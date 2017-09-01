Avoid These 5 Retirement Mistakes

This research report was produced by Colorado Wealth Management Fund with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

There’s a simple, yet difficult, solution to all of these pitfalls. I’d give you the answer at the start, but then there’s the risk you haughtily walk away thinking none of these 5 pitfalls could ever apply to you. Which leads me to the first mistake, scams.

1. Scams

Yes, scams. I know what many of you are thinking:

Hah! I would never fall for such a silly ploy!

Well, the numbers may surprise you. Wondering how many millions are being whisked away every year? Billions? Were you thinking you already knew the estimated number of around $3 billion? Try again…

In fact, try tens of billions. True Link Financial did a study in 2015 and revealed that seniors were losing out on $36.48 billion each year from elder financial abuse. Here’s the top 9 scams they identified:

Keep in mind, if these numbers aren’t appalling enough, think about what you just read. This report only involves seniors. Nearly half of this plundering was legal.

So the next time you believe you’re immune to being scammed, remember it may be this guy you’re talking to:

But CWMF, isn’t Sherlock the good guy? Doesn’t he help people solve problems? Well yes, that’s what most people advising you of your money come across as: the good guy. In reality, they are a bit more like this:

I’m by no means saying getting an advisor is a bad idea. While some are very ethical, many of them care far more about their paycheck than your retirement. Choose wisely.

At the bare minimum, Google (GOOG) retirement scams. If one of the sites asks for personal information or money, run away!

2. Social Security too early

There is a large percentage of people who start taking Social Security at the age of 62. In general, there is an easy rule to follow:

Plan to live past 80? Wait as long as possible. Plan to not live to 80? File early.

There are some good reasons to file early such as health reasons or requiring the income to survive. If you’re wanting to apply now because of payout concerns, I don’t believe they are material – yet. Down the road, Social Security will have some issues or need a re-work. As for now, it shouldn’t be a serious concern. Here is a chart from the SSA.GOV website:

Your Social Security should be safe for a while. If you can wait to file, do yourself a favor and wait if you plan to live past 80.

3. Emotions

“That’s it, I’m done working, I hate this stupid job and it’s time to retire!”

A lot of us have thought this at some point, but acting on it is something else entirely. Retiring too early can be the difference between a comfortable retirement and a horrific one. Emotions can get in the way of making rational decisions. One of the worst mistakes, or misconceptions, people make today is thinking being in their mid-60s is old. It’s not, at least not anymore. The original Social Security Act was signed in 1935. Life expectancy then was in the low-60s. Curious what it is now? Let’s go back to the SSA.GOV website:

Click the link for the site if you want to try out the "Life Expectancy Calculator." Note: repeatedly clicking the image above will not work.

Do you still think you’re 64 and old?

4. Work

If you still believe 64 is old, which I don’t, at least we can agree that it doesn’t carry near the same meaning it did in 1935. With 20 more years of life left, what do you plan to do with it? There is a misconception about retirement. People believe they will be happier when they stop working. I’m not saying stay at the job you can’t stand. I propose people find work where they can find satisfaction and fulfillment.

For some, holding off on retiring is the best idea for ensuring a good future. If you’re going to retire, make sure you’re doing it for the right reasons. Also keep in mind, the idea of not having to work may seem great, but in reality it may bring less happiness.

5. Just retired

So you just retired. You’re so excited and there’s so much you wanted to do. Travel, visit family, and vacation are just a few things retirees may jump on too soon. One of the major mistakes made is spending too much the first few years of retirement.

Have you heard something like this?

“I love driving around my truck that eats my wallet!”

Or maybe you just retired, said forget the budget, and went on 4 cruises your first year when you had only planned on one. Overspending can destroy a budget.

The solution

There is a simple way to conquer all of these mistakes.

The first step in planning is building an investment portfolio. Colorado Wealth Management and Big Dog Investments recently went head to head seeing who could build the best portfolio for the next few decades. Here are the dividend stock portfolios:

Big Dog Investments CWMF (PM) Philip Morris International Inc (MO) Altria Group, Inc. (KO) Coca-Cola Company (TGT) Target Corporation (WMT) Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NNN) National Retail Properties (O) Realty Income Corporation (STOR) STORE Capital Corporation (JNJ) Johnson & Johnson (SKT) Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, (HD) Home Depot, Inc. (The) (TAP) Molson Coors Brewing (IBM) International Business Machines (VZ) Verizon Communications Inc. (T) AT&T Inc. (XOM) Exxon Mobil Corporation (AAPL) Apple Inc. (CVX) Chevron Corporation (ABBV) AbbVie Inc. (GD) General Dynamics Corporation (V) Visa Inc. (MA) Mastercard Incorporated (MMM) 3M Company (LMT) Lockheed Martin Corporation (GM) General Motors Company (TSN) Tyson Foods, Inc. (KHC) The Kraft Heinz Company (GIS) General Mills, Inc. (DG) Dollar General Corporation (K) Kellogg Company (CSCO) Cisco Systems, Inc. (DF) Dean Foods Company (CVS) CVS Health Corporation (KMB) Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NKE) Nike, Inc. (CPB) Campbell Soup Company (DIS) Walt Disney Company (UVV) Universal Corporation (ATVI) Activision Blizzard, Inc (NVDA) NVIDIA Corporation (LOW) Lowe's Companies, Inc. (SPG) Simon Property Group, Inc.

These are great starting points for anyone building a dividend portfolio. While there are some questionable picks (CWMF regrets DF), the portfolios overall were built to sustain decades of dividend growth.

It can seem like such a simple solution to plan. However, in reality, for many of us, the actual planning part can be a massive obstacle. While it may be a giant scary obstacle, the result is worth it 100x over. Securing your future and reducing stress in the latter half of life is important. There are many important topics left out:

Diet & exercise

Healthcare costs & expense planning

Underestimating lifespan

These are just a few examples. Planning for the 5 mistakes I’ve listed will often cross over into many other problems retirees may face.

Be rigorous in your planning. Do your due diligence on how you plan to live for the next 10, 20, and 30 years, if applicable. Budget everything. Know where your money is going, how much you can spend, and where to save. Make educated decisions and make sure you don’t fall victim to a scam or being manipulated. Don’t let emotions get in the way. You may have a long life ahead of you and will regret not settling on driving a cost-friendly vehicle. Do not veer from your plan. Stay diligent.

Comments

I have touched on several mistakes people may make when in retirement or planning for it. However, there are several important topics to retiring that I haven’t touched on. Feel free to leave comments that could help a retiree or a future retiree.

