S&P 500 Back Above 50-DMA; Breadth Not Quite Caught Up

As shown in our sector trading range screen below, the S&P 500 had re-taken its 50-day moving average as we got set to begin the last trading day of August. (For reference, the black, vertical “N” line represents each sector’s 50-day moving average. The dot represents where each sector is currently trading, while the tail end represents where it was trading one week ago.)

While the S&P is back above its 50-day, some key cyclical sectors remain below their 50-days. These include Consumer Discretionary, Energy, Financials, and Industrials. Fortunately, both Healthcare and Technology - the two largest sectors - are solidly back above their 50 days.

Below is an updated snapshot of a key breadth measure we track - the percentage of stocks trading above their 50-day moving averages. While the S&P 500 is back above its 50-day moving average on a price basis, as shown below, less than 50% of the stocks in the index are trading above their 50 days. This is a slightly negative breadth divergence.

The most defensive sector of the market - Utilities - currently has the strongest breadth, while Technology ranks second at 66%. If it weren’t for Tech’s massive outperformance this year, the market would be in a much different - darker - place.

On the downside, Energy has the weakest breadth with just 25% of stocks above their 50 days. The Financial sector remains weak as well at 36%.

As mentioned above, both Tech and Healthcare are trading back above their 50-day moving averages. These two sectors currently have the most attractive chart patterns in our view. Tech is in the midst of another breakout, while Healthcare is swinging higher within a long-term uptrend channel.

On another note, Tech’s weighting in the S&P 500 is now all the way up to 23.5%, while Healthcare has just moved into second place with a weighting of 14.5%. The Financial sector has slipped into third with a weighting of 14.3%.