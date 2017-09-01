Collectors Universe's (CLCT) CEO Robert Deuster on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Collectors Universe Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)

Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 31, 2017 16:30 AM ET

Executives

Robert Deuster - Chief Executive Officer

Joe Wallace - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Adrian Day - Adrian Day Asset Management

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone. And thank you for joining us to discuss Collectors Universe’s Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter ended June 30, 2017. Today's conference is being recorded. With us today from management are Robert G. Deuster, Chief Executive Officer and Joe Wallace, Chief Financial Officer. Management will provide a brief overview of the quarter and then open the call up to your questions.

Comments made during today’s call may contain statements regarding the Company’s expectations about its future financial performance, including forecast and statements concerning business trends and profitability that are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

The Company’s actual results in the future may differ possibly materially from those forecast in this call due to a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain of these risks and uncertainties, in addition to other risks, are more fully described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of today’s conference call, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

With that, I would like to now turn the call over to Robert Deuster. Robert?

Robert Deuster

Thank you. And welcome to today's fourth quarter and year-end conference call for fiscal 2017. I want to summarize the highlights during the quarter and the year, and then give you some commentary on the outlook going forward into our first fiscal quarter of 2018.

We closed the quarter and the year on a very strong pace. Nearly all of our business units established new annual service revenue records and we saw a very healthy rebound in our China operations. Severance revenues in the fourth quarter were up year-over-year to a record $18 million, showing growth of 10% in our coin business and 14% in our sports card and autograph business, from the previous year quarter. That extended our quarterly string of revenue records this year, and we ended the year with a new high service revenue mark of $70.2 million, up 15% from last year.

For the year our PCGS coin business grew revenues 18%, including 142% growth in China, and our PSA/DNA sports card and autograph business service revenues were up 13%. Service revenues from all international operations is now 13% of total company revenue. This healthy growth is the result of the business development activity in the markets we serve abroad. Our targeted initiatives to develop a stronger footprint internationally, is the specialty focused in the coin business in Asia.

While difficult to measure worldwide, we are also confident that because of the brand strength of our grading services, we continue to take market share where there is a competitive presence, and expand that certain market in underdeveloped areas.

Our long-term strategy of providing unique and valuable marketing programs to dealers, along with the most valued grading services in the industry, has proven to be a winning combination for the coin and card markets. We continue to see healthy gross profit margins for the Company at 62%. That was aided this year by significantly higher grading volume and operational efficiencies.

Our operating income for the fourth quarter was $1.2 million and $13.2 million for the year. These results included a non-cash stock-based compensation expense to $3.7 million in Q4 and $4 million for the year. This expense was due to the achievement of the maximum financial performance goal specified in the long-term incentive plan put in place in late 2012. The achievement of these results over the last nearly five year time frame has seen the market value of our Company grow by $125 million at a non-cash stock expense to $7 million, and still allow us to pay nearly $54 million out in dividends to our shareholders.

Income from continuing operations was $1 million for the fourth quarter and $8.5 million for the year or $0.99 a share, up from the $0.89 per share last year. Our fiscal 2017 was indeed a period of strong unit and service revenue growth for our primary businesses. Again, PCG has grew 18% last year, aided by a robust market in U.S. and healthy growth in China, as sports card and autograph business grew by 13%, reflecting continued strong interest in the card hobby.

While some of this was market driven, our results were also significantly influenced by the level of investment we made in our primary businesses to pursue the organic growth objectives we envisioned five years ago. This investment took the form of facilities, people and services; especially in China, in a myriad merit of software developments to bring new Web based and mobile capabilities to our customers. And to further build on brand differentiation, we've developed programs and services for dealers and resellers that make Collectors Universes graded items more desirable and potentially valuable, over the longer term, because of unique packaging or the resulting long-term rarity.

We have seen the volume of collectables submitted to us for grading increase dramatically in the last 12 months. And while it's very good, it's put a significant pressure on our operational footprint and system. For example, we processed 700,000 more claims and 180,000 more sports cars last year than the previous year, bringing our total for the year close to 4.8 million, that’s nearly 1 million more than just two years ago.

