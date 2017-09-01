Tech Data's (TECD) CEO Robert Dutkowsky on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD)

Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call

August 31, 2017, 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Arleen Quinones - VP, IR

Robert Dutkowsky - Chairman and CEO

Charles Dannewitz - EVP and CFO

Analysts

Adam Tindle - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Param Singh - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Matthew Sheerin - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Jim Suva - Citigroup

Keith Housum - Northcoast Research

Arleen Quinones

Thank you, Matt. Good afternoon and welcome to Tech Data's earnings conference call and webcast to review our financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2018. I'm joined this afternoon by Bob Dutkowsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Chuck Dannewitz, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

For a detailed look at our second quarter results, please review our financial highlights summary slide presentation posted this morning on the IR portion of our website located at www.techdata.com/investor . Unless otherwise specified, all gross comparisons we make on the call today relate to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Before we begin, I would like to remind all listeners that today's earnings press release and certain matters discussed in today's call may include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the company's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors identified in the press release and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those filings related to our acquisition of Avnet's Technology Solutions business as well as our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

Please be advised that the statements made during today's call should be considered to represent the expectations of management as of the date of this call. The company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements to actual results or changes in expectation. Also, throughout this conference call, we will reference both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude certain items contained in our GAAP financial results.

A detailed reconciliation between results reported in accordance with GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the press release and on the Investor Relations portion of our company's website. Please note that during today's call, we will refer to Technology Solutions business acquired from Avnet on February 27, 2017, as Technology Solutions or as TS. We have provided certain estimates of pro forma sales growth rate and product performance based on combining the standalone operating results of Tech Data and Technology Solutions for the periods prior to the acquisition date.

This pro forma information is provided for informational purposes only and does not represent what actual results would have been had the acquisition been completed at the beginning of the prior fiscal year. And it is not necessarily indicative of the results of operations that may result in the future. In addition, this call is a property of Tech Data and may not be recorded or rebroadcast without specific written permission from the company.

I will now turn the call over to Tech Data's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Bob Dutkowsky.

Robert Dutkowsky

Thank you, Arleen. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. Our fiscal 2018 first half results clearly highlight enhanced earnings and cash generation power of the new Tech Data.

In Q2, worldwide sales exceeded plan and our teams maintained disciplined cost controls. However, gross margin came in lower than expected, resulting in non-GAAP earnings per share below our plan.

Our gross profit shortfall was primarily due to three very specific factors; customer and product mix, a competitive market environment, and underperformance in our global computing components business.

In the Americas region, revenue exceeded our internal plan, but the over achievement came primarily from stronger than expected PC sales to large national accounts in the U.S., which put downward pressure on gross margin. And although data center sales were on plan, within the data center category, sales levels of higher margin products from certain vendors were lower than expected. The gross profit decline was further amplified by our inability to obtain the backend rebates associated with these higher margin vendors.

As we mentioned before, a large portion of our data center business is project based. Given this dynamic, the gross margin variability in this business from quarter-to-quarter can be higher than our traditional high volume business, as a relatively small sales shortfall can result in missing margin-rich rebates.

In our European region, sales in euros came in slightly below planned, driven by lower than expected sales of broad line products and components. The regions' underperformance was also impacted by an increasingly competitive market across many product categories, but particularly, broad line products, mainly PCs and printers.

And finally, in our component business, a combination of short-term execution issues and a highly competitive European market contributed to the gross margin decline. I want to emphasize that our lower than expected Q2 earnings were due to a combination of execution challenges and market dynamics. To be clear, our integration activities did not negatively impact future results in a material way.

As we indicated on our last call, we've separated our activities inside Tech Data into two work streams. Our operational teams are dedicated to driving the business day-to-day, focused on serving customers and vendors without disruption. At the same time, our integration teams are combining systems and processes, leveraging the strengths of both organizations and applying the best of both companies.

I'm pleased to report that during Q2, we achieved a number of integration milestones, including completing the structure through which we go to market in each region and aligning our teams accordingly.

We also successfully integrated a handful of countries in Europe without major disruption to customers and vendors. The IT integration plan we've laid out is proceeding as expected and our sales, order entry, logistics, and billing systems are operating smoothly and without incident, as evidenced by our ability to successfully transact $8.9 billion in sales in Q2.

