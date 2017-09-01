Golar LNG Partners - A 10% Bond Until Hilli

Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) announced its second quarter earnings yesterday. The headline number was fantastic, with the firm blowing away revenue numbers with an eye-popping coverage ratio.

But a good portion of that beat is taken up by booking the revenue from the early termination of the charter for FSRU Golar Spirit by Petrobras (PBR). And, as such, it is not reflective of the company’s operations for the quarter.

Operations were in-line with expectations and the company executed much like it always does, near peak efficiency with very little downtime. It is that consistency that I like about GMLP and have for four years now.

That said, there is nothing on the immediate horizon indicative of growth. The highlight for the quarter was the announcement of converting the put-sale of Golar Tundra back to GMLP’s parent, Golar LNG Ltd. (GLNG), and converting that cash into a 50% stake in the Golar Hilli Episeyo, its first Floating LNG terminal ship.

The company will be focused on securing new charters for both Spirit and the Golar Freeze. Spirit’s forward revenue was booked completely this quarter. Freeze is still not under charter.

On the earnings call, CEO Graham Robjohns stressed that the company was operating well but also damped down expectations of re-chartering the two ships mentioned above.

No matter what, Spirit will be offline for at least a year, even if it is re-chartered immediately. Also, the expectation is that those day-rates would be lower than they have been.

For these reasons, it should be assumed that GMLP will be looking at a couple of lean quarters. Coverage ratio will drop until the Hilli Episeyo is operational. The worst-case scenario is by the beginning of Q2 of 2018.

So GMLP is looking at limping along for the next two to three quarters generating its current yield and distributable income with numbers that should look similar to the second half of 2016.

Robjohns was asked about the magnitude of Spirit’s early termination payment and had this to say:

But if you look at the coverage, the distributable cash flow that we achieve relative to prior quarter and then maybe not the first quarter, because that's got the Igloo in it but fourth and third quarter, you can roughly figure out what it is. We think so giving you a hint by giving you to net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio is one with and one without if you look it up by that as well.

I’m going to try to figure out what things look like for GMLP going forward without Spirit in the mix.

Net distributable cash flow for Q2 was $72.1 million. In Q3 of 2016 it was $57.9 million and Q4 it was $55.1 million. That puts the termination payment at around $16 million. According to the earnings call, GMLP’s annualized net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio for the quarter was 3.1 after backing out the Spirit pre-payment, on debt of $1.139 billion.

This implies an EBITDA for the quarter of $91.88 million. For Q4 2016 using Robjohns' recommended comparison, that same calculation yields an EBITDA of $98.78 million. This puts Golar Spirit’s quarterly EBITDA at around $5.9 million.

To check the math, the payment represented 62% of the remaining EBITDA of the original charter, or 14 months (June 2017 through August 2018). 62% of $1.967 million over fourteen months is $17.0 million.

That’s close enough for me.

Backing out on a quarterly basis, $5.9 million in revenue for Golar Spirit, we’re looking at GMLP generating approximately $50 million per quarter in distributable cash flow versus distribution payments of $40.8 million for a 1.22 coverage ratio.

Both numbers are more than robust enough to ensure that the current dividend of $0.5775 per quarter is safe.

And if this is the worst that investors have to look forward to with GMLP, then I’m happy to get bad news like this all the time.

Hilli Episeyo will more than make up for the loss of Spirit and this situation puts the company in a position to not have to take the first deal that comes along for its two unchartered FSRUs.

The market took a day to digest what I just went over and responded by taking the stock back to $22.00.

That turned what could have been an awful August to one where GMLP is getting ready to break out to the upside above the July high of $22.58 push back towards the May high of $23.49. It would likely take an announcement of a new charter, however, for the stock to get back over that level.

Hilli Episeyo will take the stock back over $25 per share if everything goes smoothly.

GMLP is still one of my favorite stocks to ride out any market volatility. Absent any more bad news of early charter termination, this stock should return you between 9% and 12% regardless of general market conditions for the next year.

If there is any kind of collapse in oil and natural gas prices due to market uncertainty, GMLP could repeat the 2016 scenario of being thrown out with the rest of the MLP sector down below $8 per share, in which case investors would be foolish not to buy this stock with both fists.

