The Passive DGI Portfolio: An Effortless Way To Compound Wealth And Retire Comfortably - Part 2

Last week, in part-1 of this article, we presented some extensive back-testing examples to demonstrate the strengths and benefits of a DGI model.

Last week, in the part-1 of this article, we presented some core principles around DGI (Dividend Growth Investing). We also presented some extensive back-testing examples that supported the argument how a portfolio like this can grow wealth over time for anyone without much of time commitment or market expertise. We also presented a case (back-testing # 3) to make an argument that the importance of the ability to pick exceptional stocks is generally overstated. As long as you are able to pick a solid group of dividend paying stocks with a 10-year or more history of growing dividends, you will do just fine.

We believe that a DGI portfolio is far likely to outperform a broad market index, especially over longer periods, like 10-year or more. Secondly, a DGI portfolio is a far superior strategy to draw 4% inflation-adjusted income (on the invested capital) compared to S&P500 index investing since it lets you do this without ever selling the shares.

The Passive DGI Core Portfolio:

We started this DGI portfolio exactly 3 years ago in August 2017. As the name of this portfolio indicates, it requires minimal management. We wanted to create a well-diversified portfolio with mostly blue-chip companies which have a history of raising dividends year after year. We also wanted to invest over an extended period of time so as to take advantage of Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) and create a decent enough income stream without ever withdrawing the capital by selling shares.

As a reminder, the original underlying principles of the portfolio were:

1. Select 30 solid dividend-paying, dividend-growing companies and invest the initial capital divided equally.

2. Invest additional money on fixed intervals according to a pre-determined schedule. Avoid market timing. Instead, use dollar cost average and buy in a spread-out manner on a set timetable.

3. Stay consistent, and rarely sell or replace a company.

4. Reinvest the dividends for the first 5-10 years or more (depends on personal situation), to grow the yield on cost (YOC). Thereafter, reap the benefits!

A Recap Of The Basic Portfolio Structure:

This is what we have done so far.

$1,000 invested on August 1st, 2014, in each of 30 original stocks.

The original article that launched the portfolio can be accessed here and here.

Below is the list of 36 stocks (30 original + 6 added subsequently) that were selected, with the industry/sector information for easy reference.

Industry Company Name Aerospace & Defense Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX) Agriculture Monsanto Co. (NYSE: MON) Technology Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC) Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) Beverages - Non-Alcoholic PepsiCo Inc. (NYSE: PEP) Business Services Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) Chemicals Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE: APD) Consumer Goods

(Packaged products, Cleaning products) Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE: CL) Nestle SA ADR (OTCPK: OTCPK:NSRGY) Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG) Clorox Co. (NYSE: CLX) Drug Manufacturers Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Teva Pharmaceutical ADR (NYSE: TEVA) Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE: PFE) ETF - International Dividend (Foreign Large Value) SPDR S&P International Dividend (NYSEARCA: DWX) Industrial Products Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) Insurance - Life Aflac Inc. (NYSE: AFL) Medical Devices Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) Medtronic Inc. (NYSE: MDT) Oil & Gas ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) REITs Realty Income Corp. (NYSE: O) HCP Inc. (NYSE: HCP) Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI) Ventas Corp. (NYSE: VTR) Restaurants McDonald's Corp. (NYSE: MCD) Retail - Defensive, Drugstores Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (NYSE: WMT) Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) CVS Health Corp. (CVS) Tobacco Products Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) Telecommunications Services AT&T Inc. (T) Waste Management Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM)

Brief Highlights From February 2017 Investments:

We added $30,000 of new money to this portfolio, as per our annual contribution plan to add every year in the first week of February. That meant adding roughly $1000 to 30 securities. Since we started the year with 33 securities and added one new security to expand our list to a total of 34, we skipped adding money to four securities - namely, COP, QCOM, HCP, and TEVA. We added Pfizer, Inc. to our portfolio. This update for February 2017 can be accessed here.

Additional Buy/Sell Since April 2017:

We sold the entire position in ConocoPhillips in early June and replaced it with Valero Energy Corp. The main reason was the Conoco’s dividend cut, and we wanted to replace it with some other company from the same industry but with more sustainable and safer dividend. Due to the cash accumulation from dividends, we also acquired some shares of AT&T and CVS at a time when we thought they were trading at attractive prices.

