodate them. Nearby Embassy Suites Dallas DFW Airport South, TX, has not yet been affected by the influx of evacuees but ONE Lodging Management is working closely with national and local relief agencies to provide hotel rooms as needed." (Source: AHIP site)

Performance - Although revenue, EBITDA and FFO have surged due to acquisitions, the market hasn't taken kindly to the company's major unit dilution that ended in early June and the drop in Rev/Par and NOI comps. Shares dropped from $7.88 on 8/9/17 to $7.18 on 8/10/17, the day after the Q2 earnings report.

On the positive, technical side, AHOTF has just begun to cross back over its oversold line on its stochastic chart, and has also crossed the zero line on its MACD chart:

These price drops have caused it to lag the market over the past month, quarter, year and year to date. At $7.22, AHOTF is just 1.83% above its 52-week lows.

Insiders

Two insiders have taken advantage of these cheaper prices in August, in varying fashion.

CEO O'Neill acquired 60,000 units on an indirect ownership basis for registered holder Bigwood Investments Ltd. at a price of $9.010 (CAD) on August 18th, 2017. This represents a $540,600 investment into the company's shares and an account share holdings change of 10.3%. Mr. O'Neill is listed as being the president of Bigwood from 1991 to 1995.

Martin James Pinsker, a senior officer, acquired 910 units on a direct ownership basis at a price of $9.160 (CAD) on August 15th, 2017. This represents an $8,336 investment into the company's shares and an account share holdings change of 19.6%

Analysts' Targets

AHOTF is 2% below analysts' average price target of $7.36 and 10% below the $7.95 highest price target:

Valuations

In addition to its higher yield, another attraction for AHOTF is its present price/book, which is close to 1x and considerably below broad industry averages. Its price/FFO of 8.4x is nearly at the lower end of hotel REIT valuations we've seen recently, which have run in a range of around 6x-13x.

Financials

We're not fans of the company's higher 10.94x net debt/EBITDA ratio, which jumped due to the debt it took on to fund the acquisitions. But, considering that the Eastern Seaboard deal, which brings 2,187 new rooms to its asset base, only closed on June 23rd, seven days before the end of Q2, we should see more big increases in EBITDA in Q3 and Q4, which would bring that leverage figure down substantially to a more reasonable level.

When asked about the Eastern Seaboard hotels' performance thus far, the CEO responded, on the Q2 earnings call, "it's meeting expectations. It's extremely strong. Occupancies are in the high 80% range across 18 hotels."

Management has acquired a net total of 2,892 rooms so far in 2017, which is almost double its targeted amount. This increases the company's branded hotel room count by 78%.

Debt and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2017, AHIP had an unrestricted cash balance of $28.1 million, a restricted cash balance of $50.7 million and an unutilized revolving line of credit of $10.0 million.

(Source: Q2 report)

Its interest coverage ratio for the second quarter was 3.7x (4.3x for 2016).

The company's first major debt maturity isn't until 2022. AHIP’s mortgages have an average term of 8.0 years (7.7 years in 2016) and a fixed weighted average interest rate of 4.60% (4.56% in 2016):

(Source: Q2 report)

Summary

It comes down to this: Will company management be able to successfully integrate all of those new acquisitions over the next few quarters, thereby bringing down its debt leverage and improving the payout ratio, and have we seen the end of major dilutions for the time being?

"The Hotel Manager will be focused during the second half of the year on cost containment, and we expect to see some expense reductions, particularly in such areas as insurance due to the size and scale of our portfolio. (Source: Q2 earnings call)

We continue to rate AHOTF a long-term buy due to its attractive valuation and yield, the convenience of monthly distribution being paid in US dollars, management's commitment to at least maintaining the distribution and improving the payout ratio, in addition to its track record of providing significant returns to unitholders.

(Source: AHIP site)

