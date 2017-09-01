Micron: The Sum Of All Fears

“Neither a man nor a crowd nor a nation can be trusted to act humanely or to think sanely under the influence of a great fear.”



- Bertrand Russell, Unpopular Essays

So here we are, at the last day of the dog days of August and Micron’s (NASDAQ:MU) fiscal 2017. We’ve seen Micron stock seesaw all month in a range roughly 10-15% lower than the rather anemic high point of $32.48 in early June. I use the word anemic because expectations were clearly so much higher for the stock in light of the gangbuster Q3 earnings call on June 29. Given the stock’s behavior, a decently market-savvy alien just visiting earth today might assume Micron’s guidance for Q4 was weak, but no. Guidance, in fact, was quite strong. The company projected a non-GAAP earnings per share range that centers on $1.80, which would give it $4.64 on the year. Looking forward, Yahoo Finance has the FY ’18 consensus at $6.02 on the year.

We closed Friday at $30.29, so we’ve come back a little bit, but clearly something is wrong. Even at $6 for 2018, Micron’s current price - a forward multiple of 5 - seems crazy. If we believe the market is rational, then there is only one conclusion we can come to. The bulk of the investment community believes that this company can’t consistently make money. Fear has clearly overrun greed. The question is, why? One thing for sure - until this fear subsides, nothing good can happen here.

Obviously, the market doesn’t believe the long case for the company. China continues to haunt the bears' thoughts despite the recent news of their struggles, and then there’s the “No, it’s not different this time” crowd who opine that, hard evidence to the contrary, the industry is going to build significant overcapacity in both DRAM and NAND next year. And this in the face of the recent news that silicon wafers, especially the 300mm variety needed for the memory makers, will be in short supply through the end of 2021. Add in the ongoing death match between Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) and Western Digital Corp. (NYSE:WDC) over the carcass of the Toshiba’s Flash Ventures share, and one could argue that the potential for industry capacity growth is at significant risk, rather than the other way around.

Even so, the future continues to be hostage to the past. Regarding DRAM supply, the industry executives have done an excellent job explaining why DRAM is likely to remain tight for the foreseeable future, due to the increasing expense and decreasing productivity of the node advances. Beyond that, the prudent industry executive contemplating more investment in DRAM wafers knows full well that the engineers are designing a new generation of DRAM replacement memory that will start taking DRAM share, probably in the 2019 calendar year, and ramping slowly but inexorably beyond that as we traverse the 2020s. Micron has aggressively positioned 3D XPoint Gen 2 and Gen 3, and it is Gen 2 - assuming it arrives in production volumes in 2019 - that will really start to make a dent on DRAM sales.

But will it be ready in 2019? Right now, the company is converting the Lehi plant to XP Gen 1, and the rumors are that Micron and its IM partner are really struggling with getting the process to yield. Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) is promising production volumes of STT-MRAM in 2018. At its current price it's not a DRAM replacement but rather an SRAM complement. As it gets cheaper to make, it will eventually be a DRAM replacement, but we are talking well into the 2020s. WDC has been working on a ReRAM product and has positioned it for initial deliveries in 2018, but other than that we have no information.

The point of this discussion is that building a new DRAM fab generating 50k wpm is expensive and time-consuming - start today and you won’t see full production until late 2019. So, are the industry players really going to sink a lot of precious CapEx dollars into an investment that could be stranded in two years? Nobody knows the answer to all these questions, but one thing is for sure - the industry knows better than anyone else. Watch for DRAM CapEx trends over the next two years, and that will tell us all we need to know.

Set against these factors limiting bit growth, DRAM demand is surging in the mobile, server, and specialty (graphics) markets, mostly due to content growth. (Take a listen to Samsung’s Senior VP of the Memory business Sewon Chun on the company’s Q2 earnings call at the 13-minute mark as he discusses the ongoing “tightness” in the memory markets.) Regarding NAND, I’ve written at length about why I think the industry is likely to be in a state of undersupply over the balance of this decade and possibly beyond, so I’m not going to revisit those arguments in this article.

