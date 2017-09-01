Why Kinross Gold Is Preparing For A Move Higher

Kinross Gold (KGC) is an attractive buy at current levels. The gold miner has risen in recent days as the price of gold spiked to yearly highs. This benefits miners as their profit margins expand on such movement. KGC is setting up to move higher as both its revenue growth and valuation multiples are at depressed levels, with the optimism of rising gold prices benefiting both metrics. The price of gold should remain supported as the U.S. dollar weakens against its foreign competitors. Additionally, gold mining stocks as a whole tend to experience stronger moves higher when miners outperform the price of gold. All factors are currently coming together, benefiting Kinross Gold.

The chart below of Kinross Gold shows how its downtrend may finally be reversing. In recent years, the price of gold fell from over $1,900 to around $1,000. As the price of gold declined, profit margins dried up for Kinross Gold, as well as other miners. The downtrend was long, and steep for most miners, with many investors avoiding the sector completely. To combat the low interest rate environment, many investors parked money in growth stocks, such as technology and biotech sectors. With a turn in the metal currently however, investors are pricing in more gains ahead for Kinross Gold.

The chart below highlights Kinross Gold’s fundamentals, which look to be improving. A company’s share price is made up of the company’s underlying fundamentals, as well as the valuation multiple attached to such fundamentals. A healthy rally higher consists of growing revenue, alongside expanding valuation multiples.

This was the case for KGC for a brief period from 2008 to 2010, when both revenue and valuation multiples were heading in the right direction, and the share price rose close to 150% over that time period. Valuation multiples began to rollover lower in 2011 however, even as revenue continued higher, bringing the share price down with it.

The current environment is shaping up well for Kinross Gold as revenue growth has already begun to pick up with a bottom in gold over the last year, and now with investors embracing the yellow metal, valuation multiples are beginning to expand, signaling optimism. If both the valuation multiple and revenue growth can continue on an upward trajectory, the stock could see a significant move higher.

Moreover, the price of gold could remain supported as the price of the U.S dollar languishes at low levels. The dollar has fallen significantly in recent months as Federal Reserve policymakers are mixed about the speed of future rate hikes. With U.S. inflation readings remaining below 2%, continually low interest rates could leave the dollar unloved at current levels. This supports the price of gold as gold is an alternate currency, trading inversely to the dollar. A weak dollar should continue to lead investors into gold.

Finally, gold mining stocks as a sector tend to experience sharp moves higher when the underlying mining stocks outperform the price of gold. The chart below highlights this ratio of gold miner’s relative strength to gold prices. It compares the 50 day moving average and the 200 day moving average to measure the indicators trend.

Although the indicator has fallen the last few years, it began signaling strength early in 2016. As gold formed its bottom, gold miners began to experience revenue growth again, as was stated earlier. This led to a significant inflow of funds into the sector. The pair has traded sideways for the last year, but again looks to be moving higher, which could support the gold mining sector, including Kinross Gold.

Factors to be aware of however, are that owning gold or gold mining stocks is a volatile endeavor. You must be willing to handle the potentially wild swings of both gold, and the underlying stock price. Moreover, higher interest rates, and fiscal stimulus could lead to a stronger dollar which may weigh on the price of gold, and make this trade unprofitable.

Ultimately, Kinross Gold looks like a very attractive buy at these levels, buying either the underlying stock or LEAP options to reduce potential downside. Moreover, its fundamentals are improving, leading to expanding valuation multiples. A weak dollar could continue to push money into gold, which should further benefit the miner. And finally, the sector as a whole is beginning to outperform the price of gold, which has traditionally been a signal of more gains ahead for gold mining stock, as well as Kinross Gold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KGC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.