While there is still a tremendous amount of work to do, we are very pleased with how the integration is progressing. And we are on track to deliver on our previously communicated synergy attainment targets.

Before I turn the call over to Chuck, I want to be clear, some of the challenges we faced in Q2 were execution related and some were market driven. The execution-related issues are fixable and short term in nature.

At Tech Data, execution is not only a core competency, it's the bedrock of our business model. Therefore, these issues have been identified and are being addressed. The market-related challenges are a combination of increased competitiveness, particularly in the broad line space; well documented weak performance by certain vendors; and by industry-wide changes to vendor programs.

Tech Data has dealt with similar market relationship issues before and we know how to operate successfully in such a dynamic marketplace. History has shown that our end-to-end portfolio products, services and solutions, together with our flexible business model, enable us to quickly and efficiently respond to the realities of the market.

I will now turn the call over to Chuck, who will review our financial and operational results for the quarter as well as our Q3 outlook. Chuck?

Charles Dannewitz

Thank you, Bob, and good afternoon, everyone. As Bob indicated, our Q2 earnings fell short of our internal plan and guidance, primarily due to lower than expected gross profit. Despite our lower than expected earnings performance in Q2, we continue to expect the combination of Tech Data and Technology Solutions to be significantly accretive to Tech Data's fiscal year 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share.

As Bob stated earlier, we're making excellent progress on our integration efforts. With the actions taken and identified to-date, we are confident that we're well on track to achieve $50 million in annual cost savings during the first 12 months after close and another $50 million by the end of year two, for a combined annual cost savings of $100 million in the second full year. Also, we continue to expect to incur one-time cost to achieve these savings of approximately $150 million, exclusive of one-time transaction costs related to the acquisition.

Turning now to our Q2 results. On a reported basis, worldwide sales were $8.9 billion, up 40% year-over-year. The increase is primarily attributable to the addition of Technology Solutions.

On a pro forma basis, we estimate that worldwide sales as well as sales in both the Americas and European regions were up low single-digits in constant currency and were roughly flat in the Asia-Pacific region year-over-year. On a regional basis, reported sales in the Americas increased 57% to $4.2 billion.

At a product level, PCs and software subscriptions as well as next-generation technologies, including cloud and security performed well in the quarter, while storage, tablets, and consumer electronic products declined.

In the U.S., we experienced double-digit topline growth in our sales division that services large national accounts and our U.S. SMB sales division continue to deliver strong growth.

In Europe, Q2 sales increased 20% to $4.4 billion on a reported basis and 21% in constant currency. At a product level, smartphones, software subscriptions, security, networking, and storage performed well in Q2, while PCs and traditional software products declined.

In the Asia-Pacific region, sales were $288 million. Asia-Pacific results are attributable entirely to the acquisition of TS as Tech Data had no operations in the region prior to the acquisition. From a product perspective, networking and security were up, while sales of storage and service declined in the region.

Worldwide gross profit was $515.6 million, an increase of $199.1 million or 63%. Gross margin was 5.8%, an improvement of 82 basis points. The increase in gross profit dollars and gross margin are due primarily to the addition of a higher margin TS business.

Worldwide non-GAAP SG&A expenses, which exclude $22.9 million of acquisition-related intangibles amortization expense increased $149.4 million or 63%. As a percentage of sales, non-GAAP SG&A expenses increased 62 basis points. The increase in non-GAAP SG&A expenses was primarily due to the addition of TS. The higher non-GAAP SG&A as a percentage of sales is primarily due to the higher cost to serve TS' more complex data center solutions business.

Worldwide non-GAAP operating comp was $127.8 million, up $49.8 million or 64%. Worldwide non-GAAP operating margin improved 21 basis points to 1.44%. The increase is in non-GAAP operating income dollars and operating margin percentage are primarily due to the addition of the higher-margin TS business.

On a regional basis, the Americas non-GAAP operating income grew $45.9 million to $84.7 million, an increase of 118% and as a percentage of sales, grew to 2.02%, an improvement of 57 basis points. The increases are primarily due to the addition of higher margin TS business.

In Europe, non-GAAP operating income dollars increased 1% to $43.4 million. As a percentage of sales, Europe's non-GAAP operating income was 0.99% compared to 1.17% in the prior year. The decline is primarily due to a more competitive marketplace and underperformance in our components business.

