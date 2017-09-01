Celgene Approaches New High Ground; Thoughts On Price Targets

In addition, the intangible of Celgene's management is an important consideration, and I am positive on the company's team.

Not all metrics point to alpha, but most of the ones I use for the company are encouraging.

Different ways of thinking about whether it can and will deliver alpha make sense now that the stock has appreciated almost 35% in the past 12 months.

The company is much larger and stronger now, and the stock market has set record after record.

Background

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) and the larger Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) have both quadrupled in price over the past 10 years. One thinks of them together - two innovative companies that started in the pharma business with almost nothing going for them and then made some of the most important discoveries in medicine. They did this when the giants had all the cash flows, cash in the bank, contacts and large R&D departments.

GILD ran into some repeated pipeline difficulties outside of its core anti-viral expertise in the past 2-3 years, but the company has such massive free cash flows and operational competences that its $11+ billion deal to acquire Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) has been received well by the Street. However, GILD may not be a growth stock yet, merely one that has given itself a promising way to revitalize growth in the 2020s and beyond. The company could easily be looking at negative EPS growth from 2017 through to 2020, even if the KITE deal works out as GILD projects.

CELG has a different story. Its three lead products are enjoying rapid growth, with expectations of continued fast growth at least through 2021. The company has four main products, and the one that is seeing stagnant sales (Abraxane) is the lowest-selling of the four. CELG is clearly a growth stock on this basis.

It may also have the best pipeline in all of biotech except for Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), which has pharmaceutical sales triple that of CELG and which spends much more heavily on R&D as a percentage of sales than do Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Merck (NYSE:MRK). PFE has pharma sales that are quadruple those of CELG, and on an absolute basis, I rank CELG's later-stage pipeline as approximately as good as that of PFE.

If this assessment of CELG's pipeline is correct, then the company may be undervalued by the terms of comparable growth stocks, and could be revalued higher as biotech leaves the doghouse.

Because this is a stock I own and like, I'll begin by briefly pointing out some of the negatives.

Potential problems for CELG

Here is the nub of it: CELG is growing so fast with products that are not ancient that when sales double, perhaps in 4 years, shareholders will be looking at precipitous sales declines coming in the next few years. If sales in 2021 are an enormous $27 billion, or about twice this year's sales, then GAAP EPS might be $11, or about twice what I expect for this year if the company makes no further acquisitions. That EPS could be near peak, though, just depending on patent issues with Revlimid and Abraxane.

Even if one takes an 11-12X P/E on that EPS level, a multiple that is much higher than GILD received not long ago (below 7X TTM GAAP EPS), that would suggest a $121-132 target price range in 4-5 years. Whereas CELG closed Friday at $139, only a few cents below its only higher close in July 2015.

So, even if things go well for the company, if the pipeline and the new product portfolio are together not well regarded by investors, CELG may already be overvalued on a 4-5 year time frame.

Thus, while I do not give bullish investment advice, I am comfortable giving risk-avoiding commentary: CELG is not a safe stock. I look at it as a risk-reward play. At $139, this stock may be a loser on any time frame one names.

This article presents 4 different, though somewhat related, ways I am thinking about CELG now that it has reached $139 as of Thursday's close. Overall, I think that these, and other considerations not discussed, plus the big intangible of the company's management team (my opinion), are sufficient reason for me to stay long and strong CELG.

First up, practical trading considerations:

CELG may be undervalued compared to other growth stocks and the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Just to keep the analysis brief and straightforward, CELG will earn about $5 this year using GAAP if we just double its EPS in the first 6 months of this year. This allows for a similar level of deal-making in the remaining 1/3rd of the year as it did in the first 6 months (which may not happen).

This EPS level would place CELG, at $139, at 28X this year's GAAP P/E, roughly similar to the cash-adjusted P/E of Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL). This is cheaper, though, than many biotech or tech stocks such as Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN), Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), which, while smaller than CELG, are also in growth mode. For perspective, 28X is about the same P/E as a growth-oriented restaurant chain, Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH), but which says it has already filled up more than half the likely locations in the US with this concept. (I actually like TXRH as a trading vehicle, but I have trouble with its valuation relative to CELG, since TXRH's next concept, Bubba's - a sports bar concept - is unproven.)