The more general point to be made about the topic of demand is one that is obvious but is easy to miss - the demand environment is unlike any that the industry has ever experienced. As we have discussed numerous times, the computing model itself has changed to be “memory-centric”. Quite simply, computing value rests on a foundation of memory and low-latency storage. Along with this fundamental change, the demand environment is one of unprecedented diversity, with new user and IoT devices coming to market that never existed before. Given this new reality, there is ample reason to distrust the demand projections that industry analysts and observers are producing. Most of them are looking through a rear-view mirror and are, in my opinion, landing on the low side.

One last comment on the supply issue. Even if you take the current demand projections as gospel, the industry faces big challenges, financially and technically, in building enough DRAM capacity. We have to remember that the industry is losing roughly 10% of its wafer capacity with each process upgrade (that’s roughly 100k wpm - 2 average-sized fabs), so there is a good reason to build some capacity even if there is no increase in demand. But there is an increase in demand, and even if you are forecasting on the low end, that’s 20% YOY - ergo (dialing in the density increase of 1X and 1Y), another 150k wafers per year is needed there. It takes on the order of two years to get a DRAM fab at full production, so that’s 6 more fabs industry-wide needed to accommodate the increased demand of those two years while that fab is being built.

Putting all those considerations aside, we need to confront the elephant in the room - the issue of company behavior in the face of industry conditions. To wit, why would these oligarchs (3 in DRAM and 5 in NAND) risk building capacity to the level of oversupply when they are basking in the warm waters of record profits due to the higher ASPs they are able to extract because of the “tight” market conditions? Especially when, as the bears are so fond of pointing out, the Chinese are going to drown the market in capacity any day now? Why?

I think the answer is clear. In the face of uncertainty (and there are myriad uncertainties in the technical, business, and global economic environments), the industry bias will be to under-produce. My prediction is that the industry will modulate its build-out to meet demand. It won’t be able to do that perfectly, so there probably will be some excess capacity at the margin and thus some price decreases both on the NAND and DRAM side, but these will be short-lived and, given the dramatic cost reductions the new process nodes are enabling, will be of relatively little effect.

Whatever the case, it’s always interesting to hear an argument that goes beyond the current bear-case non sequitur, and for that we can thank Mr. Jim Handy of Objective Analysis. At the recent Flash Memory Summit, Jim advanced an argument for a “historic” NAND flash overcapacity that I hadn’t heard before: to wit, in mid-2018, the NAND industry players finally figure out how to make 3D NAND. And not just figure out how to make it, but deliver high yields at the 64-layer node. This is important because of the unprecedented density of this generation of 3D NAND, which is 4X-5X the average density achieved at the 16nm planar node. This, in turn, will drive a devastating overcapacity situation that will tank ASPs and then, voila, NAND profits sink precipitously.

Perhaps a little background here would help illuminate his argument. NAND capacity is a function of die density times yield times the number of wafers processed (generally expressed in terms of thousands of wafers per month - kwpm). So, all the numbers are important, right? Yield just gets less press than process node density and total wafers in production - and, make no mistake, poor yields have been primary culprit in the ongoing struggle of the industry to meet the surging demand for NAND flash that the industry has seen up to the present moment.

So how low are these yields, one might ask? What’s the delta between the current yields and the “good” yields that Handy’s theory presumes? Answer: we don’t know. The industry players hide yield data with ferocious intensity. One might as well ask General Mattis what our current war plan is regarding North Korea. Individual suppliers will hint at their yields (e.g., Micron has called its 3DN yields “mature” - CEO Steve Milligan, in WDC’s Q3 ’17 earnings concall, characterized the company's 3D NAND efforts as “tough”, “difficult”), but ultimately all we civilians can do is work with the indirect clues we get from other data snippets that we get from time to time.

