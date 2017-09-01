Dividend Champions For September 2017

The Dividend Champions spreadsheet and PDF have been updated through 8/31/17 and are available at The DRiP Investing Resource Center - DRiP Information, Tools, And Forms. Note that all references to Champions mean companies that have paid higher dividends for at least 25 straight years; Contenders have streaks of 10-24 years and Challengers have streaks of 5-9 years. "CCC" refers to the universe of Champions, Contenders, and Challengers.

Seasons Change

As mentioned last month, I began the annual “freeze watch” as companies began to announce fourth-quarter dividends (5-6 weeks before the Pay Dates). Heading into September, we’ve already seen a dozen Freezers deleted and others acquired, so the deletions should outnumber the modest number of Additions for the remainder of the year, as spelled out in my latest article (Dividend Streaks In Danger: Freezin' Season Under Way). But I’m still confident that the number of CCC companies will hold above 800 before moving higher in the Spring of 2018.

After the CCC universe grew from 824 to 829 companies in July, that number dipped to 822 in August, which featured 9 new Challengers, 16 deletions, and two promotions. The Near Challengers listing picked up 5 "NEW" notations (in Appendix B on the Notes tab), but the number of Near-Challengers fell from 110 to 105, well below the record of 281 companies in September 2014. After July's action saw the average price of CCC stocks rise by 53¢, that figure declined by 66¢ in August and the average "age" of the dividend streaks rose from 13.6 to 13.7 years. Meanwhile, the average yield jumped from 2.62% to 2.71%, but the average of the Most Recent Increases moved from 8.39% to 8.28%.

As always, please use the CCC only as a starting point for more in-depth research. Feel free to leave any suggestions in the Comment area below.

Quick Summary

The Summary tab includes a table comparing the composite numbers from the latest update to those from the previous month and the end of the previous year. Below that is a summary of the latest month's activity in terms of companies added, deleted, or promoted. That is reflected below:

(Table from author; may include underlying data from FinViz.com)

Every Picture Tells a Story

As a bonus, I'm inserting one of Chuck Carnevale's F.A.S.T. Graphs below, highlighting one of the companies listed above. When the price line is in the green area, it generally suggests possible undervaluation.

Disclaimer: Just because a chart looks “interesting” does not make it a Recommendation!