In our Asia-Pacific region, non-GAAP operating income was $6.7 million or 2.32% of net sales. Stock-based compensation expense was $8 million in Q2, which includes $1 million of acquisition and integration-related expense.

Q2 interest expense was $28 million, higher by $22 million, primarily due to higher debt balances used to fund the TS acquisition. Our non-GAAP effective tax rate for Q2 was 33%. Non-GAAP net income was $66.7 million, an increase of $16.4 million or 33% and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $1.74, a 23% improvement.

Turning now to some of our balance sheet and cash flow metrics. Our cash conversion cycle in Q2 was 21 days, down one day compared to Q1 in the prior year quarter. During the quarter, we generated operating cash flow of $146 million, bringing our year-to-date cash flow from operations to $371 million, and we exited the quarter with a cash balance of $1 billion.

We will continue to use the combined companies' strong cash flows to deleverage our balance sheet and expect to achieve a debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of approximately two and a half times within the next 14 to 20 months. Capital expenditures were $11 million in the quarter. For the trailing 12 months, we earned an adjusted return on invested capital of 12%.

At the end of Q2, we had $2.7 billion of equity and a 45% debt-to-capital ratio. And lastly, in Q2, three of our vendor partners represented 10% or more of our sales; Apple represented 12%, HP Inc. was 11%, and Cisco was 11%.

Turning now to our business outlook. Our guidance for the quarter ending October 31st, 2017, we anticipate sales to be in the range of $9 billion to $9.35 billion. We anticipate earnings per share to be in the range of $0.80 to $1 and non-GAAP EPS to be in the range of $1.84 to $2.04.

This guidance assumes 38.5 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding and effective tax rate in the range of 30% to 32%. This guidance also assumes an average U.S. dollar to euro exchange rate of $1.16 to €1.

I will now turn the call over to Bob for additional comments.

Robert Dutkowsky

Thanks Chuck. We believe that the company we're building, the premier global end-to-end IT distributor, with unmatched capabilities and a portfolio that spans from endpoint devices to specialized technologies, to the most advanced, on-premise and hybrid computing solutions will be a unique and formidable force in the IT industry for years to come.

We remain confident in the future of our business and the promise of the exceptional talent, skill sets and capabilities that our new company brings to a rapidly transitioning IT market.

We are building the IT distributor of the future, one with breadth and extensive capabilities across the computing continuum and with the ability to capitalize on growth opportunities, regardless of the technology.

As workloads continue to shift from traditional products to new architectures, like solid state storage, hybrid converged platforms, software defined solutions, end-to-end security applications, along with an exponential amount of endpoint devices connected to the cloud, Tech Data's end-to-end portfolio of products, services, and solutions are uniquely positioned to capture these opportunities.

We will continue to evolve with the industry by focusing on and investing in next-generation technologies and delivery models, helping us and our channel partners to accelerate growth in the future.

We look forward to providing you with additional details on the trajectory of our business and how we are becoming the IT distributor of the future at our Investor Day, scheduled to take place in New York City on October 10th.

To sum things up, Tech Data is a stronger of that more complex company today than it was a year ago. Our first half results clearly show a significant -- significantly enhanced margin profile, improved earnings, and cash generating power.

With Technology Solutions, we now have a broader and richer portfolio of advanced technology vendors and customers, along with deeper skills to serve them. At the same time, we continue to accelerate the expansion of our capabilities in next-generation technologies.

Our integration is progressing as planned and we're on track to deliver our synergy in debt reduction targets. And as we enter the second half of our fiscal year, our teams are focused on optimizing our core businesses, while maintaining discipline cost controls and gaining profitable market share in key geographies and segments.

All of this, we believe, will continue to significantly enhance our financial profile. And above all, we are committed to maintaining operational excellence and to deliver strong results for our shareholders.

I'd like to extend our thanks to our vendors and customers for their business and continued partnership, and to my Tech Data colleagues around the world for their hard work and dedication.

And with that, we'd like to open the call up to your questions.

Our first question is from Adam Tindle from Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Adam Tindle

Okay. Thank you and good evening. Just wanted to start, the disappointing profitability was particularly acute in Europe, and I know that's where you mentioned the region that has the most customer overlap with TS, so I would have thought more opportunity or pushing for cost synergies in the region.