As part of our investment strategy for the future, we saw this growth developing in laid-in plans for a Southern California facility to replace the current one we have outgrown. We are currently in the construction phase of that facility, and plan on taking occupancy in late November this year.

On particular note, this new facility is being designed to incorporate many more workflow efficiencies for our office staff, operational and grading teams. Once completed, the new facility will fund the hub we need to continue to expand our U.S. business; but more efficiently, support our international operations through technology and expanded express grading capabilities. This facility is being sized and designed to support the anticipated growth we could see for the next 10 years.

Our continued investment in facilities and people in China is allowing us to take advantage of the multiple growth opportunities in the vintage and modern coin market segments there. As we develop China further, we’re expanding our dealer network for vintage coins and our reach into new important sectors, like the banking channel for modern coins. So there are many opportunities that we’re looking at going forward.

Now, let me turn it over, Joe, briefly for a more detailed review of the financial performance. Joe?

Joe Wallace

Yes. Thank you, Bob. I will now give a brief overview of the financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal ‘17. For the fourth quarter, the Company generated record fourth quarter service revenues of $18 million, earned operating income of $1.2 million and after-tax income from continuing operations of $1 million or $0.12 per diluted share. This compares to revenues of $16.4 million, operating income of $3.1 million and after-tax income from continuing operations of $1.9 million, or $0.23 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of fiscal ‘16.

For the year, the Company generated record revenues of $70.2 million, earned record operating income of $13.2 million and after-tax income from continuing operations of $8.5 million, or $0.99 per diluted share. This compares to revenues of $61 million, operating income of $12.4 million and after-tax income from continuing operations of $7.6 million or $0.89 per diluted share for fiscal ’16.

Non-cash stock-based compensation was $3.7 million and $4 million in the fourth quarter and fiscal ‘17 as compared to $0.1 million and $0.6 million in same periods of fiscal ‘16. As discussed in our press release and public filings, the increase in this expense resulted from the Company achieving the Maximum Financial Performance under the Company's long-term incentive plan. Therefore, operating income before non stock-based compensation would have been $4.9 million and $17.2 million for the fourth quarter and fiscal ‘17 as compared with $3.2 million and $13 million for the same periods of fiscal ‘16.

The revenue increases of 10% for Q4 and 15% for the year included coin service revenue increases of $1.1 million, or 10% in Q4 and $7.3 million, or 18% for the year. In addition, cards and autograph revenues increased by $0.6 million or 14% in Q4 and $2 million or 13% for the year. Our overseas coin operations, including China, were up about $0.7 million or 44% in Q4 '17 and $4.4 million or 87% for the year, and represented about 13% of revenues in the fiscal '17 periods.

The 14% increase in products and autograph revenues to $5 million in the quarter, represented record quarterly revenues for that business, which has achieved quarter-over-quarter revenue growth in 27 out of the last 28 quarters. Our coin business represented 68% of revenues in fiscal '17, and reflects the continued importance of our coin business to our overall financial performance.

The record revenues generated in fiscal '17, as discussed above, included record revenues of approximately $6.6 million in China. As discussed in our fiscal '17 filings, the level of our China revenues will vary depending upon the success of one of our Chinese customers’ coin marketing progress in the banking channels in China. Our expectation is that, overtime, we will generate a higher level of revenues in China, and reduce our dependence on anyone individual customer. However, it is uncertain as to the level of revenues to expect in China on a quarterly or annual basis.

With respect to the United States, at this time, we continued to see strong momentum in our businesses. Although, it remains uncertain as to the level of revenues we will generate in fiscal '18.

The gross profit margins were 62% for the fourth quarter and fiscal '17 as compared to 61% and 62% in the fourth quarter and fiscal '16. On a quarterly basis, our gross profit margins vary between 59% and 65% over the last three years.

