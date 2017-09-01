No Arguments With Mr. Market: Preferred Apartment Up 109%

There's a better chance that small-cap REITs will have lower valuations that result in an underestimation of a company's operational health and prospects for growth.

Today I’m publishing the September edition of the Forbes Real Estate Investor newsletter. As usual, I have packed the monthly newsletter with over 25 pages of thought-provoking content, including five different REIT portfolios.

My introductory article in the newsletter this month is on the all-new ‘DAVOS’ portfolio, a.k.a. the “Fab Five” REIT portfolio that includes a diversified basket of some of the best dividend growers within the REIT universe.

Another favorite portfolio in the monthly newsletter is the Small-Cap REIT Portfolio, a collection of 18 Equity REITs generating a weighted average dividend yield of 5.5%.

Why own small-cap REITs?

The trade-off for investing in large-cap, more traditional REITs can be easily traced back to the institutional buyers, led by exchange-traded funds and mutual funds that have a higher degree of analyst coverage and much lower risk tolerance.

Conversely, the small-cap REITs lack the same Wall Street coverage and investor interest which can result in shares remaining undervalued, especially in down markets for extended periods of time.

So, these under-analyzed small-cap REITs flying under the radar can offer better potential for growth over the long term. Due to decreased institutional support, there's a better chance that small-cap REITs will have lower valuations that result in an underestimation of a company's operational health and prospects for growth.

Collectively, small-cap REITs have always been viewed as more risky bets than large-caps, and although they don't have the diverse revenue streams or stable cash flows as the big boys, they are complementary to my overall dividend growth model.

Today, I am going to tell you about one of my top small-cap REIT performers, not only this year but since I began covering the company back in December 2014.

Photo Source

Preferred Apartment Communities: A Classic Small-Cap Pick

I began covering Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) in December 2014 and in my initial research article I explained,

I think APTS represents a peachy REIT that pays mouth-watering dividends. Still a small-cap (limit your exposure) but under-valued and being practically ignored. This stock certainly warrants further due diligence (I'm adding to my Small-Cap REIT Report).”

Boy, was that a good call or what?

APTS has been my #2 small-cap REIT performer year-to-date and the Atlanta-based company has also outperformed the peers:

Keep in mind, APTS is not just your prototypical Apartment REIT, the Atlanta-based company is a unique platform that is differentiated by design.

Upon first glance, APTS may appear to be just as the company’s name suggests – “preferred apartments.” But upon closer inspection, the most compelling differentiator for the company is its sustainable dividend growth. Since going public (March 31, 2011) APTS has grown its annual dividend by ~14.8%.

APTS listed shares on March 31, 2011, and it took time for the company to gain traction; shares began trading above $10.00 in January 2015.

APTS has a market capitalization of just under $500 million and total assets are over $3.5 billion (includes projected of $1 billion). As you can see (below), assets have grown significantly since 2011:

Total portfolio (as of Q2-17) consists of $2.6 billion of assets consisting of 27 multi-family properties (8,276 units), 34 loans ($460 million), 34 shopping centers and 3 office buildings. Here's a snapshot of APTS's operations and loan portfolio:

As you see, APTS owns a combination of apartments, shopping centers and office; and as the name suggests - Preferred Apartments - the primary revenue generator for the REIT is multifamily.

Preferred Apartments (55% of ABR)

Multifamily fundamentals are still strong; market fundamentals reflect new supply and solid demand. As you can see below, the tan columns show that last year ended with over 70k net move-ins in the final three months – the best seasonally-adjusted quarterly total in six years.

After quarterly demand firmed throughout the year, the calendar-year tally rose to 230k units absorbed – very close to the early-cycle peak in 2010.

Multifamily starts appear to have peaked, forecasted to drift down in the wake of less debt capital available, interest rate increase and pressure on yields. New supply is forecasted to decline; job growth estimates and rising ages improve prospects for increased demand.

APTS has maintained a commitment to investing in Class A multifamily assets along with a secondary strategy of diversifying a portion of investments in non-multifamily assets such as grocery-anchored shopping centers.

APTS's strategy is to acquire newer stabilized properties in targeted markets and submarkets. The company maintains a real estate loan investment program providing current returns and pipeline acquisition opportunities at below market pricing. APTS owns over 8,200 units and the company has one of the youngest portfolios (~6.5 years) in the sector.

APTS is acquiring apartment properties in the cap rate range of 5.2% to 5.5% and apartment revenue represents around 55% of APTS overall revenue.