So let’s be clear, we’re all guessing when we discuss this vital factor. We do have clues to make educated guesses, however, and this is based on information we get through industry observers and the companies themselves on 3D cost crossover with planar. We know, for example, that IM achieved cost parity with its 32L Gen 1 process, while WDC just recently announced that its BiCS3 64L process has achieved cost crossover with its 15nm planar process. Since BiCS3 is a 64L process achieving a density of 3.88 Gb/mm2 and Micron’s 32L MLC process was only 2.28 Gb/mm2, we can infer that Micron’s production yields are much better than WDC’s.

But enough of that. The point you should keep in mind is that I’m guessing (hopefully educated) when I say that my production model estimates that yields in 3D NAND, which are north of 90% for planar NAND, are down in the 70% area for SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF) and Toshiba/WDC. Samsung’s are estimated to be a little better at 80%, and the IM partners Micron and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) lead the industry at 90%.

Let’s for the moment assume Handy is right and the rest of the industry catches up with IM in terms of yields. My model, for what it’s worth, has industry capacity at 258 EB in 2018 with the lower yields. If we now change it to accommodate the higher yields projected by Handy - meaning all the producers are at 90% - we would see an additional 40EB of capacity that would drive industry capacity growth to 54% CAGR rather than the 40% that I’m currently modeling. This would not be good for NAND prices, to say the least.

So, the theory is sound as far as the math is concerned. And, to be fair, his theory has some support. Mark Webb’s presentation at the recent Flash Memory Summit lends some support for Handy’s premise that the industry is rapidly mounting the learning curve on the 64-layer generation of 3D NAND, though it is less specific regarding the timing and extent of the production increase, saying only (on the summary slide) that the 64-layer ramp would “provide relief to shortages by early 2018”. The word “relief” to me doesn’t necessarily imply “oversupply”, but Webb does support the notion that NAND prices will fall commensurate with the node cost decrease - about 20% - in 2H 2018.

So yeah, we have two noted experts opining that yields are on a fast ramp. With all due respect, I’m still a bit skeptical. What are the odds that the charge-trap architecture folks (that’s everybody but IM) will suddenly see the light and figure out how to efficiently make the 64-layer product when they couldn’t wring out decent yields at 32 and 48 layers? It’s not like these companies are 3D NAND ingénues. Samsung has been at this for 4 years, and Hynix, Toshiba, and WDC are all approaching 3 years. So are we to believe that now, when they are advancing to a process node of unprecedented complexity at 64 layers (72 in the case of SK Hynix), they suddenly see their yields jump significantly? True, they are learning, but my opinion is that the odds are that this process will take longer to reach 90% yields than Handy and Webb would have us believe. (To be clear, my model gives all the NAND companies except IM a 5% yield bump in 2018.)

OK. So maybe I’m wrong. Let’s for the moment assume Handy and Webb are right. Let’s consider a scenario where NAND moves to an oversupply status in mid-2018 and that demand doesn’t jump immediately to bring supply-demand back into balance. How bad will it get?

For the bears, the answer is clear. As the old movie title would have it, there will be blood. The industry will do what it has always done, which is to move product at any price point it can negotiate up to its marginal cost of production - that being roughly 50% of total cost of production, since the fixed costs are roughly half of production costs. As Electric Phred pointed out in his excellent recent article on this same topic, Handy opined that NAND prices might drop as much as 60% over the course of two quarters in 2018. And how does Handy know this is going to happen? Because it has always happened this way. Memory is a commodity like corn, totally fungible and undifferentiated, sold by any one of numerous suppliers. The buyers have all the leverage, and suppliers will just have to suck it up and take it until they reduce capacity or demand increases sufficiently to drive prices up as the supply/demand equation comes into balance. All hail the semiconductor memory cycle!

Will it surprise you at this point if I say the bears have it almost completely wrong? The conventional wisdom is mistaken on so many levels, but I’m going to limit my rebuttal by considering the logic of the industry response to an oversupply situation as it (presumably) develops during calendar 2018.

Before I do that, though, let’s consider the numbers - in this case, Micron’s own reporting in its earnings calls.

