Sept. 1 Natural Gas Weekly: Storage Forecast And Update On Supply/Demand Balance

This report covers the week ending Sept. 1, 2017. Daily data for Aug. 26 to Aug. 31 is estimated. Daily data for Sept. 1 is forecast. To read last week's report, please click here.

Total Supply/Demand Balance

We estimate that aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled just over 450 bcf this week (down almost 8.0% WoW and down almost 5.0% YoY). Remarkably, the deviation from the norm stayed positive, but decreased significantly from +19% to +8% from the previous week (see chart below). According to our calculations, aggregate demand for U.S. natural gas has been above the nine-year norm for 27 consecutive weeks now. As we said in our previous report, national consumption has been relatively weak compared to the previous year (mostly due to a high comparison base). But this week it was additionally weakened by Hurricane Harvey. Currently, we expect the daily average consumption rate to decline to around 56.6 bcf in the coming weeks due to seasonal factors.

Harvey also had a noticeable impact on natural gas exports -- particularly LNG and pipeline exports to Mexico. According to Marine Traffic data, not a single vessel has departed from Sabine Pass since Aug. 23. We have also calculated that exports to Mexico were down some 50% from the recent peak. Overall, total exports fell almost 20% WoW and were down some 5% YoY.

*Norm defined as simple average over the last nine years. Source: Bluegold Research.

Despite the fact that Hurricane Harvey essentially shut down 20% of natural gas production in the Gulf of Mexico, total national dry gas output still managed to expand in annual terms this week. We estimate that natural gas production has been above last year's level for 13 straight weeks now. We expect this trend of positive annual growth to continue, partly due to base effect and partly due to a genuine recovery in output. However, we do not expect production to accelerate significantly in the near future. Productivity (measured in new well gas production per rig) is already falling, and therefore the rig count must rise faster to push production higher.

The total supply of natural gas (production + imports) averaged around 79.7 bcf per day for the week ending Sept. 1 (down 1.5% WoW, but up 0.4% YoY). Overall, the total supply/demand balance should be positive and is estimated to reach almost 110 bcf this week. The volume is some 30 bcf higher than a week ago and as much as 13 bcf above the five-year average for this time of the year (see chart below). In absolute terms, and with all other things being equal, this kind of volume is bearish for natural gas prices since it's above last year's level and is also above the historical norm.

Note: The total supply/demand balance does not equal storage flows. Source: Bluegold Research.

Storage

This Thursday, the EIA reported an injection of 30 bcf. We expected an injection of 34 bcf (higher than the consensus of 32 bcf). Total storage now stands at 3,155 bcf, which is just 8 bcf (or 0.25%) above the five-year average for this time of the year. To see our storage forecasting track record, please click here.

Currently, we expect the EIA to report an injection of 70 bcf next week (the final estimate will be released next Tuesday). Our latest projection is higher than the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for the EII-U.S. EIA Financial Weekly Index, implying the possibility of a bearish surprise. Overall, at this point in time, we expect flows to storage to average 75 bcf over the next three reports. Natural gas inventories' deviation from the five-year average should increase from +0.25% today to +1.14% on Sept. 15. We are updating our forecasts on a daily basis.

Check out the evolution of storage forecasts in the chart below. Notice that we have been consistently revising our near-term storage forecast higher over the past two weeks. The total for three reports went up from 169 bcf on Aug. 18 to 224 bcf on Aug. 31. However, the price has failed to respond to those bearish changes. Part of the reason was that the market was still digesting the full effects of Harvey. Another reason, perhaps, is that the market is worried about another hurricane (Irma), whose landfall impact is possible in North America. We believe that Irma is still a large unknown, and today's price action is probably an overreaction to the bullish EIA report.

Source: Bluegold Research.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long natural gas futures (winter contracts) and short in natural gas cash.