And prior to the acquisition, Europe was steady above 1% operating margin in the core, which included quarters where European revenue was not as robust as expected. So, wouldn't think the core ex-TS deteriorated significantly. So, just hoping you can maybe address the core business versus TS in that region? And where you see a more achievable or normalized total operating margin in the region?

Robert Dutkowsky

Yes. Adam, its Bob. A couple of observations. The first is as we described since we announced the transaction with TS, there is overlap in Europe, but with the labor loss and social practices in Europe, our ability to deal with that overlap is delayed. And clearly, that -- those savings will be in the latter part of this two-year window that we described, the window to do the integration. It's not a Tech Data phenomena, it's just a European Labor Law phenomenon that we need to deal with.

And then from the differences in the business, the biggest contributor to the European shortfall was, in fact, the components business. And that's where, as we said in our prepared comments, we had some execution issues that impacted the way we bought and sold products in that space and it impacted our profitability.

So, clearly, there's opportunity to improve both in the legacy broad line business and in the combined data center businesses, but the primary issue was focused around the components business and then backed that up with the competitiveness of the broad line market space. And when those combined together, that was the thing that impacted European profitability the most.

Adam Tindle

Okay. And normalized margins in the region?

Charles Dannewitz

No, this is Chuck. As we gain more leverage we move into the second half of this year, with the volumes that we'll generate in Q4, the margin profile absolutely will increase to more historical-type trends.

Adam Tindle

Okay. Chuck, you talked about how historical seasonality of first half, second half EPS is kind of a 40%, 60% split. Can you help us think about the shape of this year and does that still hold?

Charles Dannewitz

No, we're giving guidance for Q3, so you have an indication on what we see for Q3, right? And then in Q4, with a robust data center practice in both of our regions in Q4 and then also you have, of course, the European large fourth quarter phenomenon that occurs most years. And then you have certain product launches from our major vendor partners, we expect to have a very robust Q4.

Having said that, it is dependent on those product launches, the timing of those product launches, the availability of the product, and how they sell-through, and whether that goes through in Q4, Q1 or sometime in next year. So, we expect a robust fourth quarter, but it is subject to variability.

Adam Tindle

Okay. Thank you.

Our next question is from Param Singh from Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Param Singh

Yes, hi. Thanks for taking my question. Firstly, on the rebate programs you mentioned, particularly as it impacted the North America, can you talk a little bit more about that? What particular products were they related to? And do you think you can get back to some of the window programs that can improve the margin in the region? And then I have a follow-up.

Robert Dutkowsky

Param its Bob. So, the rebate programs, the rebates are critical component to the profitability of all distributors, not just Tech Data. And we've managed the flow of business to try to optimize our performance against rebate targets that vendors assigned to us.

When a vendor changes those programs in flight, it makes it much more difficult for us to manage to the profitability levels that we were driving the business to. Whether a vendor changes the absolute fundamentals of the program or they change their coverage model, moving customers -- either more customers from their coverage to our coverage model, or moving customers from our coverage model to their coverage model, when they do those kinds of actions inside of a quarter, it has an impact on the profitability of the company.

And you've seen several of our major vendors have announced their results and sales didn't grow at the rates that they plan. The rebate targets that were assigned are based on growth rates that they expect. So, when a vendor grows slower, by definition, our ability to grow at least as fast as them is difficult, and the targets are typically built in stretch fashion.

So, when a vendor shows a decline, that -- it makes it very difficult environment for a distributor to optimize the rebate potentials that exist. And we saw some of -- all of those dynamics in the rebate performance of Tech Data in the quarter.

Param Singh

So, a few things there, right. Firstly, was this related to a storage OEM the change in program? And then you mentioned before that in a tougher environment, the companies tend to give more or more lax rebate program to the distributor and it seems to be the opposite here.

And thirdly, what -- how much do you think was the impact from this particular rebate program that hits your Americas operating margin? Like how much in basis points would you say came out from that program?

Robert Dutkowsky

Yes, we -- first of all, we won't talk about the specifics of vendor programs, that's not the way we handle these. But it was a significant piece of the shortfall that was generated by backend misses.

And just -- if you look at the last reported quarter, much of the overachievement was generated by backend performance. So, it's a variant that we need to deal with. And it's one of the things that we're learning to deal with in this new Tech Data, which is a larger, more complex business with deeper relationships with vendors that we don't have deep amount of skills with.

So, we're learning to manage the challenges and the complexities and that's why we can say that that fits into that category of execution, and we know we can execute better in this area and we will.