Micron's DRAM Spread Last 4 Quarters (QoQ) Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 17/16 DRAM ASP -6% 5% 21% 14% 36% DRAM Cost -8% -5% -6% -6% -23%

Micron's NAND Spread Last 4 Quarters (QoQ) Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 17/16 NAND ASP 3% 0% -6% 3% -4% NAND Cost -6% -3% -5% -8% -30%

As you can see, over the last year, Micron has reported a 4.1% ASP decrease in NAND while cost per bit fell 30%, for a spread of 26%. With the Gen 2 64L process reaching full production, 2018 NAND costs are likely to fall another 25%. In contrast, Micron’s DRAM business has recorded an ASP increase of 36% and a cost decrease of 23% since the end of the company’s 2016 fiscal year - a total spread of 59 points. DRAM costs are projected to fall another 20% during calendar 2018 as Micron implements its “1X” process node into full production - a node which Sanjay Mehrotra confirmed in the recent KeyBank concall would yield a 40% increase in bit density over the last-generation 20nm node. The point to take away from this information is that prices have a long way to fall before catastrophic damage is done to Micron’s income statement.

The combined effect of these price and cost effects over the last year resulted in the company reporting a 54% GM in DRAM and a 41% GM in NAND. Given the extreme tightness of the market in both technologies, those margins will increase in Micron’s Q4. My model has them going to 58%/46%, respectively. Bottom line, a very good Q4 is on tap, and the likelihood is that Q1 FY ‘18 will be very strong as well due to the consistently bullish announcements we have gotten from industry observers and the industry players themselves. (See, for example, Samsung’s recent Q3 concall and WDC’s Q2 concall, not to mention the reports of consultants like Cleveland Research, that all concur that the industry demand-supply situation will remain tight into at least the early part of calendar 2018.)

Beyond this cascade of good news, we have another vital element to consider. Micron is not the same company that it was during the 2015/2016 downturn, nor is the industry the same industry. As long-time observers of Micron will recall, the company was at an historic level of vulnerability in both its NAND and DRAM technologies in 2015/16 due to its extreme cost disadvantage in the 16nm TLC planar NAND node and its lack of a 20nm DRAM node - another big cost disadvantage. When conditions got tight, industry leader Samsung could reduce prices and still maintain 40% GM’s while Micron’s gross margins plunged to near-zero levels in both technologies. This is not the case today. Samsung still leads in the cost area, but the lead has been cut substantially and will be cut even more in 2018 as Micron deploys “1X” DRAM and 64L NAND.

Senior Vice President and CFO Ernie Maddock has been at pains to make the point that was made above. The recent KeyBanc Capital Markets Global Technology Conference gave him a forum to say the following:

[…] we’ve said that should we encounter a ‘15, ‘16 cycle and it will be encountered in a different way, [and…], we would be cash flow neutral to slightly cash flow positive instead of burning through $2.7 billion of cash flow. And if you think about where that comes from, that would come from the top line, it would flow down to the gross margin line. […]. And so, I think that we’re very confident and in ability to navigate a ‘15, ‘16 cycle with a dramatically different outcome than we had during that time.”



- SA Transcripts, KeyBanc Conference

Translated, Ernie is saying that if the brown stuff really hits the fan, the worst that will happen is that Micron makes north of $2 billion and is cash flow-neutral - and that’s at the trough of the down cycle, with DRAM hit even harder than NAND. My model has Micron making $2.7 billion in FY ’18 with both NAND and DRAM down 55% from current prices.

Let’s wrap this up. For Micron, the story is still DRAM. Handy and Webb could be dead right, and if DRAM prices fall an average of 25%, the company will still make north of $7/share in FY ’18. NAND revenues and profits are nice, but DRAM still holds the keys to the kingdom of great investor returns. That will change over time, but for the next year or so the wise industry investor will stay focused on two things: the first being DRAM ASPs (Electric Phred, keep those reports coming!), and the second being the news regarding 3D XPoint shipments, XP adoption (especially DRAM supplement use cases), and technology announcements - specifically the XP Gen 2 product.

