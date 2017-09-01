Amazon: Neither A Huge Growth Prospect, Nor Overvalued

Introduction

As one could garner from reading either of my two previous articles, the economic analysis of the market or my initial portfolio review, I'm an Amazon (AMZN) fan. This could not possibly be due to its user interface or its customer service. Instead, it's based on visionary leadership and faith in the unknown. I present to you Amazon circa 1995: a dream of a few people to distribute books in an easier fashion, to eliminate costs of retail locations in every urban and suburban area. Fast forward to 2017. Amazon is providing cloud services for tech companies that likely don't have a book in the office, paying $13B for an organic grocer, and found a way to ensnare a loyal consumer base with a subscription that automates regular purchases. It even communicates with that consumer base via its offspring, Alexa.

Recently, I pondered whether I should sell Amazon and invest the money in similar stocks with more attractive valuations: Alibaba (BABA) and MercadoLibre (MELI). Since I hold it in my Roth IRA, I even considered buying into Altaba (AABA), a holding company of a stake in Alibaba stock with no operations. The idea here was that its cash and gains may provide for a dividend eventually. It was these considerations and my ultimate conclusion that inspired this article. The this-or-that mentality was brought on by my uncomfortably small cash position, further fueling my thought of selling a company with such a high stock price.

The common rhetoric surrounding Amazon is that it is either overvalued and will never live up to its P/E, or that it is a growth machine and anyone who has sold it in the last decade has been sorry for it. As common in debates among extremes, the answer is usually found somewhere in the middle. In finding this middle ground, I will detail a comparison of peers, using quite a bit of analysis that those peers use to justify respective growth prospects. Furthermore, I will address qualitative trends and basic economic theory to support my rationale for a middle ground. I hope to explain that Amazon is not the incredible growth story it once was, but is fairly valued based on future prospects. It will continue to grow; however, its peers currently offer the growth prospects that one side of this debate speaks of and serves those investors better than Amazon.

The Case for the Third Answer



The middle answer is usually what we default to when we're not totally sure, right? I'm sure everyone has answered a questionnaire at one point and selected the neither agree/disagree option. Finding these answers may be frustrating for the surveyor or anyone reading the research for its ultimate lack of conclusion. However, as the title of the article implies, I believe the answer to the Amazon debate is the third, middle option. The frustrating part about the middle option is, in investing, it just means hold. It gives no reason for action - in fact, it is inaction. It is not provocative. If something is overvalued, you sell it. If something presents long-term growth, you buy it. Maybe the debate exists because we all seek a balance of growth at a reasonable value. I'm aware of the so-called value investors who have put money into Tesla (TSLA) simply because they think it presents a value compared to what its growth possibilities could make it worth.

Let me begin by providing you the first graphic: Amazon's 10-yr chart

Source: Seeking Alpha

With what looks like three short-term exceptions, anyone who held has made money. Admittedly, the growth rate over the last three years distorts the chart much further back. So let me provide a second graphic: a 5-yr chart beginning January 2008.

Source: Yahoo! Finance

When looking at both graphs, it becomes clear that in only three years since the recession has Amazon ended the year lower than where it began - 2008, 2011, and 2014. Oddly, that pattern would suggest at the end of 2017, Amazon would also return a negative for the year - but then you can just look at where it began at each of those three-year periods, and where it ended, to alleviate any fears. At any time during the last 10 years, a long-term position in Amazon initiated at any point has been a winning strategy. I'll give you that most popular stocks fit such a claim - we were coming out of the recession - but few other stocks saw the growth that Amazon did.

And now, a common saying based on laws of physics:

What goes up must come down.

When something comes down is the real question to which all investors wish they had the answer. Amazon has seen a meteoric rise, probably justified. It has arguably a more essential function in its loyal customer base than Apple (AAPL). It's got more efficiency, more robots and more perks for its subscription than Costco (COST). It has more selection on everything offered by Wal-Mart (WMT), Target (TGT) and Kroger (KR), only it doesn't have the expansive suburban and rural real estate. Now, it has its own grocery store for those that still prefer to go grocery shopping. For those that are uneasy leaving their packages on their doorstep because you live in a high-traffic area, they deliver more securely than UPS (UPS) or FedEx (FDX) with local lockers that are more convenient and attractive than a shipper distribution center or having to schedule a pickup from some stranger. You could say this former bookstore - Amazon - has been revolutionary. After all, you don't see Barnes & Noble (BKS) having any of the things I just mentioned.

Moody's Lead Retail Analyst, Charlie O'Shea, contests Amazon's dominance in retail, identifying Amazon Web Services as its key to success. Mr. O'Shea provides some valuable insight into Amazon's potential growth, and furthers my case for the third option. While Amazon may have attractive growth opportunities in the tech area and has yet to convert everyone to online shopping, it's spending all this time and money focusing on retail, particularly brick & mortar. If its growth is by converting consumers to online sales and tech, why introduce grocery stores?

