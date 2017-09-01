MTY Food Group: 187% Upside Potential With A Great Margin Of Safety

During the financial crisis of 2008 – 2009, its EPS went from CAD 0.52 to 0.64.

This company is among the top three largest positions in my portfolio.

Note: There is much greater liquidity on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker MTY.

Note: Dollar amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

Introduction

MTY Food Group (OTC:MTYFF) is one of the best investment ideas I have found in the last few years as well as one of the largest positions in my portfolio, which is long-term and value-investing-oriented, including companies with growth potential for the coming years, little debt and sold at low multiples.

Even in the most negative scenario, this company is attractive enough to beat the market.

About the company

MTY Food Group is a Canadian company with more than 30 years of experience in the sector, which franchises and operates quick-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It owns over 60 brands covering 5494 locations in operation. MTY only manages 66 of them (accounting for 2%), the rest are franchises from which it gets royalties (4.5-7% of total sales) and other fees; these being its main revenue.

Its market is huge. According to Restaurants Canada (formerly CRFA), in 2016, Canadian households expected to spend 38.3% of their food dollars in restaurants, while an American family spent 47% on average (these figures have remained stable in the last 4 years). These significant percentages mean that new competitors constantly emerge in the foodservice sector, making it a really competitive market. However, MTY has adapted well. Year after year it develops new concepts so as not to fall back on trends and as soon as a new successful competitor appears, MTY acquires and later franchises it.

This is a company that grows mainly through acquisitions and does so at an increasing rate. Last year it made its biggest purchase yet, as it acquired 100% of Kahala Brands, an American company of the same nature, which has more than 2800 stores under 18 brands and operates in 25 different countries. Kahala's network generates annual system sales of over $950 million, and this purchase meant doubling MTY’s number of operational stores and sales.

Source: MTY’s Annual Information Form 2016

By buying shares from this company we are basically acquiring a well-diversified business with low capital expenditure and a high ROIC of 18%, where the interest of shareholders is also aligned with that of the management, as Stanley Ma, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer at MTY Food Group owns 22.9% of the company’s shares.

Uninterrupted historical growth

Purchase after purchase, MTY has grown at an incredible pace. These have been its results from 2008 to today:

CAGR in revenue: 24.5%

CAGR in EPS: 24%

CAGR in FCF per Share: 17%

Despite being part of a cyclical sector, MTY has proven that its business model can cope even with one of the biggest crises in the last 100 years. During 2008-09, the company increased its revenue by 65% and its EPS went from $0.52 to $0.64. The main drivers of this growth were the acquisition of Country Style, together with the annualization of the revenues generated by the acquisition of Taco Time and Tutti Frutti. During this period, 114 new stores were opened and 47 were closed, the final number of new stores being 67. Therefore, I would remain calm before any future negative scenario. It has also been generating FCF (excluding expansion CAPEX) uninterruptedly for the last decade.

Source: Created by author using official data

In addition, MTY’ s current dividend yield is 1% with a free cash flow payout ratio of 9% - not too bad for a growth stock that needs most of its cash flow to purchase new companies and keep growing. Since the company started paying dividends in 2010, they have been increased year after year until 2017- it is expected that this year the same dividend as in 2016 will be paid.

Source: Created by author using official data

Growth with little dilution

The purchase of Kahala Brands was carried out for USD 300 million (CAD 390 million at the rate of USD/CAD= 1.30 on the day of purchase) or 0.4x times sales, a very reasonable price. With this merger, MTY will double the size of the business, as the management stated that it expected to generate $90 million EBITDA during the 12 months following the acquisition. For this purchase, the company contracted a debt of $325 million that is expected to be repaid in less than 3 years (more on that later).

MTY currently has $65 million in cash and a total debt of $244 million, which would result in an EV of $1,162 million. Its net debt levels are more than affordable, as they are barely 2x times the company’s EBITDA for 2017.

As for capital increases, shareholders have not seen their stake diluted except for Kahala Brands’ acquisition last year (going from 19 million shares to 21 million).