Param Singh

Okay. And I think this is a follow-up from the prior analyst question. Did you mention what the margin impact in Europe was from the component issue? So, -- and then versus what was the impact from the more competitive dynamics?

Robert Dutkowsky

No, we've not broken it out to be that granular. But again, it was a combination of customer and product mix, the competitive nature of the market and then our execution in components business. Those things combined were the ones that generated the shortfall.

Param Singh

Okay. I'll get back in line. Thank you so much.

Matthew Sheerin

Yes, thanks. So, regarding your guidance, it looked like revenue actually trending seasonal to maybe even better than seasonal. But backing in based on your EPS guidance, it looks like gross margin will be down again, sequentially. So, is that still a mix issue, Bob or are there still some of the headwinds on the component business and/or the rebate issues? What are the reasons why the gross margin will be down?

Charles Dannewitz

This is Chuck. And one of the major reasons about gross margin, we're anticipating it to be down will be the mix of the products as we move into Q3 from Q2. Certain of the products that we're anticipating will sell-through in Q3 have a lower margin profile, they also have lower expense profile, but it really is lower margin opportunity-type products. And that's normal.

Matthew Sheerin

So, things like mobility and client devices and those kind of products?

Charles Dannewitz

You're exactly right.

Matthew Sheerin

Okay. And just on the component issue, could you remind us, because I know Avnet had a sizable business and you had a business. What's the run rate of that business? And in terms of the specific operational issues, is that IT-driven, is it people-driven? And what kind of things did you put in place to try to resolve those issues? And how long do you think that's going to be an overhang?

Charles Dannewitz

Yes. The size of the actual business unit, we don't break out that business unit and disclose that publicly. It is a nice size business for us, but we just don't give that kind of information.

Robert Dutkowsky

And Matt its Bob, in terms of the operational issues, the execution issues -- that's one example of where TS had a discrete components business and Tech Data had a discrete components business spread across multiple countries. And it was one of the -- as we put the two pieces together, we had very different policies and practices in place that we needed to justify.

TS and Tech Data bought products differently, they hedged the value of those products differently, they priced them differently in the market, and so those weaknesses impacted our performance in the quarter.

All of those issues are solvable. It's just that they impacted us in this quarter in a way that was much larger than we anticipated. We're confident that we can solve those problems and move forward with a nice, profitable components business that we like everything that we see about the business.

Matthew Sheerin

Okay, that's helpful. And just lastly for me. Just regarding the competitive pricing environment on the client device side, it sounds like you've participated in some of those deals.

I know in the past, Bob, you guys have been somewhat more disciplined where you've walked away from that really focusing on more profitability. So, what's changed this time? Did you just see opportunities where you thought that the drop through is cost to serve was going to be lower? Why was it different this time?

Robert Dutkowsky

Yes, it was a combination of those factors, Matt. We -- you're right, we have a disciplined approach to the selection of business. In some cases, we have contracts in place with some customers that allowed them to scale up the volume that they buy from us, whether we like it or not.

And then we serve those customers and we -- as Chuck said, and I said in the prepared comments, we remain committed to not disrupting our customers. And so we honor those contracts even though in some cases, they were difficult for us.

And then some of the buying and the selling that we, therefore, do to absorb those volumes of more than we forecasted in a lower profitable business really impacted our ability to drive profit across the whole customer set.

So, large sales to national customers, which typically deliver lower margins on products that deliver lower margins, but we chose to honor the contracts and the commitments we made to those customers and follow through in the quarter.

I don't think, Matt, we've lost our discipline and understanding the profitability of transactions and choosing the right transactions to go after in the marketplace. And in fact, I think we did a good job of that, again, in the quarter across all of our geographies for everywhere from client devices, all the way up to the most complex data center products. We managed the profitability aggressively, but a few pieces that we couldn't change in the quarter are the ones that actually impacted us.

Matthew Sheerin

Fair enough. Okay. Thanks a lot.

Jim Suva

Thanks very much. Can you bring us up to speed about kind of when all these misexecution, pricing and rebate issues started to occur? The reason I asked is it was approximately three months ago when you gave your outlook for this quarter and you were about already a month into the quarter. So, that means there were about two months left for the things to kind of slipped through. They all kind of hit at the end quarter or kind of gradually? And then I may have a follow-up. Thank you.