But there is always risk...

Didn't we use to think something else was revolutionary? I recall a company that changed an industry by playing on new trends, providing efficiency, establishing itself as a better alternative, offering in-person and online access...

Here's the graphic:

Source: Seeking Alpha

If you haven't guessed, that chart belongs to Chipotle (CMG). True, its fallout was a reputation issue whereas it had everything anyone could want in a business, particularly a restaurant business... except that a particular bacteria found its way into its food and its model - still successful for other restaurants - violated the one, vital perception all restaurants require to remain successful: safety.

Apples to oranges, though. Amazon has its arm in more things than Chipotle; it's become an essential component to the lives of so many people - globally, too. Heck, I'm interested to know how much GDP growth can be attributed to Amazon creating all of these efficiencies in the lives of its customers that they have been able to work more! Despite the differences, Chipotle's reputation risk can happen to any business. While it hasn't killed Chipotle and it probably won't kill Amazon, no one wants to buy the stock at the top. No one wants to buy Amazon before it Chipotles. To be clear, I'm not suggesting that Amazon will Chipotle. I'm only suggesting what one would expect from a stock with such growth potential that spontaneously suffers reputation damage.



If not Amazon, then what?

I've mentioned a lot of what's considered to be Amazon's competitors. They compete with each other, and against Amazon, but I'm not convinced that Amazon competes with anyone. As far as I'm concerned, it only has peers, and its closest peers are in other regions of the world: Alibaba and MercadoLibre. The former is more in line with Amazon; the latter is in its infancy - just started free shipping, how cute. I have not been following these companies long. It was only recently that I began seeing merit in the idea that Amazon's growth may be limited in the future as evident from its push into brick-and-mortar, particularly the low-margin grocery business.

Another graphic that got me thinking:

Source: Finviz

If Amazon is beginning to catch up to its market cap, disregarding reasonable market caps, the other two present much more attractive growth opportunities. So that I don't alienate too much of one side of this debate, let's keep this graphic in mind and look at some financial metrics.

Amazon Alibaba MercadoLibre Cash $21.5B $23B $589M Total Debt $23.6B $13.8B $325M EBITDA $12.6B $9.9B $250M Pretax Margin 2.2% 39.3% 18.7% Revenue Growth 24.4% 47.7% 52.5% Earnings Growth -1.7% -3.0% 10.5% P/E 242.2 56.4 73.9

All three companies appear to be able to cover their debt quite easily, and with the exception of $2.1B for Amazon, all three can do it with cash alone. That said, the income statement metrics detailed paint a better picture. Amazon's leverage is considerably higher than its peers'. Although its leverage is not concerning in its own right, given its recent $14B acquisition, the company operates under a significantly lower margin. When you consider my theory on its growth, Amazon will grow, but slower and potentially in a more predictable manner compared to its peers - it and its peers' financials seem to back that up. Despite what I'd consider more attractive, key financial metrics of Amazon's peers, each has considerable risk that Amazon doesn't necessarily face.

I'd like to clarify that I have only been recently looking into these peers, so some details may have escaped me. I'm also not the most in-tune when it comes to trends in Chinese stocks. The most obvious risk for Alibaba, I think, is the government regulation in China. I have been following other Chinese stocks such as Momo (MOMO), YY Inc. (YY), and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), all of which have come under recent pressure regarding online media. It seems somewhat spontaneous, and I'm not a fan of knee-jerk governance. While I noted that Amazon faces little competition here in the U.S., Alibaba seems to actually face competition through payment systems from Tencent and Weibo (WB), and e-commerce from JD.com (JD).

I am even less familiar with Latin American companies, although I would suspect the risk for MercadoLibre lies in its lack of size and development. It's still small, compared to Amazon and Alibaba. This leaves room for competitors to develop. Furthermore, exposure to South American governments come with similar risks to Alibaba.

Conclusion

I don't believe Amazon is overvalued, given its ambition and ability to grow its current business. That said, I have decided that I am open to selling out my Amazon position in favor of the faster growth prospects offered by its peers. I am not personally concerned about value and certainly am able to stomach risks. Given my disregard of value, I have yet to decide what may make me comfortable selling Amazon. I don't think anything is going to happen to Amazon and trust Bezos to control the ship through additional growth. However, I have decided conclusively that if my option is this-or-that - Amazon or its peers - I want to own its peers.

In a situation that is not this-or-that, I would like to own both peers, too. Owning all three stocks would not forego the growth potential in Amazon - maintaining exposure to the ever-growing, American e-commerce market with a solid company that has proven its ability to adapt. It would also provide exposure to foreign markets with similar growth prospects (and maybe stock price trajectories) that Amazon provides. This could reduce risk through diversification while taking on additional growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.