Source: Created by author using official data

The group’s management of debt and capital allocation has been outstanding. MTY is a clear example of how it is possible to grow sustainably without harming the company’s balance sheet and its shareholders.

Outlook and Valuation

The good prospects promised by MTY’s management after last year’s acquisition are already being reflected in this year’s financial reports, as in the first quarter of 2017 its revenues, EBITDA and net income grew by 104%, 107% and 105%, respectively, compared to the same period last year.

Given the company’s long career and its acquisition capacity to eliminate its competitors, it does not seem crazy to think that MTY is able to maintain the 24.5% growth rate of CAGR in revenue as well as 19% CAGR in free cash flow even until 2021. Each year, new small competitors with new concepts emerge to conquer a huge demand. Given MTY’s ability to generate FCF, said competitors become perfect targets to be acquired at reasonable prices, to continue growing annually and gain a higher market share even until 2021.

MTY has historically been sold at 15x times EV/FCF, and its current price is CAD 46.66 per share - the company is sold for 14.4x times 2017’s EV/FCF. However, this does not end there. Based on a conservative scenario, with lower FCF and revenue growth (15% CAGR and 18% CAGR, respectively) for the coming years, assuming that the company will hold in cash nearly half of the generated FCF (we expect the rest of it to be used for further acquisitions to reach 18% CAGR on revenue), MTY is currently being sold at 11.6x times 2018’s EV/FCF and 9.4x times 2019’s EV/FCF.



Source : Created by author using official data

However, if we estimate that the market will sooner or later recognize the EV/FCF at which the company has historically been sold, then we are saying that the company’s upside potential is 60%, with a target price for 2019 of $74.5 - or an upside potential of 130% with a target price for 2021 of $107.5, delivering annual double-digit returns to the investor.

Source: Created by author using official data

Note: Revenue for 2017 was obtained from the company’s guidance for this year. FCF for 2017 was estimated from the same FCF/Sales margin of 2016.

Note: target price estimations are based on the Toronto Stock Exchange stock [CA:MTY]

As mentioned before, this is the most cautious scenario. It would be more logical for such a company, which is growing at a CAGR of 24.5%, to be sold at 18-20x times its EV/FCF (as it happened in 2013 and 2014). We expect that sooner or later the company will become more known internationally and capture more attention from investors. The market will then recognize these higher multiples, thus increasing the target price as follows: upside potential of 102.5%, with a target price for 2019 of $94.5; or upside potential of 187.2%, with a target price for 2021 of $134.

Source : Created by author using official data

Even in the face of a catastrophic scenario with zero growth, in only 3 years the company will have already repaid all of its debt, and by 2021 it will have reduced its EV from $1,160 million to $860 million. Besides, if the stock remained at the same price we would be paying 10.6x times its EV/FCF for 2021.

No matter how you look at it, MTY is a real bargain under any kind of circumstance.

Then, why is the market ignoring this value opportunity? What are we missing?

Apparently, very few reasons justify this market irrationality, but some of them could be:

Concerns about the sector and the high point of the cycle.

Excessive worry because same-store sales have slightly decreased in the last few quarters.

Uncertainty whether MTY will find more acquisition deals to keep growing.

Being a medium-cap and not very well-known company outside Canada – it does not hold conference calls and its investor relations team is small.

Few analysts cover this company and large investment banks pay little attention to the company due to the stock’s low trading volume.

None of these reasons are relevant enough to make us worry too much and miss this investment opportunity.

Conclusions

I expect that MTY will continue generating an increasing free cash flow and that it will be able to repay its debt in the short run while paying dividends to shareholders. This is a clear opportunity for value investors. In due time, the market will realize MTY’s true value and will forget short-term concerns or minor problems, thus making the stock soar. In the best-case scenario, we have an upside potential higher than 180% for 2021; in a more negative scenario, with 0% growth (very unlikely to happen), we are buying MTY without debt for a price that is 10.6x times the estimated EV/FCF for 2021.

Therefore, MTY is one of the safest investment decisions in my portfolio, both because of its upside potential and the safety margin provided by its multiples. In the event of a short-term slump with no apparent reason, I would not hesitate to add more positions to my portfolio.