Because CELG may offer 20% CAGR in revenues and, barring expensive acquisitions, net income for the next 4-5 years, and doing so with almost unbelievable 97% gross margins, I would look at 35X as a fairer relative valuation for CELG versus other emerging growth vehicles in biotech and information technology/Internet stocks.

Of course, one can argue that the whole growth stock sector is overvalued, that's a fair argument. Relative valuation may not be good enough if and when P/Es drop. But a lot of people have gone broke shorting "overvalued" stocks when they are operationally strong, as CELG has been for some time.

The SPY is trading around a 22X P/E based on the GAAP EPS that S&P projects for calendar 2017. I would look at CELG, with its rapid historical and projected future growth rates, as undervalued relative to the SPY, which has a 30-year EPS growth rate of only 5.5% and can hardly grow much faster than the nominal GDP grows, which currently is only 4%. Whereas I'm looking at much faster secular growth for CELG and for its sector, biotech, and especially for its sub-sector, oncology-hematology.

Thus, on a relative valuation basis, I'm comfortable looking for CELG to outperform most other growth stocks as well as the most prominent larger cap index, the S&P 500.

Next up, a price-to-sales analysis.

If CELG is in a bull market, the stock may soar soon based on history

Going back to 2012, these are the approximate peak P/S ratios that CELG reached in each year (Value Line data). I use peak ratios because we are in a bull market and because CELG has been on a roll.

2012: 6

2013: 11

2014: 12

2015: 12

2016: 8

These average about 10X average peak P/S ratios. This is bull market analysis, to be absolutely clear.

For 2017, using $13.4 billion as projected sales this year and 815 million diluted shares, sales per share will be $16.3. Dividing that into $139, the current and high price for the year, gives a P/S of 8.5X so far this year.

This is at the low end of the 6 year range, but the year is only 2/3rd complete.

Now let us take 10X as the P/S peak ratio for CELG for next year. My numbers may be mildly optimistic, namely $16 billion in sales and 800 million diluted shares (i.e., a share buyback as dealmaking stays restrained), but the basic analysis does not change materially even if you use somewhat different numbers.

The above numbers give $20 in sales per share in 2018. Using the average 10X as the average peak P/S range from 2012-17 gives a $200 share price projected for some point in 2018. If we use 12X, we get a $240 target price. If we use 8X, we get $160 - still a 15% increase from Thursday's close.

Even if we use 6X for 2018 and 2019, and use $24 as the sales for share in 2019, we still get $144 in 2019 as a potential peak price - thus, no disaster, but poor given this is 6X a peak price, not average price.

This section gets to whether CELG is going to be viewed as a growth stock by 2019 or if the Street will mark its valuation ratios down due to patent slopes and cliffs coming by about 2025 for Revlimid, Pomalyst/Imnovid and Abraxane.

Valuing CELG on a P:E:G basis

This is, in some ways, the most important fundamental for buy-and-hold CELG shareholders, though it could be the least important of these four points for more active traders, as it uses a 10-year time frame in order to think of Celgene as the long-term asset it is.

Let us assume that between 2017 and 2022, the company grows sales and EPS at a steady 20% per year. That would take, say, $5.50 in GAAP EPS this year (assuming no further deals) to about $14 in 2022.

Then the patent issues might be starting with potential loss of Revlimid exclusivity in the EU and some loss of Revlimid sales in the US to Allergan (NYSE:AGN) in 2023. Abraxane might have generic competition by then, and over the next three years, Revlimid sales might head to near zero, and so might the other IMiD, Pomalyst/Imnovid. If Abraxane has intense generic competition, CELG might be faced with replacing $20 billion in annual sales (yikes!).

No matter how much confidence management professes about its ability to grow through the patent expirations, this analysis assumes that by 2027, CELG will have the same sales and EPS that it has in 2022. Thus, even though the company would grow EPS 150% in 5 years in this scenario, when extending that peak level to 10 years, the CAGR drops to 10%. (Again, these numbers are thoroughly hypothetical.)

