Whiting Ride Along (Part 1)

We turn now to analyze Whiting Petroleum (WLL) in a way similar to what we have done for Peyto and Bellatrix. This will be a multi-part analysis, with four parts as our goal, but there may be more if the analysis requires it. Our most in-depth analysis of the reserves data and the details of our own modeling will be subscriber-only content. However, we fully expect that subscribers and non-subscribers alike will get loads of value from our free content.

The first thing we do with Whiting, just as we did with Peyto, is get our bearings by pinning up on our metaphorical cork board the key considerations for Whiting. This way, like a detective solving a case, we can be sure we aren’t leaving out any major issues and we can also set ourselves up for making new connections where we saw none before.

Item 1: Our research notes from work we performed on Whiting in 2014 and mid-2016.

Item 2: Reserves and production data gleaned from the 2016 10K filing.

Item 3: Slides from Whiting's investor presentations discussing their inventory of locations.

In going through these items, we may end up with some unresolved questions and inconsistencies. These will become fodder for modeling later as we try to figure out which hypotheses explain the greatest number of observations.

Item 1: Prior Analysis

Qualitative

In 2014, when Whiting was in the midst of acquiring Kodiak Oil & Gas, and before oil prices had begun their precipitous fall, Whiting was promoting its Kodiak acquisition with such intensity and for seemingly superficial motives that we developed a somewhat negative view of Whiting’s management.

Much fuss was made about how the acquisition of Kodiak would make Whiting the largest Bakken producer, and that—somehow—this would lead to closing what Whiting called “the valuation gap” between its own stock price and that of its peers (mainly Continental Resources). Of course, becoming a larger producer would not close the valuation gap on its own, since any claimed valuation gap would ultimately be based on valuation multiples. Reading between the lines, it became clear that the idea was that by becoming “the largest Bakken producer,” Whiting would get more headline exposure, and would therefore acquire the popularity or "halo" premium that was held by Continental Resources at the time. While it is true that this is partly how investor and market psychology works, it is also a very short-term perspective. The blame for such shortsightedness might not rest entirely with management considering that, during an earnings call around the time of the acquisition, it was disclosed that there was a group of shareholders who collectively were the majority interest holders in both Whiting and Kodiak before the merger.

As soon as oil prices collapsed, it began to seem that the Kodiak acquisition was a bit reckless (especially given the lack of compelling reasons other than "closing the valuation gap" and the large debt load that came with Kodiak).

Shortly after, Whiting let it be known publicly via The Wall Street Journal that it was looking to be acquired. Given the promotional cheerleading before the Kodiak acquisition, it seemed likely that the key decision makers would have a substantial amount of ego/identity invested in the decisions that had led up to this point. Consequently, it was not hard to imagine these same decision makers would be unable to accept any offers reflecting the new commodity price environment. They would see the act of accepting any price reflecting this reality as an admission that their seemingly-brilliant gambit to “close the valuation gap” had been a mistake. And so it was no surprise when Whiting never moved past the stage of letting its interest be known.

Altogether, this series of events left us with a negative impression of Whiting’s management. However, we should hasten to add that, despite this, we have found ourselves coming back to Whiting, again and again, with the expectation that we would find misleading information and other red flags. Yet each time we failed to find any kind of meaningful “dirt.” This has left us with an overall impression of Whiting that, going into this updated analysis, could be summed up as follows: As much as we might want to find something wrong or scandalous about Whiting, at the end of the day, they don't really seem to be that bad, and in fact, they might even be okay. This, of course, might change during the course of the current analysis, but it's good to know where we're starting from.

Quantitative

From our analyses in mid-2016 and earlier, we found Whiting’s type curves, financials, and other quantitative information to be reasonable, having no distortions or aberrations beyond what is typical for any E&P company. The only thing that bothered us was the disproportionate impact that the North Ward Estes project had on reserves while making up a much smaller portion of production volumes. Even this, though, was more the result of the nature of EOR projects and not an issue with Whiting's reporting. In any case, while it was a source of potential confusion for investors in the past, it no longer applies now that they have sold this asset.

Item 2: Updated Production & Reserves Data

The first things we noticed when looking at the production and reserves data for the past three years was that, while the total reserves declined only slightly, there were large differences for oil, natural gas, and NGL reserves.

Specifically, while total proved reserves fell by only 4%, oil reserves fell by a much higher 26%. The net effect on a BOE-basis was reduced to just 4% because of the major increases in natural gas (+65%) and NGL (+190%) reserves. Checking the production numbers, we see a similar trend.

On a BOE-basis, production has increased 14% from 2014 to 2016. However, this has come almost entirely from increasing natural gas (+37%) and NGL (+100%) volumes. The fact that the trend is more pronounced in the reserves than in the production numbers suggests that the gas volumes mixed in with the production stream may be assumed to decline at a slower rate than the oil volumes. This would cause a smaller difference today that would grow with time and therefore appear more aggressively in the reserves estimates. The large increases in NGLs are likely due to increased gas processing (as opposed to changes in the characteristics of the production stream) and assumptions baked into the reserve estimates of further increases in gas processing capacity going forward.