Buy/Sold Symbol Date Amount No of shares Sold COP 6/1/2017 $2035.13 ALL Buy VLO 6/2/2017 $1987.20 32 Buy T 7/14/2017 $1016.40 28 Buy CVS 7/12/2017 $929.40 12

Dividends:

First, we made a change in April this year with regards to dividend reinvestment policy. For this portfolio, for the remainder of 2017 and possibly for 2018 (depending on the market conditions), we will not reinvest the dividends automatically. That will allow us to build some cash position and make some opportunistic buys like we did the last quarter.

Dividends in 2014 $560 Dividends in 2015 $2,830 Dividends in 2016 $4,025 Dividends in 2017 (until 08/21/2017) $3,570 Total dividends since inception $10,992 Projected dividend in 2017 $5,400 Portfolio current yield based on 2017 div. 2.96% Yield on Cost: 3.60%

Dividend Cuts or Freezes in 2016/2017:

MON did not increase its dividend in 2016 and has not increased yet in 2017.

Dividend Increases Declared In 2017 So Far:

Total Return and Relative Performance:

Here is a snapshot of relative performance as of August 30, 2017, created using the Morningstar Portfolio Tool. The DGI portfolio and Morningstar Market-Index are represented by green and blue lines respectively:

Portfolio as of 08/30/2017:

Good, bad and the worst:

Against just a handful of underperformers, which are in red, the portfolio has over 20 positions with double digit gains, 16 positions with over 20% gains and at least 4 with over 50% gains. In spite of some dividend cuts or freezes, we are on track to get an average of 5-6% bump in dividends.

In the last round of contributions back in February 2017, instead of adding fresh money to TEVA, COP, QCOM, and HCP, we added to PFI, XOM, CSCO, and OHI. We have sold out of our position in COP since then and will be keeping a watch on HCP, QCOM, and TEVA.

The worst performer: TEVA is our worst performer, down by nearly 70%. The company recently announced a 75% cut to its dividend as well as second quarter loss of $5.94 per share that included a one-time impairment charge of $6.1 billion, due mostly to a goodwill reduction from the Actavis Generics acquisition. The company lost more than 50% of its market value in the last one month, and at current prices, it looks cheap. We will not sell at these depressed prices, but we feel good that we did not add new money to TEVA back in February 2017. TEVA carries a lot of debt but still has a sizable cash flow, and a dividend cut will save almost a billion dollars a year for the company to reduce debt. For the time being, we will maintain our current position since the downside risk is limited at this level.

TEVA’s dividend cut resulted in only 1% reduction in our total dividend, which was more than offset by over 6% increase by other companies so far.

We feel in the long term this portfolio will offer better performance, lower volatility, and much higher dividend yields than the broader market. In addition, it requires only minimal management. The current yield based on 2017 projected yield is roughly 2.96%, whereas the yield-on-cost is 3.60%, compared to 2% yield from S&P 500. In five to seven year time, we expect this portfolio to throw in excess of 5% yield on cost, which could be decent enough income during the withdrawal phase without a need to sell any shares.

Concluding Remarks:

We believe the portfolio strategy described above is the easiest way to accumulate wealth over a long period of time. The only other requirement probably is saving enough. As we tried to demonstrate by the back-testing examples in the first part of this article, it does not matter if a few of your picks turn out to be bad apples or worse still wind up in bankruptcy, as long as the group as a whole did well. Just a few percentage points difference in performance over the broader market can make a big difference in the long run. For example, 9% annualized return over 25 years on $100,000, grows it to $862,000; not bad at all. However, an 11% annualized return (just 2% higher) on the same amount will turn it into $1,358,000, a difference of 57% extra capital at the end of 25 years. Just two percentage points of over-performance by a DGI portfolio, which we believe is highly achievable by a DGI approach, can make a very substantive difference in your retirement years.

Our long-time readers know that in addition to a Core DGI portfolio, we also invest in alternate portfolio strategies, mainly to enhance the current income. Below is our investment allocation model and as you can see the DGI portfolio forms the foundation of the overall strategy. These allocations are just for broad guidance; everyone should decide what is right for them based on his/her goals and risk-tolerance. The other two portfolios focus on high-income and risk-management and suited for active investors.