Robert Dutkowsky

Yes, it's a good question Jim. I think it -- the profitability shows up towards the end of the quarter when rebate attainment comes up short. So, you can see in both geographies, we had decent sales performance. And within the mix of those products, we have strong sales performance and some lower profitability products and less sales performance in the higher profitability products, but we still had our eyes on the rebate potential across all of those product categories. And then when we get to the end, we came up short on the rebates. So, that was a big component, big piece of the performance in the quarter on a profitability perspective.

Charles Dannewitz

The only thing that I'd add, Jim,

Jim Suva

My follow-up--

Charles Dannewitz

Jim, is that relatively small amount of sales and relative to our combined sales, of course, can cause us to miss some very large margin-rich rebates. So, you saw our sales were at plan or above plan, but we still missed some rebates in certain areas. So, it's -- until we get to the close to the very end and there's a hockey stick, of course, on certain of our vendor programs, we don't know if we're going to make it or miss it so.

Jim Suva

Okay. And then my follow-up is on the rebates, can you help us understand your confidence that the rebates and profitability will come back, as opposed to they're currently being a shift?

Robert Dutkowsky

Yes, Jim its Bob. We've managed this rebate environment now for nearly 40 years. And if you look at it over the long run, the rebates ebb and flow with the performance of the vendors and the dynamics and growth of the marketplace.

So, even though the dynamic of the rebate may be more difficult for a distributor to achieve right now, the momentum will flow back to a more achievable level, it moves back and forth.

So, do I have confidence that the rebates, the structures are going to change? I can tell you definitively, the rebate structures will change. Some will get better, some will get more difficult. And when you deal with nearly 1,000 vendors, each of them having a different rebate structure incentive program, it's a complex opportunity to manage.

Where the rebates impacted Tech Data in the most -- in this quarter we just reported, is a few very large vendors. The rebate opportunities for us were difficult and these are not vendors that we have had a long history of managing at the volume and scale and scope that we had to manage through this quarter. So, the rebate programs will change; we'll continue to manage them aggressively like we have for 40 years.

Jim Suva

Thank you so much for the detailed answers. It's greatly appreciated.

Keith Housum

Good afternoon guys. Thanks for taking my question. As it relates to the European competitive environment, I mean, my understanding is this environment always been very competitive. So, I mean, has it reached a point of irrational pricing or is there a sense of desperation by some of your competitors that made it much more drastic this quarter than what we've seen in past?

Robert Dutkowsky

Yes, you're right, it's always competitive. The whole IT distribution space is a competitive environment, one that we've executed in very well in the past. There are ebbs and flows with competitiveness just like there are ebbs and flows with the rebate programs. And my sense is that in this moment in time, the market is more competitive than it's been over the last few quarters.

And we're -- in order to perform inside that more competitive market, we have to be even more selective about opportunities that we pursue. We have to be very smart about the way we mix our business between various products and customer sets. And focus on the customer sets that are less price sensitive and more value sensitive, more services sensitive and we're aggressively deploying our capabilities that way.

And I can tell you, Keith, without a doubt, after combining with TS, we have more value to add in the marketplace. We have more potential to differentiate ourselves in the eyes of our customers, beyond just price. And we'll continue to close the offerings that we put into the marketplace with more value and sell that value proposition to our customers, both large and small.

Keith Housum

So, in the guidance for 3Q, is it anticipated that the same in revenue we see in the second quarter is going to continue?

Charles Dannewitz

Within our guidance, we've projected a bottoms-up approach to where we think the margin attainment's going to be on the various customer sets. So, it's built into our guidance, the competitive nature in Europe and across our product sets. So, yes, it's built into our guidance.

Robert Dutkowsky

Yes, I don't think that in a tactical timeframe, we're going to see the environment change much. But again, Keith, it's an important note. A tough competitive market is not one that we shy away from. We believe we can execute as well as anybody in the marketplace and with the strength of our value add around the product, around the physical or virtual product, we can differentiate ourselves.

Keith Housum

If I could just squeeze one more here. The rebate issues that you guys saw in the second quarter, these are primarily vendors that you guys acquired with TS that has much more volume than you may have done previously. Is that correct?

Robert Dutkowsky

Yes, they're vendors that we've worked with in the past, but nowhere near the volume and magnitude that we see now as the business opportunity.

Keith Housum

Okay. Thank you.