The major takeaway here is that we will need to be especially careful when it comes to drawing conclusions from numbers reported in terms of BOEs. That includes production rates (both as company-wide figures and as 90-day IP rates), reserve estimates (both as company-wide estimates and as individual well EURs), and cost metrics that are reported in $/BOE. With a changing mixture of BOEs coming from oil, gas, and NGLs, all of these metrics have the potential to move in one direction (most likely favorably) when measured in BOEs, and yet may or may not be moving in the same direction in economic terms due to the fact that these three products have very different economic values.

The next question is “What’s behind these increases in natural gas and NGL volumes?”

There are several factors, and most likely they are all at work in varying degrees. The first of these Whiting tells us explicitly in its 2016 10K on page 48:

“Many of the new Williston Basin wells are in areas with higher gas-to-oil production ratios than previously drilled areas.”

This may go a long way towards explaining the higher gas cut. This also raises the question of whether all of the BOE uplift we see in the type curve for these newer wells translates into an equivalent economic uplift. While it takes just 6 incremental Mcfs give you an incremental BOE on a reported basis, it takes 25 incremental Mcfs (based on average 2016 price realizations) to get an incremental BOE on a price-equivalent basis.

The second factor increasing the gas and NGL cuts is likely the regulatory efforts in North Dakota aimed at increasing the amount of natural gas volumes that get captured and sold instead of flared. We can see in Figure 1 how natural gas volumes have continued to rise despite falling oil production as more and more operators make the capital investments required to capture the gas from existing wells.

Figure 1

Source: EIA (www.eia.gov)

The third factor we hinted at earlier is the possibility that the wells that are already producing are beginning to show a higher gas-cut than initially expected. This could explain why the trend is more pronounced in the reserves data than in the production data, since small changes in decline rates for oil vs gas today would mean larger extrapolated differences over the life of a well.

One thing we can be sure of is that the increase in the proportion of natural gas and NGLs in reserves and production has had nothing to do with their prices relative to oil—both have fallen even more in proportion to their 2014 prices than oil has, as shown in Figure 2.

Figure 2

Data Source: Whiting 2016 10K (p. 48)

Locations, Locations, Locations

When it comes to Whiting’s inventory of drilling locations, we get conflicting information. In the 2014 10k (page 24) in the “Risk Factors” section, Whiting states:

As of December 31, 2014, we had identified a drilling inventory of over 5,600 gross drilling locations.

This drops to 3,000 locations as spelled out on page 25 of the 2015 10K:

As of December 31, 2015, we had identified a drilling inventory of over 3,000 gross drilling locations.

Then, in the 2016 10K, on page 24, where we would expect to find this same information for 2016, we find instead that any such information is conspicuously absent. Whiting has removed the sentence entirely.

Taken together, this series of information certainly seems to invite the inference that Whiting’s location count fell to such a low in 2016 that Whiting preferred to not disclose the number at all.

But when we look at the location counts provided on slides 4 and 11 of the Q4 2016 earnings call presentation we get the exact opposite impression.

In these two slides, we are told that the Williston Basin holds 5,334 locations and that the DJ Basin holds another 5,437 locations for a total of 10,771 locations.

How did we go from 5,600 location in 2014, to 3,000 locations in 2015, to “I’d rather not say” in 2016 (as reported in the 10K filings) to a whopping 10,000+ locations (as reported in the year-end 2016 presentation)? What’s going on here?

The difference lies in the distinction between “identified”/”booked” locations and “potential” locations. The former have been approved by the reserve auditor and the latter have not. Before providing specific numbers in the 10Ks, Whiting states, “We have specifically identified and scheduled drilling locations as an estimation of our future multi-year drilling activities on our existing acreage.” As part of the reserve reporting and auditing process there is what’s called “the 5-year rule” that requires reporting E&P to have an auditable plan in place to turn their proved undeveloped (PUD) reserves into proved developed producing (NASDAQ:PDP) reserves within a 5-year time frame. Anything beyond that cannot be counted as reserves. For our purposes, this means Whiting’s clarification that they are referring to “specifically identified and scheduled” locations most likely means they are giving us the location count that corresponds with the reserve estimates we find in the same 10K filing.

Next Steps

In the next free article (which will come out in two weeks), we will continue with this same thread, moving on to an assessment of the “potential” location estimates to see how reasonable they may or may not be. From there we will move on to some of our modeling results and how they tie into and explain (or fail to explain) some of the items we have already discussed.

In the next subscriber-only article (which will come out in one week), we will do our in-depth analysis of Whiting’s reserves. Here, too, we will likely draw on our modeling, but with the express purpose of using the back-and-forth between modeling and analyzing to see how insights from one can inform our understanding of the other.