The loan program is structured for total interest returns (including current and accrued interest) between 10.5% and 16%. Most all loan contracts contain options to purchase assets at stabilization at predetermined price or discount to then market value. This provides an opportunity (not obligation) to acquire newly built assets in targeted submarkets from developers who build to APTS's specifications.

APTS has a unique development platform whereby the company leverages relationships built over 40 years to identify opportunities. APTS attempts to mitigate the development risk by pre-negotiating take-out arrangements with developers.

APTS is not only an apartment owner, the company has extended into off-campus student housing.

APTS focuses on privately owned, off-campus, modern, upscale amenity communities in markets with growing enrollments. The company also created a separate campus management division solely focused on student housing called Preferred Campus Management, LLC.

The campus housing program's current portfolio consists of 9 assets under management (6,151 beds) and 2 additional units (totaling 1,319 beds).

Campus housing appears to be a logical extension for APTS, especially since the company already has the development relationships in place.

APTS targets universities with enrollments of at least 15,000 students and desired location within both walking and biking distance to campus. The company focuses on townhome, garden style and mid-rise properties consisting of 450 to 800 beds per property.

Grocery Anchored (27% of ABR)

A few years ago (2014) APTS expanded its strategy to include Grocery-Anchored Shopping Centers. The company targets grocery-anchored assets located in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Texas. Currently, APTS owns shopping centers leased to Sprouts, Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), The Fresh Market, Tom Thumb, HEB, Harris Teeter, Bi-Lo, Publix, and Kroger (NYSE:KR).

APTS focuses on grocers with strong credit and good sales in the submarket (Publix, Kroger, etc.) and most all of the centers consist of necessity-based operators for in-line shop space.

APTS retail division was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary, New Market Properties, LLC, to own these assets. Joel Murphy, CEO of New Market Properties, has extensive experience in the sector (formerly President of the retail division of Cousins Properties, Inc.). APTS seeks to acquire the #1 and #2 Market Share grocers with above average sales per square foot.

Although APTS was formed as a “pure play” Multi-family REIT, I have been warming up to the grocery exposure. Let’s face, everyone needs “food and shelter” and APTS’s platform provides necessity attributes that provide durable sources of income.

The grocery store platform generates around 27% of ABR and APTS is acquiring new centers at cap rates in the low 6% range.

On the recent earnings call, Joel Murphy explains,

we target centers that have market dominant grocery anchors that maintain a number one or number two or market share in that particular market and that have high and growing sales volume stores in the particular center. We’re also very active in the marketplace and have a deep pipeline of new, accretive acquisition opportunities but we do plan to remain inside our tight, Sunbelt grocery-anchored strategy while also being disciplined about our due-diligence and our pricing.”

Why Office? (18% of ABR)

I truly understand the value proposition for owning food (grocery centers) and shelter (apartments), but I’m not truly sold on the office component.

You may recall that I wrote on the pure play office REIT, City Office (CIO), this week and I explained that I am maintaining a BUY recommendation. I rarely invest in office REITs but I do like CIO because of the discounted valuation and potential for outsized price appreciation.

APTS owns 3 office buildings that represent around 18% of ABR:

APTS has begun to further diversify into non-core properties and more recently the company said it is targeting stabilized Class-A office buildings in high-growth markets like Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Raleigh, Tampa, and Orlando. APTS seeks to invest in office because (1) it has in-house expertise, (2) is complementary to the core multifamily business, (3) the current pricing is attractive to other asset classes.

In some ways, I see how the lines are getting blurred as an investor in APTS; I am beginning to wonder how the external management team can generate alpha outside of its core circle of competence.

But there’s also an argument that owning a diversified REIT (like APTS) is appealing. Instead of hand-picking 4 REITs with exposure to apartments, office, shopping centers, and campus housing, an investor can simplify click one BUY button and own APTS.

As I ponder the evolution of APTS’s diversification strategy, I am reminded that the company has two options: (1) it can maintain its pure pay status and maintain lower earnings growth, or (2) it can reinvest in multiple asset classes and achieve a higher multiple.

As we will discover below, APTS has a unique-positioned capital stack that allows the company to deploy significant capital.

A Unique Slice of the Capital Stack

In addition to its externally-managed platform that invests in multiple property sectors, the company also has a unique balance sheet.

In addition to its common stock (which I own), APTS also utilizes its Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock. This is a non-traded perpetual stock, with a cumulative dividend and no financial covenants.

On the surface, there's nothing unusual with the APTS capitalization; however, upon closer inspection, you can see that the company's preferred stock (series A) cannot be accessed through public markets.