Selling and marketing expenses were about 13% of revenues in the fourth quarter of fiscal '17, as compared to 14% in the same periods of fiscal ‘16. In dollar terms, selling and marketing expense were substantially unchanged in both four quarter periods. For the year, selling and marketing expenses increased about $0.7 million, reflecting increased cost incurred for payroll, business development incentives and travel costs, in support of the growth of our operations in China and Hong Kong; and in the U.S., increased tradeshow and general marketing costs.

G&A expenses, excluding non-cash stock-based compensation, represented about 21% and 24% of revenues in the fourth quarter and fiscal '17 as compared to 27% in the same periods of the prior year. In dollar terms, G&A expenses, excluding stock-based compensation, decreased by $0.6 million in Q4 due to lower legal and litigation costs and for the year increased by $0.3 million, reflecting higher bonuses and incentives due to the improved performance of the business, partially offset by lower legal and litigation fees.

Turning to our balance sheet. The Company’s cash position was $9.8 million in June '17 as compared with $11.9 million in June '16 and $10.8 million at March '17. Net cash used of $2.1 million in fiscal '17, included the cash generated from continuing operations of $12.7 million, offset by dividends paid to stockholders of $11.9 million, $2.4 million used for capital expenditures and capitalized software costs and $0.5 million used for discontinued operations.

In January '17, the Company obtained a three year $10 million unsecured revolving line of credit. There were no borrowings outstanding under the line as of June 30, 2017. On August 25th, we paid our first quarter fiscal '18 quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share.

With that, I'd like to thank you for your attention. Bob?

Robert Deuster

Thanks, Joe. Before we conclude, I'd like to make a few comments on our outlook for the start of the fiscal year. Needless to say, we are very pleased with the Company's performance last year. I am very proud of the Collectors Universe teams in the United States and around the world. They are passionate about our business and customers, and that shows in our results.

Fiscal 2017 turned out to be a pivotal year for us in terms of realizing gains from the many programs and investments we've been making in the Collectors Universe to promote our brands around the world. Our customers have consistently chosen us to grade their valued collectables. Those gains can be seen in the strong increase in the number of submitted items.

I think the financial results show how those gains have translated into increased shareholder value as well. We left last fiscal year with significant momentum and expect the start of this fiscal year to be another good one for growth. So with an eye toward delivering increased shareholder value, we will continue to make prudent investments in people, programs and facilities, and strive to deliver exceptional results over the long term.

Of course, all our expectations are governed by several factors not in our control, such as potentially the price of precious metals, the overall state of the economy and the possibility of change in international trade policies. But we are optimistic about the future.

Thank you for joining us today. And I look forward to speaking with you next quarter. Now, we can open it up for any questions you might have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we will take our first question from Jacob Urban, Private Investor. Please go ahead sir.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi guys. First of all, congrats on the quarter, and thanks for having the call today. Just a question on thinking about the long term incentive plan for the Company, I know it weighed a little bit on operating income this quarter. But going forward, are there new targets that we should be looking at that we could expect any impact in the next few quarters or further out?

Robert Deuster

Well, I think that that there's very intention to put another long term incentive plan in place. Those targets haven't been established yet, but they will. And they will support what we think is going to be the fairly aggressive growth opportunities that we see, going forward. But the impact will not show up in the next few quarters, because that will take some time to develop as the plan is put in place, which it hasn’t been yet.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We will take our next question from [Louise Moser] with [Mapex Investors]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

I just wanted to question the stock-based compensation. What is separated or not printed as a non-GAAP figure?

Joe Wallace

Are you asking why we…

Robert Deuster

Are you saying what -- go ahead Joe.

Joe Wallace

Is the question as to why we break out and put it on our press release in a separator number? Or is it to do with our public filings? Because I am not sure what the question exactly is?

Unidentified Analyst

No, I just wanted why you break it out as a separate number, don’t just label it as part of the non-GAAP or category, as a non-GAAP category.

