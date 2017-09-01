Thank Central Banks For A Patch-Up Job, But Nothing Else

I remember as a child visiting a friend who had been in coma since an accident a year earlier and the odd sensation it produced in me. I had expected to find a dying boy wasting away. Far from it. But for his life-supporting paraphernalia, he looked well. He had even put on weight. Coming closer, though, my untrained eye could not mistake his weight gain for a sign of health. His face was puffy, and his body was soft and misshapen. Purpose and vitality were missing in the person before me.

So it is with much of the world economy since the financial crisis, whose tenth anniversary has been noted everywhere. The central bank doctors still have us entangled in feeding tubes and encircled by ventilators and flashing monitors, and they speak to us in confidence-building tones. We are doing well, they say, which is their way of telling us we're putting on weight. Talk of normalization is back: GDP real growth rates are up, and rates of joblessness have fallen. Atypically, quiescent inflation is the one worry that nags at them, but since it’s not particularly low anywhere, not even in Japan, that too seems an excuse to play safe and let financial conditions remain easy.

To many it is high time to declare a victory for monetary policy. At the annual Jackson Hole conference just over, US Fed officials and their guests from other central banks were happy to accept praise from the financial press (the Federazzi) for keeping policy at full throttle for a full decade. Well, let’s give them a single cheer for their achievements and no more. There are surely bills coming due.

Are we confusing weight gain with rude health? All major advanced economies, except those in the eurozone periphery, are at or close to historically low unemployment rates. Yet, it doesn’t feel right. We know that labor participation rates are at historically low levels. These always fall during economic pullbacks, but we have no record of so many workers dropping out of the workforce for so long. Even among those participating in the labor market, the number of “misemployed”, otherwise known as the mismatched - the mid-level bank lending officer who has found a job as an order fulfillment worker at an Amazon center or the pharmaceutical sales rep who has become a home healthcare aide, yet both show up as fully employed - and those working part-time or on zero-hour contracts but seeking full-time, permanent work remains unusually high.

Economists and journalists have pounced on the "skills gap" as the culprit. The middle-aged worker who, till a decade ago, had stable, well-paying employment is now seen as lacking the skills to cut it in the New Economy, which rather conveniently (but mysteriously) came into existence just as the world was being flooded with unprecedented liquidity and central bankers were invoking investors' animal spirits.

Everywhere, we are seeing the emergence of a Japanese-style two-tier job market, composed of an upper but static layer of workers with steady wages and secure benefits and a large and expanding segment of workers in the lower layer who eke out a precarious livelihood. As in Japan, which has been experiencing this longer than anywhere else, the labor market is characterized by an absence of churn. The low level of weekly initial jobless claims in the US economy, which is the source of so much self-satisfied smugness among data watchers, should actually be seen as evidence of stagnancy. Nor is it surprising that median wage gains in both nominal and real terms have been weak.

Even more distressing are the social indicators. The homeless population in the US, UK and Japan continues to rise. The surge of opioid addiction in the American industrial heartland, the steady rise in suicides in Japanese households and the increase of domestic violence everywhere are symptoms of a deeper malaise, of economic stagnation. We will learn that a prolonged stagnation can, in some ways, be more destructive than an economic depression.

And that is what we are in the midst of. Not a Great Financial Crisis (hardly a suitable name, since it only tells us where to place it in the taxonomy of crises, while giving us no hint of the scale and severity of its effects) nor a Great Recession (an insipid label slapped on to economic downturns with the suggestion the recent one was something a bit bigger than the garden variety kind), but a Great Stagnation.

We could first ask: Why we did not get a World Depression II? Most people would say some praise for the monetary authorities is warranted here. I wouldn't be so sure. Central bankers took the old truism that optimism about the economic future pushes up asset prices and believed they could turn that precept on its head: create an asset price boom first, and optimism - and a bounce in economic activity - will follow.

It has come at a cost: monetary policy, with its coercive methods of behavior modification that squeeze the economically insecure who have the urge to save and richly reward those with surplus assets (and even more so, borrowing power) to invest in what have been traditionally high-risk markets, all of it rationalized by a crude utilitarianism, has turned a blind eye to political consequences.

It is hardly surprising that policymakers are looking the other way now that it is in politics that we feel the full force of those consequences. Whether motivated by fear, resentment, bitterness or rage, a sullen majority (or at least a plurality) is turning on those above or, more often, those below it. For this we can blame the warped, palsied recovery and the technocrats who engineered it. The crisis that began in 2007 was a thermonuclear explosion that has left a pall of deadly radiation over our societies. Oddly, we are being reassured that things are normal again.

Let us remember that there have been two other tumultuous periods in our recent economic history: the Great Depression in the 1930s and the Great Inflation of the 1970. Both profoundly altered the relationship between state and society - in diametrically opposing directions, as it so happens - while this one has produced mere tinkering at the edges. In those earlier cases, our mental models shifted so fundamentally, we think of them as nothing less than intellectual revolutions. In contrast, finding new and clever ways to expand the monetary base or inventing new kinds of loss-absorbing capital for banks to hold doesn’t even come close to one.

Why did the Great Stagnation that moved the axis of the global economy and wrenched the politics of so many nations fail to have a transformative effect on our understanding of how economies and societies work? Yes, we asked why we didn’t see the crisis coming, but that’s hardly enough. The equally important follow-up questions were whether we had any idea what a durable recovery - and one that did not destabilize the liberal political order - looked like and what it would take to bring it about.