The company chose not to do a traditional secondary offering of its common stock because of the availability of other capital sources and possibility of diluting existing stockholders. The Series A preferred issue allows APTS to finance real estate and pay 5.75% annual dividends, allowing the company to leverage funds to make acquisitions.

The APTS preferred Series A is priced at $1,000 per unit. The Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock ranks senior to APTS's Common Stock with respect to payment of dividends and distribution of amounts upon liquidation, dissolution and winding up.

Many REITs (except PSA) have around 10% of their capital allocated to preferred issues (and not all REITs utilize preferred issuance). However, APTS has a less traditional strategy in which it utilizes a non-traded marketplace to raise preferred capital. There is a big difference: APTS does not charge fees, so the transaction is a par trade. (I can see why this is such a popular part of the capital stack for APTS).

Also, APTS has a more complex balance sheet in terms of its overall leverage, measured by the ratio of its debt to the undepreciated book value of its total assets of approximately 58%. As you can see below, there are no loan maturities before 2018.

The company has crafted a strategy to use its Preferred vehicle to provide investors with a stable source of income. In my view, APTS is functioning more like a commercial mortgage REIT because it is bringing in close to $400 million a year in preferred capital to incubate multiple business lines.

As long as you understand, there are risks to the overweight Preferred capitalization model. Given the success of the common shares, I am not sure why I would want to own the Preferred shares. But for some, it represents a stable source of income tied to the “food, shelter, and more” business model.

If It Ain’t Broke, Why Fix It?

APTS revenues for the second quarter were almost $70.9 million or 55% greater than the revenues for the second quarter last year. FFO for the second quarter 2017 was $0.31 per share compared to $0.18 per share for the second quarter 2016; this represents a 72% increase on a quarter-over-quarter basis.

APTS core FFO for the second quarter this year was $0.37 per share compared to $0.31 per share for the second quarter last year; this represents a 19.4% increase in core FFO per share on a quarter-over-quarter basis.

Based on the year-to-date results, APTS narrowed the core FFO guidance range for the year to $1.42-$1.48 per share.

For Q2-17, APTS paid the common stockholders and unitholders a dividend of $0.235 per share, representing a 16% per share increase over the dividend paid in Q2-16. In addition, APTS's Q2-17 dividend payment represents a core FFO payout ratio of 68.3%. As evidenced by the chart below, APTS has a strong history of earnings and dividend growth:

On the recent earnings call, someone asked about APTS's dividend growth and management replied,

We’ve increased the dividend 10 times so far. We generally do not increase the dividend as this Board meeting come up in next few days. But historically, we’ve always increased the dividend with the meeting in early November. So that might give you some guidance as to what could happen in the next few months. We believe that investors like our property of our commitment to continually increase our dividend and return value to our shareholders.”

Take a look at the dividend yield compared with the peer group:

Now take a look at the P/FFO multiple compared with the peers:

Now let’s take a look at forecasted (consensus) FFO/share growth:

Summing it up: Let’s face it, APTS is really an incubator of sorts. In other words, I consider this externally-managed REIT to be more of a business model that builds companies so that they can eventually become “pure play” REITs. With around $2 billion of apartments under management, APTS is becoming large enough to internalize operations.

However, APTS generates around 45% of revenue from retail and office – both higher yielding property types. If APTS were to become a “pure play” apartment REIT today, there would not be enough spread to generate the same robust dividend growth.

At some point in the future, I suspect that APTS will be forced to become a self-sufficient apartment REIT, and the most logical method of bifurcation will be to spin off the shopping center business into a stand-alone REIT.

At the end of the day, investors should be comfortable with the management team. I know most of the senior management team well and I have confidence in their platform.

This REIT is not for everyone, but I am certainly not going to argue with Mr. Market. I’ll take 109% returns ANY DAY of the WEEK! I am maintaining a BUY on Preferred Apartment Communities.

To learn more about my REIT Beat service, click here.

For a limited time, I am providing new subscribers with an autographed copy of The Intelligent REIT Investor. This is a limited offer, so don't miss out!

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs and APTS Investor Presentation.

REITs mentioned: BRG, ESS, MAA, UDR, CPT, EQR, AVB, MORE, IRT, IRET and NXRT.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APTS, ARI, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CUBE, DLR, DOC, EPR, EXR, FPI, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HTA, IRM, JCAP, KIM, LADR, LTC, O, OHI, OUT, PEB, PK, QTS, ROIC, SKT, SPG, STAG, STOR, STWD, TCO, UBA, UNIT, VER, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.