Joe Wallace

Yes. We look at how we should present it to make it easy for the investors to read and understand the financials. Obviously, the extent to the non-cash stock based compensation, this quarter, was very significant. So we’ve highlighted a lot around it. But in terms of our normal disclosure, we really ignore if it’s comparable year-on-year. We don’t really necessarily want to get into non-GAAP disclosures on an ongoing basis, because it just makes things somewhat more complicated. And in fact for us, the only number we really want to highlight in certain situations is non-cash stock-based compensation. So does that answer your question?

Unidentified Analyst

It does. I am looking back at your last earnings reports, 20%, $0.19, $0.34, $0.35, and now you have $0.12. So I am trying to relate that to how it factors in with the stock-based compensation and whether it offsets the lower earnings per share that you present $0.12?

Joe Wallace

Yes, I mean, I didn’t the calculation myself. But I mean if you take the stock based compensation expense that we highlight in the press release, and tax effect is about 37%, you will get to the impact on the earnings per share quite easily.

Unidentified Analyst

Right, which is what I’ve done, thanks very much.

Operator

We will take our next question from Adrian Day with Adrian Day Asset Management. Please go ahead.

Adrian Day

Good afternoon. I had two questions if I may, unrelated. One was on the international operations. We’re seemed to be doing remarkably well. Do you, particularly in China, do you see a lot of potential internationally for your operations other than coins and coin grading? And then I’ll just ask the second question at the same time, if I may. You mentioned the strength, because of the increase in grading you’ve done and so on, and the new building. Is there a strain on employees, and is it reasonably easy to find people and train people?

Robert Deuster

Well, let me answer the first question. First of all, most of the international revenue that we have is based on the coin grading operations. And we see that as still the biggest opportunity. There are potential markets overseas for some of the card grading and potentially memorabilia. But that’s centered typically in the United States. I mean, obviously, sports like basketball and soccer, you know the things very, very popular over offshore in Europe and in Asia. But the idea of collecting cards has not caught on quick as aggressively as it has in the United States.

Now there are other categories, such as media, for example. We have participated in things like Comic-Con, where now movies and other media events are starting to attract memorabilia collectors; and there maybe some of that internationally too. But right now, we see this primarily for clients.

Secondly, your question about operations and question about the new facility. We really have -- we've been now, I guess, you can say, blessed with some excellent grading talent in our businesses. And those individuals are hard to find. We've been able to attract talent and train talent as graders for both coins and cards. The other part of the operations aren’t quite as technically rigorous, so we are not challenged quite as greatly to find people. We also, in the last few years, have been working aggressively to apply technology to help us perform a lot of the work that goes on in our ingredient plans. So we really see the graders as being the one skill-set that we really have to continue to look at long-term. But the rest is not as technically challenged, software developers. Yes, go ahead…

Adrian Day

But just to be clear, the graders, which is really what I was talking about. The graders, I know it is a specialized skill-set. At the moment, you are able to find people and train people.

Robert Deuster

Yes, we are. And we’re able to train people. We are doing both.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We will go next to Kenneth Ackerman, Private Investor. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Congratulations on the quarter. I was just curious how the search for successors is going, whether there has been any progress on that or when you expect to be able to update on the search for a new CEO?

Robert Deuster

It's underway. There is a lot of progress being made. We haven’t targeted a time for any future announcements. But it's, as mentioned in the release that went out, we’re working with one of the top search firms. And so candidates have been identified and we're working through their process now. So I would imagine, in the next quarter or so, there should be some news for you.

Operator

And we currently have no questions in the queue at this time [Operator Instructions]. Gentlemen, it does appear we have no further questions. Mr. Duester, I will turn the conference back over to you for any closing comments, sir.

Robert Deuster

Okay, thank you. We appreciate you joining us this afternoon. It’s really nice to be able to talk about these results and we look forward to sharing the future results from 2018 with you in the coming quarters. So until then, thank you and good afternoon.

Joe Wallace

Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this will conclude today’s conference call. We thank you for your participation. And you may disconnect at this time.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.