Using these numbers, the question is whether Mr. Market in 2027 will have reason to think it's all over for CELG as a growth vehicle and assign it a 10X or lower P/E, or whether it will look at the company as having come through a horrible challenge in fine fettle and look forward to renewed growth. (The same possibility may arise for GILD soon if the KITE deal is completed and then looks truly promising.)

If my confidence in CELG's people and its pipeline is more or less correct, then in 2027, traders may look at the past 10 years of 10% growth and call it somewhat of an aberration. They may look forward to 12-14% growth on a sustainable basis. Given CELG is in biotech, they might then give the company a 2-2.5X P:E:G (price:earnings:growth) ratio, or about a 28X P/E (that number again). If they did give CELG a TTM P/E of 28X off of about $14 EPS, then the stock would be at $400.

Assuming no dividends, even that high price only computes to an 11% CAGR to shareholders over 10 years. This might beat the market, given current valuations, but it's not exciting given the wide range of P/Es that could actually be assigned to CELG under the above assumptions.

Thus, unless CELG truly knocks the cover off the earnings ball with Otezla plus new products, or traders want to give it a very high P/E in 10 years, the P:E:G approach may be a problem for the company.

So far, of the three points made, two are fairly bullish for shorter-term projections, but this longer-term one is more neutral for CELG and could be negative.

Fourth and last, now let's let Mr. Market show us his thoughts.

CELG's chart points upward



I like charts that might tell a tale of tomorrow.

This is the story CELG has been telling, versus a large cap-oriented biotech index (NASDAQ:IBB):

CELG data by YCharts

That's not bad at all for a 5-year comparison.

CELG has also been a strong performer versus IBB on a longer time frame, as well:

CELG data by YCharts

That's more than a 6X outperformance over IBB since about 2002.

Following a 25-month running corrective phase, buffeted by politicians threatening doom, here CELG is essentially at its all-time closing high, but with much higher sales and free cash flows than when it set the prior high, and with a world-class pipeline. And biotech is just now recovering from what I always said were politically-driven selling spasms that I was ignoring, as the fears of price reductions mandated by the Feds were not likely to be realized, at least anytime soon. Finally, it appears that Mr. Market agrees with my consistent point of view on this critical point.

Now, it's time to sum up.

Conclusions - Why I run with the CELG bulls

As in Pamplona, you can get gored running with the bulls. But that's biotech for you. Caution is always a sensible approach in biotech.

Now for some summary points.

First, CELG has many positive attributes. The company has an amazing product line-up. It has moved on past prior successes such as Thalomid, Focalin and Ara-C. I expect upside sales surprises periodically.

Second, the later-stage pipeline is prolific and could generate very large sales; that includes hopes for at least one important additional indication for Otezla, as well the several important new chemical entities in pivotal studies.

Third, the earlier-stage pipeline includes a growing number of CELMoDs, a broad technology that CELG is high on, and which just might power the company into the 2040s with several major products. This sort of platform technology is rare in pharma. If several CELMoDs do in pivotal trials what CELG believes they can do, I believe CELG stock is worth holding indefinitely.

Fourth, my opinion is that CELG is unusually well managed, from the CEO position down to the marketing, acquisition and R&D teams. While this point is listed 4th, it's #1 in many ways. I began warming to CELG again in good measure because I liked how the current CEO, Mark Alles, was handling himself and the company.

All in all, my opinion is that the company right now is the proverbial well-oiled machine. Along with GILD, CELG has set the standard for scientific excellence driving strong commercial returns since Y2K. If that is not changing - and I am optimistic on that point - CELG can remain a long term hold as it drives forward in its large niche of cutting-edge science producing high-margined breakthrough products.

In summary, with 3 of the above 4 points listed above encouraging for alpha from CELG, I'm sitting tight. In addition, the intangibles of the management teams at CELG appear strong to me.

As mentioned early in this article, there are a number of risks in CELG shares, including possible permanent loss of capital due to company-specific growth disappointments and/or Mr. Market's valuation of the stock. However, looking at the trends in various metrics and the chart pattern, at this time I continue to be optimistic on CELG shares on all visible time frames.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELG, GILD, RHHBY, TXRH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.