The signs from the start were not encouraging. Those who controlled the levers of macroeconomic management never wavered in their conviction that the financial markets supply the best blueprint of how economies ought to work - not just how productive resources are allocated, but also how the produced surplus is distributed. Since we could not dislodge that idea from its dominant place in our thinking, little else could change.

The crisis was thus seen by our policymakers as a mechanical problem. They wanted to fix a complicated machine where they thought it had broken and get it working again. Because this is all they believed needed to be done, their efforts have yielded a shallow success. History will prove this was an epic failure.

Readers of Seeking Alpha may want to know what all of this means for them beyond my argument that the policy response to the crisis was an intellectual disappointment. I see the following risk: by failing to account for - or even understand - the chain of consequences outside the narrowest domain of aggregate economic activity, which is to say the quantity of GDP growth (which has been disappointingly low for much of the last ten years) while disregarding its quality, policymakers have jeopardized their credibility. Populist challenges to the role of the central bank have long been simmering, especially against the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, and we can expect these to increase. More to the point, since ours is a fiat money system that rests on the credibility of the monetary authorities, this will be tantamount to an assault on the foundations of the standard.

Let us go back to two historical parallels mentioned earlier, both of which took nearly a decade to unfold and ended in the overthrow of the then-prevailing standards. In each instance, it began as an attempt to protect, reinforce and extend the life of a monetary arrangement that was somehow flawed in its design. The first was the 1920-25 period, when all the major economies attempted to return to gold after the tumult of the Great War. Those who deflated, notably the US and UK, and so returned to pre-war exchange rates of their currencies against gold (and against each other) by dint of hardheaded austerity, ruthless liquidation of bad debts and protection of creditor interests, were held up as a model for others. France, Italy and Japan muddled through but succeeded eventually in joining the leading deflators, the US and Britain. Germany, Austria and Poland failed, and subsequently experienced huge turmoil in their economies, but were helped back on to the standard after successive rounds of debt forgiveness and short-term fixes.

Yet, by maintaining gold at the center of the monetary arrangement and by justifying the painful adjustments that followed as a vindication of principle over expediency, policymakers of that era set in motion a more lethal unraveling than they could have imagined, culminating in the Great Depression by the end of the decade. What they thought was the best of all possible systems turned out, in fact, to be a poisoned chalice.

The second parallel is with the Bretton Woods Standard - more often referred to as a "regime" - of pegged exchange rates and fixed dollar-gold parity that was the linchpin of the international financial architecture in the post-WWII global economy. It faced recurring tests in the mid-'60s when the pegged value of some of the currencies had to be adjusted, notably those in the sterling bloc. But the regime was overwhelmed by a bigger challenge when imbalances in the US international payments account - itself the result of expanding fiscal deficits - became so large that all pretense of the US dollar's convertibility to gold had to be abandoned. This underpinning of the global monetary system crumbled in 1971, and the interim fixed exchange rate system (without the backing of gold) also came to an abrupt end in 1973, triggering sharp moves in relative prices between commodities and finished goods, and ended with surging inflation everywhere. This was the Great Inflation of the 1970s.

The lesson here is that economic crises of this magnitude will deceive you into believing that they are over, when in fact you may have won just the first battle. A counterattack can be expected.

The major central banks of our era, with their sustained asset purchases, negative nominal rates in some places and hyperactive forward guidance everywhere, have severed the historical connection between financial asset prices (a stock variable) and nominal income in the economy (a flow variable). They have not just raised the multiple of the first in terms of the second, but have also changed the composition of that income by shifting it towards returns from financial (rather than physical) capital and away from labor. The former is the artificial compression of risk; the latter is the change in distribution between the two factors of production made possible by precisely that risk compression.

Just as the Bretton Woods regime required frequent adjustments to pegged exchange rates, now we are seeing challenges to our central banks' main tenet that growth needs to come from higher and higher leverage. We saw the first test of that between 2013 and 2015, when corporates and sovereigns not only in the commodity-producing emerging economies, but also places like Turkey and Malaysia - which had gone on a foreign currency borrowing spree in the easy liquidity conditions created by the central banks of the developed world - faced the threat of an investor strike. Only orchestrated action by the G20 central banks in Shanghai in February 2016 to lean in the same direction in their policy stances granted a last-minute reprieve to the world economy.

The next test will likely emerge from the huge build-up of corporate debt in the advanced economies, which have been encouraged to engage in elaborate forms of financial and tax-efficient engineering to "de-equitize" their capital structure and produce significant gains in household net worth, from which we get the wealth effect on consumption. The high yield corporate sector in Europe would be the prime candidate for such a test, except that the ECB has rolled out a safety net under it. That leaves US high yield bonds concentrated in gas and energy and commercial real estate - as a general rule of thumb, wherever private equity sponsors with their limited liability protections have been juicing returns with enormous doses of debt. The risk of contagion then to the investment-grade sector is inevitable, and spillovers into the equity markets will follow.

Crises like these always result from an excess of borrowing. They begin with solvency worries and end in liquidity panics. The central banks of the world think they have solved the second problem with the alphabet soup of liquidity facilities that they will no doubt resurrect once more. But it is the scale of the first that they are seriously underestimating in a world of mediocre growth and high leverage. Such are the consequences of the poverty of imagination that have characterized our response to the greatest economic event of our lifetime.

